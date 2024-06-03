imaginima

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company that operates in the resource-rich Permian Basin of West Texas. The company is nowhere near the size of many of its peers, as it only controls approximately 58,000 net acres and produced approximately 20,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2024:

Riley Exploration Permian

The company’s market capitalization is also not especially large compared to other companies in the Permian Basin:

Company Name Market Capitalization Enterprise Value Riley Exploration Permian $629.8 $965.41 Diamondback Energy (FANG) $35,540 $42,530 Devon Energy (DVN) $31,050 $36,580 Matador Resources (MTDR) $7,920 $10,090 Vital Energy (VTLE) $1,700 $3,520 Ovintiv (OVV) $13,790 $20,900 Click to enlarge

(All figures in millions of U.S. dollars.)

The small size of Riley Exploration Permian may be a bit of a turn-off for some investors, but it should not be. After all, small companies are capable of earning money and paying dividends just like larger ones. Riley Exploration Permian is particularly good at this, as the company boasts strong free cash flow generation that it uses to pay a 4.93% dividend yield to its shareholders.

Admittedly, a 4.93% dividend yield is not as attractive as the 7% or higher yields that we typically target here at Energy Profits in Dividends but the overall market strength of the traditional energy sector over the past few years has made it difficult to find companies with abnormally high yields (although they still exist) and this company’s yield is still higher than most of the rest of the market. Riley Exploration Permian has also been growing its dividend at a fairly decent pace over the past few years, so it should not take long for it to be delivering a 7% or higher yield on cost.

Another very nice thing about Riley Exploration Permian right now is that it is trading at an incredibly attractive valuation. This may be partly due to the market’s uncertainty about Chinese economic prospects and developed interest rate cuts, which have been blamed for the seeming lack of traction that oil prices would otherwise be expected to obtain due to the turbulence in the Middle East. As Zero Hedge reports:

Crude price had slumped in the past month as Middle East tensions faded amid a fragile economic outlook in China and doubts about the pace of interest-rate reductions in major industrialized economies. Brent futures settled at $81.62 a barrel on May 31, a drop of 7.1% for the month.

The share price performance and valuation of independent exploration & production companies like Riley Exploration Permian depends a great deal on oil prices and the market’s perception of where oil prices are headed. Riley Exploration Permian, in particular, may be more affected by this than many of its peers because 70% of its total output is crude oil, which is a higher percentage than some peers possess.

We previously discussed Riley Exploration Permian about a year ago on May 10, 2023. The price-performance since that time has been rather disappointing, as the share price has fallen 14.04%:

Seeking Alpha

In the previous article, I stated that the company itself looked good, but also suggested that investors stay on the sidelines due to the relative volatility of this company compared to its peers. Overall, we have largely seen this thesis play out as the company has delivered strong operating cash flow growth over the past twelve months, but the share price performance has made it mostly only appealing to traders or speculators. This might be due to the company’s small size, as its 136,272-share average volume means that it does not take an especially large trade to move the stock price.

Let us revisit this company and see if we need to change our thesis, considering that roughly a year has passed since our last discussion.

About Riley Exploration Permian

As mentioned in the introduction, Riley Exploration Permian is a relatively small independent exploration & production company that controls approximately 58,000 net acres in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The overview that the company provides on its website is largely what we would expect from it:

Riley Exploration Permian

This description states that the company is aiming to grow its reserves, production, and cash flow at a relatively steady pace. It is a safe bet to assume that most American shale producers have a similar goal right now. After all, as I explained in a previous article:

Earlier this month, at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference, several energy companies explained that they have made some changes to their business models following the events of 2020. Prior to that year, many shale drilling firms were focused on growing their production at all costs, which ultimately resulted in many of these firms running into financial trouble during the pandemic and the resulting crash in commodity prices. Many companies have since changed their models to focus more on shareholder returns than on production growth.

