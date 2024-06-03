QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Snapdragon Computex 2024 Keynote (Transcript)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon Computex 2024 Keynote June 3, 2024 1:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Amon - President and Chief Executive Officer
James Huang - TAITRA
Satya Nadella - Microsoft
Pavan Davuluri - Microsoft
S.Y. Hsu - ASUS
Jason Chen - Acer
Enrique Lores - HP
Won-Joon Choi - Samsung
Jack Sanborn - Dell
Luca Rossi - Lenovo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Chairman of TAITRA, James Huang.

James Huang

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. In its nearly 40-year history, Qualcomm has set industry standards, created era defined technology breakthroughs and driven a smartphone revolution. Today, this sticky process formation is happening everywhere. Qualcomm is reaching beyond a smartphone and looking to deliver intelligent computing everywhere. Their proven technologies have a place in accelerating digital transformation across major industries and their Snapdragon's branded platforms have the power to drive extraordinary customer experiences.

President and CEO, Cristiano Amon is an industry visionary. He has diversified the company to become the leader and preferred partner of choice for diverse industries like mobile, extended reality and automotive. With the Snapdragon X series, Qualcomm is revolutionizing the PC experience as the exclusive platforms, powering the new generation of Windows PC with Copilot Plus. I'm very pleased to welcome my friend, Cristiano. But, first, we are going to share a video.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

Cristiano Amon

Thank you very much. It's incredible. Pleasure and honor to be here.

James Huang

Thank you, Cristiano.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you. Appreciate it. Hello everybody, incredibly happy to be here at Taipei for Computex. This is actually my first keynote here at Computex. I'm hopefully based on what we're doing today, you are going to be probably seeing me more frequent into the future, but we're incredibly excited. This is a great moment for Qualcomm. Hope you liked the video. It kind of represents our view about how

