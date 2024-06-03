QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Snapdragon Computex 2024 Keynote (Transcript)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon Computex 2024 Keynote June 3, 2024 1:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Amon - President and Chief Executive Officer

James Huang - TAITRA

Satya Nadella - Microsoft

Pavan Davuluri - Microsoft

S.Y. Hsu - ASUS

Jason Chen - Acer

Enrique Lores - HP

Won-Joon Choi - Samsung

Jack Sanborn - Dell

Luca Rossi - Lenovo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Chairman of TAITRA, James Huang.

James Huang

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. In its nearly 40-year history, Qualcomm has set industry standards, created era defined technology breakthroughs and driven a smartphone revolution. Today, this sticky process formation is happening everywhere. Qualcomm is reaching beyond a smartphone and looking to deliver intelligent computing everywhere. Their proven technologies have a place in accelerating digital transformation across major industries and their Snapdragon's branded platforms have the power to drive extraordinary customer experiences.

President and CEO, Cristiano Amon is an industry visionary. He has diversified the company to become the leader and preferred partner of choice for diverse industries like mobile, extended reality and automotive. With the Snapdragon X series, Qualcomm is revolutionizing the PC experience as the exclusive platforms, powering the new generation of Windows PC with Copilot Plus. I'm very pleased to welcome my friend, Cristiano. But, first, we are going to share a video.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

Cristiano Amon

Thank you very much. It's incredible. Pleasure and honor to be here.

James Huang

Thank you, Cristiano.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you. Appreciate it. Hello everybody, incredibly happy to be here at Taipei for Computex. This is actually my first keynote here at Computex. I'm hopefully based on what we're doing today, you are going to be probably seeing me more frequent into the future, but we're incredibly excited. This is a great moment for Qualcomm. Hope you liked the video. It kind of represents our view about how defining this moment is for the personal computing industry. The entire video was shot on Snapdragon.

Before I start my presentation, I'd like to acknowledge, this incredible ecosystem and all of our partners. It has been a great journey to get to this point, and I always believe, and there has been a belief of our company. It's never the job of one company to innovate, it's really the job of multiple companies to come together and create innovation. This we have seen that with this great opportunity we have. Thank you for this great ecosystem.

This is also graduation day for Qualcomm, as a leader in computes. We have been saying that, we're changing the company. Qualcomm is changing into a communications company, into a connected computing company and now bringing really, intelligence everywhere. It is great. Exactly flattering for Qualcomm to come to this new space and prove ourselves as a leader in compute and see all the competitors now benchmarking themselves against Qualcomm. That's kind of incredible really, for us. We are incredibly proud and I think as they are talking about us, it's recognition that we are delivering incredible technology to our partners. We're becoming a leader in computes, and I look at this particular day today here at Computex as graduation date for that part of Qualcomm.

Let's start with the presentation. The PC is truly reborn. It's a new era for the PC and that is happening with the combination of Snapdragon X Elite and Copilot Plus. We're really making history together and the industry is actually taking notice. The Snapdragon X series and the Copilot Plus, it's one of the most significant transitions in Windows. Personally, I believe is as significant as Windows 95. It is changing the experience, delivering groundbreaking AI capabilities, fundamentally changing how we interact with our PCs. Really, it's the industry is not only taking notice but consumers are starting to take notice right now, because the personal computing experience is being redefined.

Users are now really pushing the boundaries of what's possible across productivity, creativity, entertainment. And what's interesting is Snapdragon X and Copilot Plus are the only platforms capable of unlocking the full potential of next generation AI, not only applications, but how we interact with our PC. That's what we see today. I think the whole industry is changing, based on what Snapdragon X Elite and the Copilot Plus can do.

To the point that now -- the overall tendency is saying, many companies are saying, I'm going to have this too, because this is such a profound change. It is all about delivering this whole new experience with multiple days of battery life, unparalleled performance and the efficiency to accelerate productivity and creativity with pervasive AI. This is happening in a broad way. That's what we say, it's a big change. No wonder, I think we have here on stage those incredible devices. I have in awe by the number of devices they've all been launching simultaneously with Copilot Plus, all powered by the Snapdragon X Elite.

But the Snapdragon X Elite is a platform that is actually being built for the new generation. We used to call it the next generation PC, but now it is the new generation PCs. They are here right now. Not only the platform is being built to create this experience, but it's been optimized for this new workload enabled by Copilot Plus and it has all the benefits of running AI directly on a device. Everything that we've been saying, that ability to have low latency, increased responsiveness, you have incredible personalization, as the computer knows you and gets to know you the more you use it, greater reliability and enhanced privacy.

With that, we've seen a number of new possibilities. Actually, I wanted to highlight a few as you look at the things that are now possible. You've probably seen that right now with the great new use cases, they're presented by Microsoft across productivity, creativity, entertainment. The AI transform the interfaces, transforms the workflows. It accelerates content creation, by an order of magnitude. The experiences become more context aware and they're personalized to you. One that we like a lot, which made the PC a communication device, mobile conferencing more and more becomes lifelike.