The conference in question took place in January 2022, so obviously the general business model shift appeared a few years ago. My comments in that quote were specifically about Diamondback Energy, but they actually apply to just about every publicly traded shale energy company that operated around that time. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the hard lessons that began in 2015 when the Saudis tried to crush the American shale industry. The market in general was not friendly towards what many market participants perceived as “dirty” hydrocarbon companies that were on the way out, so the companies in this industry have to rely on themselves. Things have improved somewhat since 2020 and 2021 and traditional energy companies both globally and domestically have outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by a lot over the past three years:

Seeking Alpha

This is partly because of this model that most of the firms in the industry now follow. Riley Exploration Permian is no exception to this, although it has underperformed the industry by quite a lot over the trailing three-year period. Here is the same chart with Riley Exploration Permian’s stock price added:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, shares of Riley Exploration Permian have declined by 16.52% at a time when the broader domestic and global oil and gas indices were outperforming the S&P 500 Index. This lack of strong stock price performance was a big part of the reason for my previous concerns about this company.

With that said, Riley Exploration Permian has been able to deliver on its ambitions to grow its production and its cash flow. Back in 2021, the company produced an average of 9,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That figure averaged 18,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day for full-year 2023:

Riley Exploration Permian

That is a 102.17% production increase in only two years. The company continued to grow its production in the first quarter of this year, producing an average of 20,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That is a 9.68% production increase over the full-year 2023 level.

The company’s cash flow from operations was $206 million for the full-year 2023 period, compared to $89 million for full-year 2021:

Riley Exploration Permian

That is a 131.46% increase over the two-year period.

The company has also generally been growing its operating cash flows over time. Here is the firm’s operating cash flow over the past eleven quarters:

Seeking Alpha

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars.)

We can clearly see that the company’s operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2024 was more than double the levels that the company had back in 2021. Thus, the company is clearly delivering on its growth promise, despite what the stock price performance seems to suggest. Over the past three years, the company has grown its production and cash flow substantially, so the decline in the stock price is certainly not being driven by any fundamental factors within the company itself.

Unfortunately, that is something that investors in traditional energy companies have come to expect, as the share price performance of many firms in this sector has not actually reflected their fundamental performance for quite some time. This is immediately apparent when we look at the valuation of the iShares U.S. Energy Sector ETF (IYE) against the S&P 500 Index. As of right now, the S&P 500 Index has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 according to the Wall Street Journal:

Wall Street Journal

The website for the iShares U.S. Energy Sector ETF says that it has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 right now. Seeking Alpha’s Quant tool says that the energy sector has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 to just over 12, depending on how we measure it:

Seeking Alpha

All in all, this all points to the energy sector being far cheaper than the rest of the market. Thus, it is not uncommon for stocks in this industry to struggle more than others, even if the issuing company is doing fairly well.

Riley Exploration Permian appears to be in no hurry to pull back on its growth trajectory. On May 7, 2024, the company announced the acquisition of 12,500 net acres in Eddy County, New Mexico. From Yahoo! Finance:

E&P Riley Exploration Permian agreed to buy acreage in New Mexico from an undisclosed seller and has launched a stock offering to pay for the deal, according to regulatory filings. Riley Permian said it entered into the purchase and sale agreement on March 22 to buy 12,500 net acres in Eddy County. The company will pay for the transaction in cash, but did not specify the purchase price, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents.

Riley Exploration Permian reported in early May that it did complete this transaction, but the details are a bit different from what the media reported:

Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian’s most recent investor presentation, which was released after the acquisition was completed, states that it was 13,900 total acres and 10,400 net acres. That is a different figure than the 12,500 net acres that the original reports suggested. In cases such as this, I am always inclined to go with what the company says in the most recent reports, which would be the 13,900 total and 10,400 net acres. The acreage is already producing, so it should add 1,100 barrels of oil equivalent to the company’s production going forward. Of this total, 36.36% is crude oil. Currently, crude oil seems to be the better commodity to produce due to the restrictions on the export of liquefied natural gas that we discussed in previous articles. As such, the fact that crude oil accounts for a minority of the acreage’s production is a bit disappointing.

However, the long-term fundamentals for natural gas still remain intact, as things such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles will cause electric consumption to surge, and it seems likely that natural gas will be one fuel source for the new generation plants that will be needed to produce this electricity.

