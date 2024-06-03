ricochet64/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of UPS (NYSE:UPS) have been performing poorly since the burst of the post-COVID eCommerce bubble, and the firm has been losing market share to Amazon (AMZN) at an accelerating pace in recent times. These situations might be difficult to time, but UPS still has a solid competitive position and is exposed to ongoing tailwinds of growth in eCommerce, which appears to have mostly normalized following the last few years of volatility. I share why I think the overall picture may be improving.

ECommerce Tailwind Is Still There

Retail eCommerce sales are expected to compound at nearly ~10% per year between 2024 and 2028. In the US, the CAGR is expected to reach nearly 12%. Some more optimistic forecasts have the 2024-29 CAGR at ~16%. I believe this remains a key driver for the industry, both in terms of growing deliveries and growing parcel returns.

UPS, like FedEx and USPS, has been losing market share to Amazon, and it will probably keep losing some. However, I think it’s highly unlikely that the world’s largest package delivery company will not be able to benefit somehow from such positive structural growth in eCommerce. This is an underlying tailwind that can potentially last a decade or more, and it doesn’t affect only Amazon. Amazon’s share of US eCommerce, for example, might be stabilizing between 37 and 38%. This is the sector that Amazon has disrupted and which it dominates.

A similar market share in logistics, in my view, more challenging to reach. Established players such as UPS have strong relationships with businesses that might not want Amazon to dominate logistics in addition to eCommerce. UPS and other more established peers also cater to a wider range of delivery needs, including high-value items.

Amazon already boasts a huge 27% market share in logistics now in terms of number of parcels delivered, making it the second largest provided after USPS (31%), while announcing more expansions of the network. Amazon can certainly keep gaining market share by leveraging its dominant position in eCommerce and global network, but its market share gains don't mean UPS can't grow and prosper at a lower rate that would still make the current valuation a bargain.

As Amazon is also the number one competitor for most retailers who would use it as a provider of logistics services, it is reasonable to assume that many retailers will be reluctant to fully rely on it.

For UPS specifically, there are a large number of big retailers relying at least in part on its logistics services (besides Amazon), including Home Depot, Sephora, Lowes, Target, eBay, to name a few. Big tech giants such as Apple also rely a lot on UPS for shipping.

I believe that for most retailers, Amazon’s dominance in the market where the firm would have massive contractual power is not desirable, and a market share equilibrium between large logistics companies is probably the desirable outcome. If Amazon’s market share growth slows down, the bull case for the core business becomes relatively simple. A 10-14% CAGR is, in my view, enough to allow the top players to prosper and grow without the need for a winner-takes-all situation.

Overcapacity Problem Is Improving

UPS identified a problem of overcapacity, estimated at 12m daily volumes in the US small parcel market. This is a result of lock-down-induced eCommerce growth that ended up falling back post-reopening. The 10-14% CAGR the eCommerce industry is experiencing is the structural driver that makes me positive that these overcapacity issues should gradually improve now that the demand trend appears to have normalized. I say the market appears to have normalized because according to data from Pitney Bowes, US actual parcel volumes are now what we would have expected had Covid not occurred, which suggests the industry is now ready to resume its structural growth trend.

With the US current small parcel market between 84m and 88m daily parcels, and assuming ~70% is from eCommerce, it would take less than one and a half years of 14% growth and roughly two years ~10% growth for eCommerce growth to take care of the capacity surplus (assuming no further increases or very limited increases in capacity).

And a reduction to full equilibrium may not be needed. Even a reduction to a 6m surplus would lead the market back to an equilibrium similar to the 2018-19 period.

Back then, the business was able to deliver a ~10% operating margin, in line with the 2023 levels. 2023 margins were relatively good despite declining revenue and cost pressures, suggesting the business is still able to enjoy healthy profitability in a difficult year. Wage increases kicking in in 2024 and might not be a persistent pressure if inflation stays at acceptable levels. Therefore, some margin expansion on a declining supply/demand gap should help the business achieve the ~12% operating margin target for 2026.

Trends Are Expected to Improve

2023 and Q1’24 were tough years on all fronts. Revenue guidance at the investor day implied a difficult H1, with revenue down 1-2% and operating profit down 20-30%, but indicated a solid rebound in H2, with revenue up 4 -8% and operating profit up 20-30%.

Management shared a target of $114bn revenue at a 13%+ operating margin by 2026, which means $14.9bn in adjusted operating income, with a conservative ~$220m of investment and other income, ~$700m interest expense and a tax rate of 21% mean $11.4bn of net income. At the current market cap and assuming a flat number of shares outstanding, this would correspond to a P/E ratio of less than 11x. If the business executes in the next three years, I consider this an attractive valuation, as UPS is still a solid, profitable and cash-flow generative business with a solid position in the market and exposed to structural tailwinds despite the market share loss.

If Things Don’t Go Well

I mostly talked about the traditional core business exposed to eCommerce. I think we could see things improve as Amazon’s market share gets stretched towards a natural equilibrium and eCommerce growth goes back to becoming a structural driver. There are still fundamental risks, and nothing guarantees that Amazon will not get even more aggressive.

However, even with persistent pressures from Amazon in the next few years, there are potential mitigating factors. UPS’ healthcare logistics is around $10bn in revenue now (~11% of total revenue, and over a quarter of SCS revenue), but management’s goal is to double it by 2026. This is a higher margin business with less competitive pressures by Amazon (although not absent). As half of revenue growth is expected to come from higher revenue per piece, I would expect margins to expand further if management’s targets are met.

Aside from what’s happening in the eCommerce-exposed small package market, from a mix perspective, it helps to have 10% of higher margin revenue potentially double in three years with margins expanding further.

Valuation Is Much More De-risked, Potentially Oversold

Even in a negative year such as 2023, UPS managed to print over $5bn of FCF. At its top conditions in 2022, the firm’s FCF was nearly $10bn. A return to those levels would make it look like a potential bargain at 12x FCF, although it’s not expected to occur in the next few years due to ~$6bn of yearly capex.

If we look at simple PE ratios, currently at ~20x, the current valuation suggests a potentially attractive entry point. In the past ten years, a PE ratio of 20x or below characterized good entry points in 2016 and in the 2019-20 period.

The midterm guidance shared at the investor day was also rather bullish. $111bn revenue (per midpoint of the guidance range) by 2026 at a 13% operating margin means $14.4bn of operating income. With a conservative ~$220m of investment and other income, ~$700m interest expense and a tax rate of 21% it gives nearly $11bn of net income. At the current market cap and assuming a flat number of shares outstanding, this would correspond to a P/E ratio of less than 11x. If the business executes in the next three years, I consider this a potential bargain, as UPS is still a solid, profitable and cash-flow generative business with a strong position in the market and exposed to structural tailwinds.

Potential Double Bottom?

The stock has been weak and technicals are approaching oversold territory again. Although not super clean, there is a potential double bottom forming on the weekly chart with a positive divergence on the RSI (14-week in the chart). This type of pattern has worked on UPS stock before (e.g. May-October 2022) and might offer another angle to suggest a constructive short-term picture.

Conclusion

UPS business is still exposed to the threat of Amazon’s growing market share, but I see a more positive picture potentially emerging. Valuation is reaching attractive levels, while the eCommerce market normalisation could lead the small parcel market to expand again. The positive mix effect of growing, high-margin healthcare revenue helps, and valuation does not appear demanding, especially if met with execution on the 2026 targets.

Improving financial trends for the rest of the year and a potentially constructive technical picture suggest the risk-reward has improved. I see UPS shares as a cautious buy here.