Immersive multimedia is not a feature, it's the standard on a Copilot Plus PC. It is designed for security. You see the immersions of hybrid AI, when the eye in the cloud and the AI on the device are working together as one. You see a revolution how you think about developer innovation in many of the elements of a convergence of mobile and PC. The only one, I didn't talk about on this page is and of course, multiple days of battery life. This is, I think, the Qualcomm signature capability, given our heritage of operating with better powered devices. All of this, this is happening, I think in this whole presentation, the money slide is this slide. This is the money slide, which is just on the first wave, you see incredible devices and that's just the first wave, 22 Copilot Plus PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, they were announced from leading global OEMs, includes Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

Couple of comments. Number one is what we said. Copilot Plus can come to life today because of Snapdragon X, Elite, Snapdragon X Plus and the ability to develop this platform to this moment. Second, there is a Copilot Plus PC for everyone. The wait is over. That's what I say, next generation PC is now the new generation PC available today. But that's just the first wave and it's incredible, but there's more. Snapdragon X and Copilot Plus are coming to all PC form factors. Qualcomm is now in this neighborhood to stay. We are not going anywhere and we are very happy to be working with our partners in all the different form factors for the industry. This is incredibly exciting, because PC is truly reborn and that's a great transition.

Now as we go down the presentation, there's something else we want to talk about, which has come as part of this incredible transformation to the PC, but it's a good story. It's really a good story, which is, we are restoring performance leadership to the Windows ecosystem. If you step back, the Snapdragon X Elite in the Copilot Plus really establishes overall industry leadership in personal computing. Within the process, you see not only the innovation and performance leadership clearly now belongs in the Windows ecosystems with completely new AI capabilities, completely new experiences. Basically, it becomes the platform where innovation is happening. This is a very big deal. There is no better person in the whole industry to tell you what it actually means. I'd like to share a quick word from my dear friend, Satya, which was so kind to create this video for us.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

Satya Nadella

Thank you much, Cristiano. It's great to be with you at Computex, especially at such an important moment in the history of technology where every layer of the tech stack is being transformed because of AI. As you said, the PC is being reborn and it's changing what consumers can expect from their devices across productivity, creativity, communications and entertainment. Last month, we announced Copilot Plus PCs, the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. They represent an inflection point for our entire industry and it's only possible because of the partnership with Qualcomm. More than 20 Copilot Plus PCs powered by Snapdragon X series are already available for pre-order from both surface and other device partners. They deliver exceptional battery life, leading performance per watt and world's fastest NPU for laptops at 45 tops. They make possible breakthrough experiences like recall and co-creator and everything developers will build with the new Windows Copilot run time.

I cannot wait to see what customers do with these capabilities and I'm greatly looking forward to how we continue to build this new PC era together. Thank you so very much.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you so much, Satya. We couldn't be prouder of the partnership and what we'd accomplished together. I'm going to tell you more about our partnership with Microsoft during today's presentation. Look, as we look into this and we've been talking about X Elite and Copilot Plus. We need to talk about what is going to be at the center of this experience, which is the generative AI revolution. What I like about this, we've been talking about this -- it's really changing all the devices and it's evolving on the devices in the cloud in different way, but it fundamentally really changing how we work with our devices and especially in the PC, how we work with the PC. The impact will be significant. The AI use cases that we now look at them today and we find them very interesting. They will become indispensable for both personal and business applications. One thing is going to be different about this new PC. Unlike the past, your Windows PC will get better over time. I want to show you a video of what it's possible as we think about gen AI changing the computer interface in the capabilities of those devices.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

Look, it's really great. I think the idea here is to show some of the things that are starting to happen. They can happen, but the interesting thing is, we're just at the beginning. We are just at the beginning and it starts with Snapdragon X and the Copilot Plus. Copilot Plus PCs powered by its Snapdragon are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built with AI integrated throughout the system. This whole AI experience, we talk about it, it was the right time to talk about, what is behind all of this in the Snapdragon X Elite, which is the NPU. I can't tell you how much I like this, because actually, it NPU that we innovated within Snapdragon and it came to life with a number of use cases with the Copilot Plus to the point that its processing capability, especially the efficient processing capability for AI is what made it that Copilot Plus could actually only run right now on Snapdragon X Elite.

It became a term that the entire industry is now talking about. We really like it. It's an incredible position to be in to come to new industry with new technology and everybody is now going to benchmark about this. But the good thing is not about the benchmarking. The good thing also actually enables. When you think about Copilot Plus and an AI on device, the AI needs to run all the time, needs to run all the time, all day long. From use cases like image generation to some use cases, they're always going to be in the background.

So with Snapdragon X Elites, we are delivering the world's fastest NPU for laptops at 45 tops, but it has also the leading performance per watt. Interesting that people wants to talk about tops, but they also need to be talk about watts, because it's actually very, very important. One thing that we did because AI is so transformative in Windows, actually, when we're talking about different tiers and price points for laptops, we decided not to compromise on AI. Both the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus have the same AI capability for that experience. But exciting thing is really when we talk about performance per watt. Not only is the fastest, but it's the most power efficient.

Here are some of the metrics for you to see. It's 2.6x the performance per watt versus the M3. It is 5.4x the performance per watt versus Core Ultra 7. This is very important, because for you to actually have the benefit of this new intent based proactive OS that is helping all the time. The AI needs to run continuously. You have to have three dimensions, speed, power consumption and, of course, terminals, especially for a laptop. It's interesting. I also want to show you an example of what that means. We run this case. I want to show you. Thinking about AI running all the time. Sustained NPU performance, one hour of continuous usage. Once the Snapdragon X Elite has 5x the performance, you can see the thermal image, which shows the difference temperature at the device and how you think about cooling and everything.

