10% Yielding Portfolio Investments Revealed By Broadening Market Strength

PM Images

Generational market tops like 1929, the 1970s Nifty Fifty, and the 2000 Technology Bubble are frequently characterized by a group of leading popular stocks with parabolic charts and irrationally exuberant return expectations. In today's market, the Magnificent 7 stocks and, to a lesser degree, the capitalization weighted indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ 100 (QQQ), appear to be peaking. While unpopular, there is great wisdom in investing in attractive value investments found in less popular sectors and asset classes where investors don't regularly traffic. Specifically, smaller capitalization stocks, value stocks, international stocks, emerging market stocks, and commodity stocks as well as commodities and money markets offer better return profiles than the Magnificent 7 or cap weighted index ETFs like the SPY and QQQ.

The chart below, by OPCO's Ari Wald, shows that the relative performance of the equal weighted S&P 500 is rising versus the capitalization weighted index. This type of new leadership, outside of the popular megacap stocks and cap weighted indices, should emerge and persist in the years ahead.

Improving Equal Weight vs Cap Weight S&P 500 Relative Strength (Oppenhiemer & Co. Ari Wald)

Furthermore, the secular decline in interest rates and inflation, which commenced in 1981, ended around 2020 with inflation and higher interest rates. Investment strategies, like the 60/40 stock bond allocation, no longer offer the compelling return profile it did in 1981 and in the decades which followed. Consequently, we see wisdom in a 25% cash, 25% commodity, 25% stock, and 25% bond allocation for retirement assets and retirement income over the popular 60/40 strategy at the core of many financial plans and investment portfolios.

We applied our unconventional investment perspective to an income portfolio and created a stock and bond portfolio yielding 10.5% with moderate risk. This unconventional portfolio invests in high yielding closed end funds trading at a discount to net asset value (NAV), Master Limited Partnerships, and a high yield bond. Depending on the individual and their risk tolerance, a portfolio like this could be the 50% core stock and bond allocation in a 25/25/25/25 portfolio. By adding a 25% allocation to a 4.83% money market fund and a 25% allocation to commodities with no yield, our notional 25/25/25/25 portfolio would yield 6.46% and have more flexibility and inflation protection compared to a hypothetical 60/40 -- 60% SPY and 40% TLT portfolio -- which would yield 2.376%.

portfolio wts and yields of 10.5% portfolio (Income Growth Advisors)

Below is a 25/25/25/25 portfolio with a 25% allocation into a Interactive Brokers' money market yielding 4.83% and 25% into commodities yielding nothing. At the bottom of the chart, we calculated the yield of the SPY and TLT in a 60%-40% allocation to represent a 60/40 portfolio yield for comparative purposes.

25/25/25/25 portfolio with 10.5% core (Income Growth Advisors, LLC)

10.5% Yielding Portfolio Investment

Risks:

Closed end funds may employ leverage, which can lead to margin calls at the fund level in extreme market conditions.

The liquidity of some CEFs make buying and selling large positions expensive, as large buys or sells may move the price of the target CEF.

TELZ is a high yield bond. The underlying company, Tellurian Inc. might go bankrupt, though we feel its assets significantly exceed its liabilities and would likely be sold before ever filing for bankruptcy.

Conclusion:

The benefit of the rise in inflation is the higher yielding investment opportunities which are now available. The ability to invest $1,000,000 and generate nearly $100,000 per year in income is quite compelling following a decade where money markets and bank deposits were nearly zero. For unconventional retirement minded investors, select closed end funds, Master Limited Partnerships, and certain distressed corporate bonds can offer attractive income generating investments that can help meet retirement planning goals.

Unfortunately, the liquidity of this portfolio is limited such that institutional investors cannot capitalize on these particular opportunities on any scale; however, this letter shows the benefit of unconventional income opportunities and investing in securities on the road less traveled. Whether this approach makes "all the difference" depends on understanding the particulars of each security.