Financial Considerations

As I stated in my previous article on Riley Exploration Permian:

It is always important that we look at the way that a company is financing its operations before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a business than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. That is normally accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to repay the existing debt. This can cause a company’s interest expenses to go up following the rollover depending on the conditions in the market. This is quite important today as interest rates are currently at the highest levels that we have seen since 2001. In addition to interest rate risk, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes its cash flow to decline could push it into insolvency if it has too much debt. That is something that is a very real concern with energy companies like Riley Exploration Permian due to the inherent volatility of commodity prices.

In the previous article, I showed that Riley Exploration Permian did not employ much debt in its financial structure. At the time, the company had a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, which was well below the 1.0 ratio that we would ordinarily deem acceptable for an upstream energy company. Naturally, this ratio has changed over the past year. As of March 31, 2024, Riley Exploration Permian has a net debt of $336.3 million compared to shareholders’ equity of $434.6 million. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77 today. Obviously, this shows a much more leveraged company than we saw at the time of our previous discussion. However, the company still sits below the 1.0 ratio that we would find reasonable.

Let us see how Riley Exploration Permian compares to its peers in this respect:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Riley Exploration Permian 0.77 Diamondback Energy 0.33 Devon Energy 0.43 Matador Resources 0.42 Vital Energy 0.65 Ovintiv 0.69 Click to enlarge

As we can see, Riley Exploration Permian appears to be much more leveraged than its peers. This is despite the company’s shareholders’ equity increasing substantially over the past few quarters:

Seeking Alpha

That increase is partly due to the company using stock to make acquisitions, as its shares outstanding increased by 1.1 million in the first quarter of this year, and they will almost certainly increase again in the second quarter because it issued shares to purchase the land in Eddy County, New Mexico. What we see here is a situation where the company’s debt increased much more rapidly than its equity capital. That was due to a previous acquisition in Eddy County that took place last year and saw the company issue $200 million of senior notes.

The increased leverage is not exactly something that we want to see, especially in today’s relatively high-interest rate environment. However, Riley Exploration Permian seems to be okay for now in terms of its financial structure.

Dividend Analysis

As stated in the introduction, Riley Exploration Permian has been paying a dividend since 2021, and it has consistently raised its dividend on an annual basis since it started paying a dividend:

Seeking Alpha

This is certainly an attractive dividend history, although it is questionable whether recent dividend increases were enough to keep up with inflation. As I pointed out in a recent article, inflation may be a lot higher than the 3.4% year-over-year rate that the most recent consumer price index report claims. If we calculate it based on the prevailing methodology before 1996, the current annual inflation rate is somewhere between 8% and 14%:

Shadow Stats

Riley Exploration Permian’s most recent dividend increase was 5.88%, so this may or may not be enough to keep up with inflation, depending on which figures you choose to believe.

It appears that the company is not having problems affording its dividend, however. During the most recent twelve-month period, the company reported a leveraged free cash flow of $31.3 million and only paid out $28.1 million in dividends. Thus, it does not appear that the company is paying out more than it can reasonably afford.

Valuation

Riley Exploration Permian is currently trading at an incredibly attractive valuation relative to its peers and to the market as a whole. According to Zacks Investment Research, the company’s shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. Here is how that compares to peers:

Company Forward P/E Riley Exploration Permian 4.52 Diamondback Energy 10.43 Devon Energy 9.47 Matador Resources 8.27 Vital Energy 6.20 Ovintiv 8.44 Click to enlarge

(all figures from Zacks Investment Research.)

We can clearly see that all of these companies are incredibly undervalued compared to the broader stock market. Riley Exploration Permian is by far the most attractively valued of them, though.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riley Exploration Permian looks like an attractive growth play in the traditional energy sector for investors who can stomach the share price volatility. This is perhaps the big problem with this company, as it does not have a lot of volume and has a relatively low market capitalization, so it does not take much to move the stock price compared to its far larger peers. The company has had a lot of success in delivering growth that has not been reflected in its stock price, and as such, it now has an incredibly low valuation. When combined with the fact that it appears to be having no difficulty sustaining the dividend, there might be a lot for an investor to like here.