Now, this is just one of the many examples. There are some great videos out there. I actually encourage you to check a video that was presented by Microsoft. I believe it's on LinkedIn. This shows on AI running on a GPU versus running on X Elite NPU, the difference in temperature is 20 degrees Celsius, which is very significant.

Speaking of Microsoft and I told you I'll mention more about this great relationship we have with Microsoft. This has been an incredible partnership. We have been on this journey since the beginning of Qualcomm building devices for the Windows ecosystem. We have to do a lot of work together to get to this point and it's a big transformation moment, not only for Qualcomm, but also for Microsoft. This partnership was actually designed. We work together as one team to take intelligent computing to the whole next level.

To tell you more about it, I would like to introduce on stage Pavan from Microsoft, our great friend and partner. Please welcome Pavan.

Pavan Davuluri

It is lovely to be here.

Cristiano Amon

Give me a hug, man. This is a big moment. It's really incredible. As I said before, this is a great moment for us. I know it's a great moment for Microsoft as well. For the Windows. Why don't you tell everybody about it?

Pavan Davuluri

We have an incredible partnership together, that is for sure, Cristiano. I'm deeply grateful to be here with you all at Computex today. It is tremendous to see the energy in the room. Microsoft just announced a new category of PCs for AI that we call the Copilot Plus PCs that you just mentioned. We are very excited that they are coming first on the Snapdragon X series processors. As you mentioned, Cristiano, these are the fastest, most performant, the most intelligent PCs we've ever built. We had the deep collaboration with Qualcomm through the entire generation to build these Snapdragon X series of chips and we're thrilled to not only have done this at the device level, but have done it at silicon level, at the OS level. In fact, as you know, we rebuilt Windows 11 from the inside out to take full advantage of the power and efficiency of Snapdragon X processors.

Look, I really like to talk about this partnership, especially how this whole been built from the ground up. We talk about this technology. We talk about revolutionizing the PC with Copilot Plus PCs, but what does the user experience look like?

Yes. That's a great question. First, these are simply outstanding PCs. Users will experience just incredible speed and responsiveness of the machine and like you mentioned, just great battery life, something I think customers expect from their modern devices today. That's because the Snapdragon X Series has powerful CPUs and powerful NPUs with the incredible leading 45 TOPS we talked about, but very importantly at industry leading efficiency levels. When it comes to AI, we've set out to make computing radically more human and more natural.

Recall that you mentioned earlier lets you search what you've seen on your PC semantically just the way your memories work. It's incredible. Co-creator in Paint lets you generate real time images by drawing with AI. Restyling photos lets you turn your PC into your own assistant photo editor. I love studio effects. They let you add effects for voice focus and portrait, light. They bring your camera and mic and audio system to life. In fact, Teams and Zoom and WhatsApp are using them today.

The power and efficiency of Snapdragon X allows us to do all of this on device, which means faster response times, better privacy, of course, lower costs. We are doing all of this in a way that reflects Microsoft's commitments to responsible AI principles. How are developers, now that they get this incredible machines, how do they take advantage of Snapdragon and Copilot Plus PCs? Yes, developers I think are central to how we think about the future of the PC ecosystem for sure. They've been a place of strength for the Windows ecosystem.

For us, when it comes to developers taking advantage of it, one of the things that we built was the Windows Copilot Runtime. Windows Copilot Runtime allows developers to access all of these new AI capabilities we've built into Windows. At Microsoft Build, we highlighted how some of our developers, DaVinci Resolve, Cap Cut, for example, are using the Windows Copilot Runtime and the Snapdragon NPUs to give creators faster and more powerful tools. I found that very, very inspiring.

We're particularly excited about the work that we're doing with Adobe, bringing the Creative Cloud experience native to Copilot Plus PCs. Of course, with our new Prism emulator, every app will run great on Copilot Plus devices. The Windows Copilot Runtime, as such, also referenced, gives developers access to this library of APIs for accessing over 40 on device models. That includes Phi Silica, Microsoft's small language model built from the powerful series of models. What's really exciting for us with the Snapdragon X series, it is that it's the first platform on Windows that has this state-of-the-art SLM built into the operating system, built into the product, custom built for the NPU, shipping out of the gate. In my mind, this is just the start of the journey.

Cristiano Amon

I agree. It's just a start. But it's not -- it's all about incredible devices. Snapchat is powering Surface devices. Can you tell everyone what you're actually bringing out in Surface?

Pavan Davuluri

That's absolutely right. We have a new Surface Pro and a new Surface laptop powered by the Snapdragon X Series available for pre order now. For us, they are the most powerful laptop and pro we have ever built, with the longest battery life we've ever had. They're packed with a whole bunch of new features. I'm very proud of the work that the team has done, everything from OLED HDR display to the new flex keyboard on the Surface Pro so you can work detached. Of course, as you'd expect, Copilot Plus experiences are great on a surface, including a lot of the creative experiences you shared earlier that take advantage of both touch and ink. We've worked closely with Qualcomm to engineer this product over the last couple of years. We are deeply waiting for it.

In my mind, Snapdragon X series uses the power and efficiency they need to shine. As you know, Cristiano, both Microsoft and Qualcomm are committed to an open ecosystem. We have lived this value and principles through our partnership with a wide range of devices, the very ones you showed earlier. We're excited that it's not only Surface, but all of the Snapdragon X PCs are coming from our wide range of leading OEM partners.

I myself have been using the devices for the last few months and I can't wait for all of our customers to get their hands on them on June 18th.

Cristiano Amon

It's an incredible story. I think Pavan, we're so happy and proud of this partnership. Thank you for being with us on this journey. I can't -- thank you enough for being here with us and we're super excited about this new Copilot Plus transition of Windows.

Pavan Davuluri

Thank you very much, Cristiano. Thank you for the partnership. I'm grateful for it. And then, just one last thing, if you wouldn't mind, I absolutely love those shoes.

Cristiano Amon

We're going to send you one. It's a Snapdragon and Copilot Plus. Thank you. Look, it's a great story. We can barely contain our excitement about the incredible things we can do together, but we have more to tell you. We talk about performance. In Snapdragon X Elite, one of the jobs that we wanted to do is to actually bring performance leadership to the Windows ecosystem. The X Elite starts by being the new performance leader for Windows and it's about delivering the experiences without sacrificing battery life, but also create a whole new experience of multi-day battery life and the data shows. This is how we talk about performance. Oryon CPU is 51% faster at ISO power and it matches competitor peak performance at 65% less power.

I think this is an incredible achievement that allows our partners in Microsoft to build those incredible devices with these whole new experiences, innovating also on form factor, innovating on the experience of the battery life and have everything incredibly fast. While the X Elite is the new performance leader in the Windows Ecosystem, that wasn't our job. Our job is to bring leadership overall to the Windows ecosystem in the Copilot Plus PC. So X Elite is the new performance leader. Comparing against the Apple M3, 2.6x superior NPU performance per watt, 2x the NPU performance, 35% more memory bandwidth, which is incredibly important for AI, 28% multi-threaded CPU performance and better a better life, video is one example.

This is incredibly exciting time for Qualcomm. It's really an incredible position for company that has never got any credit for being a computing company but I thank you to come in with X Elite at this transition of Windows and being the performance leader is a great position for us to be. It's very encouraging because this is just the beginning. But rather than you hear about me talking about the chips and the performance, I think we're about time when you talk about the experience and the devices. Because we're really reimagining some of the experiences on the PC delivering them today. We are going to have a number of incredible partners coming on stage. I'm actually going to start by welcome a great partner, which he has been a great engineering company, has been a company with a lot of innovation in the PC, which is ASUS. I'd like to welcome S.Y. from ASUS onto the stage. Please welcome.

S.Y. Hsu

Thank you so much.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you very much. Appreciate it. Thank you. Great to have here with us.

S.Y. Hsu

Hello, everyone. At ASUS, we have been huge admirers of Qualcomm's innovative mobile chipsets, especially the cutting-edge Qualcomm Oryon core and the powerful MPUs in the Snapdragon platform. These advancements have resulted in many incredible products. At ASUS, we believe in empowering users with choice. That's why our Snapdragon X Elite powered PC lineup caters to demanding professionals. Seeking the absolute best performance, we have also included the Snapdragon X Plus option for mobile users who prioritize exceptional battery life.

Two weeks ago, the ASUS Vivobook S15 became our first AI PC. The built in AI engine unlocked incredible AI experiences, supercharging tasks, like photo editing, video creation and more, all while providing enhanced security and privacy. We have meticulously designed our system to maximize the potential of the Snapdragon X Elite, while maintaining outstanding efficiency. This includes leveraging Qualcomm's pioneering work in power efficiency. For example, our Vivobook S15 boasts a powerful 70 watt battery, allowing users to stay productive all day, without needing to be plugged in.

Snapdragon X Elite also unlocks incredible AI experiences. We are working on features like AI powered noise cancellation for video calls, real time background replacement during video conferencing and smart object selection in photo editing software. We are also exploring AI powered content creation tools and intelligent assistance to streamline workflows. A great example is our ASUS exclusive apps, StoryCube, the smartest, most convenient and powerful way to manage your digital assets. Our collaboration with Qualcomm is just the beginning of this exciting journey. The future of personal computing is set to be incredible and ASUS is proud to be shaping it with Qualcomm. Thank you very much.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you, S.Y. Thank you. Thank you so much. Appreciate it.

S.Y. Hsu

Thank you.

Cristiano Amon

Those are really incredible devices and experience. Thank you again, ASUS. I am going to pick up the pace here because we have a lot to cover. I need to ask you one important favor. Don't leave before the end. We're going to have something funny and interesting at the end. If you get tempted to leave it, I'm going to do everything to finish on time, but don't leave it. Wait until the end.

Well we talk a lot about battery life. Let's keep talking about battery life, because exactly, it's a big deal. Let me show you what that means. X Elite breakthrough battery life, when you look about video playback, video calls, video streaming, you can see some of the metrics. This is a comparison against the Intel Ultra 7, 60% longer video playback. Video calls, which we do a lot, 70% longer. Video streaming 2x longer. Let me show what that means. We're going to show you an accelerated video of what actually 2x battery life means.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

Okay. At the end of the day, when you look at all the different specs, this is really what it matters. Temperature matters, battery life matters and real performance matters. I think that's very exciting, I think, for users. Let's continue to show you great devices and experience. There is another great partner that we have here with us. There's another great company that have embraced the innovation of AI, the Copilot Plus and Snapdragon X Elite. I welcome on stage Jason Chen from Acer.

Jason Chen

Hi. How you doing?

Cristiano Amon

Thank you. Very happy to hear with us. I have a comparable shoes. I will get you one.

Jason Chen

Promise. Hi, everyone. Good to be here. I'm happy to be here. I'm delighted to be invited on the stage today. Acer has a long history with Qualcomm and the business relationship already. For the new AI era, we are excited to work with Qualcomm to build our next and real AI PC, Copilot Plus PC with Snapdragon X platform. This product will be up to 26 hours of video playback, 14.5 inch touchscreen and exclusive Acer AI apps, including audio, video, video conference, whatever the previous speaker talked about. We have them all.

And Acer is focused on evolving the user experience for PC usage model. We are excited about enhancing that user experience using Snapdragon X Elite, especially on the power consumption area. As I was talking about that earlier, 26 hours for video playback. We are very happy to introduce Copilot Plus PC on our flagship suite, slick design, laptop, PC. This is just the beginning. We look forward to continuing and expanding Acer and Qualcomm’s partnership paving the way for the next era of computing industry. Thank you everyone. Thank you.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you so much, Jason. Really appreciate it. I'll get you shoe. I think there's a lot of people asking and we may start that business. Maybe another diversification opportunity I think for Qualcomm. Thank you again. I think Jason and Acer. Well, one of the obvious things that, we've been busy at work with Microsoft is to make sure that we have all of your apps better in faster in those PCs. We've been very busy working with the entire ecosystem, getting many apps optimized natively on the new instruction set for X Elite and the results be really incredible. The message here is all the apps that you use are here and if you're going to be experienced them never before, with not only incredible performance but new AI experience, it includes everything you would expect it, of course. The entire Office 365 Suite, Google Chrome, Spotify, Zoom many more. And I think this is a process that we wanted to get to this day. Not only having the windows, with all the apps you use but this whole new experience enabled by AI and the Copilot Plus.

Now we talk about apps and we talk about speeds. One thing that is often used to determine speed of those devices is web browsing. We thought it would be a good day, today to show you as those devices are now launching, how the web browsing really works on X Elite. And I wanted to present this to you, I want to describe it. It is the fastest web browse on its class. Some statistics versus the ultra-seven 20% faster on Chrome, 57% faster on edge against AMD, you see 39% faster, 35% on Edge. And look, web browsing is one of the things we do every day. So it's about really delivering speed on every single use case.

Now, as we talk about applications, one of the things I wanted to show is some of those applications they're being developed using the Copilot Plus. We talk about the capabilities of the platform. We talk a lot about this NPU engine and then how as a developer you can come up with some new use cases that actually go into a very specific example to all of you. I specifically picked this example, I'm going to show you next, because when we started this, one of the first things we did with NPU in terms of dealing with voice and noise, you remember the launch of Microsoft Windows Studio Effects that you on the teams call and you can significantly eliminate any background noise. But I wanted to show another example of that, of the NPU in action. So we have an application here for you, which is DJ Pro that has been using the NPU to isolate different components in the music and show what [Ackley] means. Take a look. This is really cool.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

That's pretty cool. We thought it would be like a great example to show, the NPU working. Now let's continue talking about our great partners and great devices. For the next part I want to welcome on stage is actually, also a personal friend, is besides being a great partner, he's somebody I have a lot of admiration to. I think we meet a lot with discussable things in the industry and he's a great friend of mine. I'm actually very proud to be also his partner. I'd like to welcome to stage Enrique Lores, the CEO from HP.

Enrique Lores

Thank you so much for being here. Give me a hug.

Cristiano Amon

Yes. I'll give you a hug. Of course, I'll give you a hug. Thank you so much for being here with us. Really appreciate it. This is a great time for the industry. And I thought you and I will have a conversation, especially as you think about those great devices. When you look of your customers, what are your thoughts on this new AI on the Copilot Plus and how it will actually benefit organizations as we enter this new area of innovation?

Enrique Lores

Sure. First of all, let me thank you for having me on stage and share a bit of my personal feeling. As you -- I joined the industry many years ago as an intern. When I look at the opportunities that we have to disrupt to innovate, to create new things, I have the same excitement or more than I had 34 years ago when I joined. I think this really summarizes the amount of change that all of us are seeing.

See, when we talk to our customers about the opportunities this creates, it's clearly very disruptive because from one side, we see the incredible opportunities to create productivity that this brings and at the same time, the opportunities to provide flexibility to the employees that want. That's what is unique about this opportunity that we have ahead of us. It is really not something that is going to happen in the future. It's something that is happening today. For example, we have been working with Deloitte, one of our largest customers during the last months to build an AI model that is going to be integrated into the AI PCs that we are building. In the models we have built, in the testing we have seen, they are able to save up to a 100,000 hours of work that they will be able to return to their employees to either do more work or do something with their lives. But this talks about the potential that these products have, the potential opportunities that we have and why we are so excited about this.

Cristiano Amon

Everybody is to get this new PC. It's incredible. Look, thank you for sharing this with us. Now, with this launch of the AI PC actually means to HP.

Enrique Lores

I think we are all in behind this new launch. And I have to start by thanking Cristiano and his team, because I remember when you call me three years ago and tell me we are working on this, will you guys be willing to work with us? I said, yes, we are in. And I have to say that the Qualcomm team has delivered, they have delivered on the commitments they made on performance, battery, improvements. They have addressed the limitations that they had in terms of application compatibility. So thank you for the work you have done.

And we are so in that we really think that this category of AI PCs is going to represent up to 50% of our business three years from now. In fact, the second half, we expected about 10%, but this is clearly something that we will never be able to do alone. It requires the industry collaborating. I think you'll see today, during today that clearly all of us are behind this opportunity because we see the opportunity to this wrap that this really creates.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you so much by the way, everything you said just make us even, I think more committed. We're incredibly excited of being in this situation today. And we will not be here without your trust and your partnership. So I really -- thank you. Big time. Thank you. So now what are the key advantages of your portfolio and what actually excites you the most about this technology and this product?

Enrique Lores

Thank you. This is one of the last products that we introduced, the first product that integrates the Snapdragon device. And before I talk about the product, I want to take this opportunity to thank the team that has built it, because we have a very strong team here in Taipei. They have been working on this product. They are actually, many of them are in the room. So thank you guys for the work you have done big thank you.

Actually, I should have said things, guys and girls, both of them have contributed to this. And really, this is our first-generation product. We decided to take a different approach and design it from the ground app. We thought it was important to redesign the full make, the full board to really be able to bring the characteristics of Snapdragon alive. And we have achieved that. We have the lowest battery consumption. We have measured up to 30 hours, as you know. And we really, our products are being really acclaimed by the industrial design. You can see how slick it is and really brings all the characteristics of thermals that Cristiano was mentioning before. So we are really excited about this new, new product. And again, we want to thank you for the collaboration, bringing it to market.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you so much. Really appreciate it. We should take a photo together with this great product. Don't forget to buy. Thank you so much. Really a pleasure. Thank you. And thank you again for everything. Thank you, Enrique.

Enrique Lores

Thank you.

Cristiano Amon

Look, it's really great and I wanted to kind of repeat at the end of the day, it's by companies -- great companies working together we actually can accomplish are great things. Let's continue talking about experiences and I pick a couple different examples. I show you the last DJ Pro, but I wanted to show you some other example of an application of those make full use of the technology and AI available at the Copilot Plus PCs.

Let's take a look at creative apps. Davinci Resolve is a profit level video editing app and what can be achieved and how fast can be accelerated using the Snapdragon X Elite NPU.

[Audio Video Presentation]

That's another great example. Especially when you think about ideation. How much do you want to do ideation using the processing capabilities on the device? Let's continue to talk about great partners and great devices. The next one I'm going to bring to you is going to be a video. It's a very special partner. It's a partner that is as much associated to us, as our entire history as a company. It's a partner that's really inseparable from Qualcomm. We are very proud of this partnership. I'd like to welcome Won-Joon Choi from Samsung that wants to share a message with you.

Won-Joon Choi

Thank you, Cristiano. I'm excited to share about Qualcomm and Samsung's vision for greater innovation. Together for 30 years, we explored the new frontiers, overcame challenges and introduced new ways to connect and communicate. For 30 years, we have defined and delivered premium mobile experiences. Through this strategy collaboration, we have developed new technology for billions of users around the world. I'm even more excited about the future we'll bring together for many more years to come. Our efforts to democratize Galaxy AI has enabled barrier-free communications, boundaries productivity and new levels of creativity.

As we have done with the Galaxy S24 series, the world's first AI phone, we take our next leap together in PC with the Galaxy Book4 Edge. The Galaxy Book4 Edge is the first PC of its kind with the next generation AI optimizations, harnessing Snapdragon X Elite's industry leading AI processing power. It’s MPU and Qualcomm's Oryon CPU set a new standard. It truly opens up unlimited possibilities in your life through the power of AI. With this launch of Galaxy Book4 Edge, we are bringing Galaxy AI to more devices across the Galaxy ecosystem. It goes beyond PC. The Galaxy AI ecosystem brings together ecosystem brings together galaxy devices and provides a truly connected, seamless AI experience between your PC and your Galaxy smartphone. This is what Galaxy has been committed to since the very beginning, with our open collaboration partners like Qualcomm. We can't wait for you to experience the powerful performance and suite of Galaxy AI experiences with a Galaxy Book4 Edge. Thank you.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you so much, Won-Joon and our great partners at Samsung for all that you're doing with X Elite and building great devices. Now, we're going to talk about developers, because this is also changing the opportunity for developers within the Windows ecosystem to take advantage of this incredible AI capabilities in the performance of the Copilot Plus. There's something new here and we actually announce at simultaneous with the launch of Copilot Plus the Qualcomm AI hub for PCs. The Qualcomm AI hub has over a 100 pre-optimized AI models ready to be deployed. You can bring your own model and be -- and get that model ready to run into the device. And in it provides as it gets optimized 2x faster inference running on those devices. This is enabling developers to go quickly create incredible applications using AI, and we could not think of a better one to show you today of this example of this developer that actually created the app using the AI hub. It provides an accessibility app that helps more people use modern computing, and the NPU in action provides the performance benefits, you should see it.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

That's great. And I think what I like about this example, it's not only the application but also the fact that was quickly developed using the AI hub. And I think there's an opportunity for us to see many apps that's going to make use of the Copilot Plus, in the AI capabilities of X Elite to create whole new different user experiences. And when we talk about accelerating development, we also launch the Snapdragon development kit for Windows. You can pre-order today. It's available on June 18. We're tracking the pre-orders. We're very excited with the numbers and we will enable developers to create and optimize apps and experiences for those platforms and all those incredible devices. They are going to be in the hands of consumers. As I said, that's just the first wave.

As we look at everything combined, when we talk about the performance, we talk about battery life, we talk about the applications, we talk about some of the AI use cases. But at the end of the day, we need to start thinking about how we are going to create whole engaging experiences for users as we upgrade the PC to this new generation. I want to bring on stage a company that has been also been with us on this journey, actually one of the first ones to make the bet on Qualcomm, as ability to create a lot of innovation, especially what will lead to the Copilot Plus. I'd like to welcome stage, Sanborn from Dell.

Jack Sanborn

Cristiano, appreciate it. Good to see you, man.

Cristiano Amon

You might give me a hug too, man. This is great. This is a great opportunity. Thank you.

Jack Sanborn

Thanks. Great to be here at Computex. It is definitely the place to be as there is no question that the AI PC revolution is here. As you've seen today, the AI PC experience that Cristiano just talked about is going to enable users to solve problems faster, jump starting a whole new air of productivity and efficiency, where the killer app is saving time. Something I could use more of and I think we could use even more of in this keynote. That's why, you guys didn't help me on that one. Come on. Okay. Thank you. Thank you very much. That's why Dell has gone all in. We have built a comprehensive portfolio of AI PCs from gaming premium consumer PCs to mainstream business laptops, powerful workstations. We just added five new AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X series processors. Got to say, these new devices offer blazing fast speed, groundbreaking battery life and pretty outstanding AI performance. If you take a look at our XPS 13, our thinnest, lightest XPS now delivers multi day battery life, with what we believe will be an industry-leading up to 27 hours streaming. Pretty good, right? You like that?

Cristiano Amon

Yes.

Jack Sanborn

Now with its sleek, iconic design and ultra-portability, this gorgeous system paired with Snapdragon X Elite creates an amazing device. In my slightly unbiased opinion, I would say, it's the best one on this beautiful rack over here, created by the best engineering team, not to use some hyperbole after Enrique was here but the best engineering team with some of the best partners on this island that I see in the audience. Thank you for your support.

In that XPS 13, what's really incredible is it can run Llama 13 B on the device. That's a 13 billion parameter AI model running locally, bringing AI to your data. You think about it, having that kind of AI power on the device is a really big deal. It means smarter, better experiences on the apps that you're going to use every day like Copilot plus, accelerating creativity, collaboration, innovation and ultimately productivity.

In closing, we share a common vision of delivering and building and enabling next gen experiences that are going to make the AI PC a true digital partner helping everyone, everywhere unlock their potential today. When you step back and really think about it, the PC was absolutely made for this moment and I'm super excited to be working with the people in this audience and the incredible ecosystem here to lead the way. Thank you very much.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you so much San. I really like what you said. The PC has been waiting for this moment. This is great. Thank you so much. Thank you for the partnership. Appreciate it.

Alright, let's continue. I know we're just a few minutes over. Don't leave. You need to wait to the end. So I talk a lot about Snapdragon actually talk a lot about Copilot Plus, but there's one thing that is also unique to Qualcomm, because where we came from. So in addition of all those capabilities we talk about it, this is also a Snapdragon is the same set of suite and of technologies that made Snapdragon the mobile leader. So you come, when you buy the X Elite PC, you also have the best of Snapdragon that only happens on Snapdragon. Snapdragon connect with some of the fastest speeds of 5G or WiFi Snapdragon sound with incredible immersive audio, Snapdragon secure Snapdragon site and now Snapdragon stimulus, which is easily moved between your devices between Snapdragon. And on Snapdragon site, it's the first PC with integrated always sensing image signal processor.

So this is incredible. It will create new opportunities and it's going to be a great example of mobile PC conversions. So as I get to the end of the presentation, not yet, but I want to talk about one great use cases that I want to make sure was not absent in this whole conversation, because as we said in the beginning, we're actually coming to this ecosystem to bring a lot of innovation to stay, which is gaming.

Gaming on Windows Copilot Plus with X Elite. X Elite is a phone gaming platform for Windows. And we have spent a lot of time with many, many partners about the gaming experience. Many of us will use RPCs for games and you need to have the benefit of high-performance extended battery life, loss of audio, which is essential for immersive in the action experience. And in addition to the GPU on Adrenalin to make the full use of the capabilities of the system, there's more than 1,200 games that are being tested on X Elite and optimized, including many AAA games. We've been working with Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Remedy Entertainment, UB Soft, EA, Roblox, Net Easy, Larian Studios and many more and of course, the Xbox Studios.

I want to leave you with this thought about we show different NPU use cases. We show the NPU use cases for music, for example. Think about the potential of the NPU. When you think about AI, think about large language models of AI running on the device, you saw Dell talking about Llama, when you think about non-player characters and how it changes the game experience. I think we're also at the beginning of a revolution of gaming for AI. This is exciting, I think, moment for the industry and for the PC industry as well.

With that, I want to bring our last partner that is here today to tell about devices. He's also a dear friend of mine and I think from all the partners is the one that has the best choice of a t-shirt. I would like to welcome to stage Luca Rossi from Lenovo.

Luca Rossi

Hey, Cristiano. I also deserve a hug.

Cristiano Amon

Give me a hug. We need to take a photo with the PC reborn. Very good. I'll leave you to it.

Luca Rossi

Thank you, Cristiano and thanks all. It's definitely exciting to be here and talk about Lenovo, how Lenovo and Qualcomm are reshaping the PC industry. At Lenovo, we live by a simple vision to lead in enabling smarter technology for all. And this vision shapes every product we make and everything we do. There is a reason why Lenovo is the number one PC maker globally and almost one out of every three PCs, Windows PCs activated every day in the world is a Lenovo PC. And that is why, we never stop innovating to offer the best experience, the best design and the best engineering in the computer industry. This is more than just making devices. This is about creating a future of what we call smarter AI for all. And definitely, our strong collaboration with Qualcomm over than a decade is a big part of helping us to achieve this vision.

Our teams have been working hard together on our latest AI PCs. We are proud to show everyone what are the first fruits of our labor. Two premium Lenovo AI laptops powered by this Snapdragon X Elite, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for unparalleled productivity and the Yoga Slim 7x for unlimited creative expressions. The new ThinkPad and the new Yoga both offer impressive performance, outstanding battery life and groundbreaking AI capabilities. The new ThinkPad T14s is engineered from the ground up from AI commercial performance with an ultra slim profile, multi day battery life and the ultimate security features. This device represents the future of business computing, combining performance with sustainability and it features one of the lowest carbon footprints in our entire ThinkPad lineup.

For consumers, our new Yoga Slim 7x is a must have tool. With Copilot Plus, creators will be able to find anything they have ever seen on their PC with natural language searching across time apps and platforms.

But now let me show you some of exclusive Lenovo AI experiences coming with the Yoga Slim 7x. First, let me introduce Lenovo AI now. Our native language agent that runs locally on the device. One of the things that makes this so special is the personal knowledge base. With the right permissions, AI Now can interpret user data to provide faster and personalized output. You have seen AI Now going through a script and generating both a thumbnail and a description to post on YouTube and share with the world. See, was that very easy?

And now let's say the user want to create more images of penguins to post on social. All they have to do is to use Lenovo creator zone, with text to image creator zone can generate an image based off any idea. And if the image needs further refining, the sketch to image function can assist the user as well. All images you have seen were created with the same prompt locally on device with a built-in responsible AI check feature.

Last but not least, to connect our AI PC with the rest of our portfolio, Smart Connect unifies Lenovo and Motorola digital ecosystems to create a seamless experience across all devices. So the AI PC era is now a revolutionary leap as profound as when feature phones became smartphones. So to conclude, we are very excited what is ahead of us? The PC is really reborn. And thanks everyone and thanks for having me, Cristiano. Thank you.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you, Luce. I appreciate it. It's really amazing. I agree. It is as profound as the transition from feature phones to smartphones. And I think it's important to realize that those similar to what happened to smartphones, those new AI use cases will start with 10 cases. They are going to become hundreds, they are going to become thousands and that's going to be the new experience. So we're incredibly excited to have all our partners here on talking about what this innovation actually means to this ecosystem and to all of you. We're getting to the end of this presentation. Thank you for not leaving, I promise, it will be interesting. We're getting to the end of this presentation, but before I get off the stage, I would like to give you a glimpse of our consumer campaign that we'll accompany the commercial launch of those devices.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

The PC is truly reborn. And June 18 is when those devices actually going to be in the hand of many users. This is about next generation PCs here today. Those incredible devices that have seen it. We're actually preparing with our partners to make sure it gets to the hands of many people as possible. Here is the global distribution and some examples across retail and commercial that we have been partner and been very busy working together with all of our OEM partners with Microsoft, so that you can start pre-ordering your PC or go to your favorite retailer and purchase one in-person. This is not about announcing new products that will have the NPU capability. It's about the Copilot Plus PCs right now on June 18 in the hand of users. The reality is many people are starting ordering. They're starting to go online. They're starting to go to retail and they start ordering the PC. We're just lucky enough to capture a very special person. Actually, we capture on video a very special person actually ordering their Copilot Plus. Take a look.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

Yes, things change. Things do change. Thank you very much. Thank you for the entire ecosystem of partners. Thank you to our great partners here in Taipei. We're grateful for the strong collaboration that actually make this moment a reality for us. We are looking forward to innovate together as we enter is this new phase for the entire PC industry and we'll continue to make sure our partners are successful. This is how we are going to be successful.

Thank you again. Thank you for listening all the way to the end and I've been very proud to be here with you all today, and hopefully, you'll continue to seek welcome here at Computex. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A