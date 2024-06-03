Sundry Photography

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been a solid performer over the past year as the bank has benefitted from the recovery from the early 2023 regional banking crisis. It also received favorable regulatory outcomes on its capital needs following its Union Bank branch acquisition. Given that tailwind, I rated shares a buy in November. Since then, USB has returned 11%, a solid absolute return, but lackluster in comparison to the market’s 15% gain. Shares have also pulled back nearly 10% from their recent high, forcing a re-examination of my view. While its recovery in NIM is taking a bit longer, I remain bullish.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter, USB earned $0.90, and we have seen earnings run a bit below my expectations as net interest margin (NIM) pressures have persisted for longer, given the Federal Reserve holding rates. With inflation proving to be a bit stickier than expected and the real economy fairly resilient, I am currently expecting the Fed to cut rates one time this year toward year-end, having limited impact on this year’s financials and keeping deposit costs elevated.

As I have spoken about in my coverage of regional banks, I view stable deposits as essential when investing in the sector, as deposits are the lifeblood of a bank’s finances. For U.S. Bancorp, average deposits are down about 1.4% from last year, a bit better than the average industry performance, and were flat sequentially. I would note that end of period deposits jumped to $528 billion, but this was flattered by Easter occurring at quarter-end, making the average a better indicator of performance. Q1 can be a more seasonally challenging quarter as cash can build into year-end and then be deployed at the start of the year, so I view flat deposits sequentially as a favorable outcome.

U.S. Bancorp

About 52% of deposits are retail, and similarly, 51% of deposits are insured, which is a relatively low level. Most of the uninsured balances are operational (i.e., a payroll account), but uninsured deposits can be less sticky. As such, I view its resilient deposit performance as particularly impressive, in keeping with its status as a safe-haven bank. However with less insured deposits, maintaining strong capital is critical to retaining depositor confidence, and as I will discuss further below, USB has made tremendous capital progress over the past year.

The bigger challenge for the bank has been unfavorable mix shift in its deposit base. As you can see below, it has been steadily losing non-interest bearing (NIB) balances in favor of interest bearing balances. Highly transactional accounts typically do not pay interest, and when rates were lower, clients allowed extra cash to sit in these accounts. With rates holding over 5%, there is a strong incentive to reduce cash balances here and move funds to interest bearing accounts. Because clients do need enough cash in NIBs to meet transactional needs, there should be a floor to balances, but we have yet to reach it.

U.S. Bancorp

Importantly, we are seeing some deceleration in this switch, as after a year of higher rates, customers have had plenty of time to reshuffle account balances, and USB’s share of NIBs is moving about 1%/quarter, which is a roughly 3bp NIM headwind. At a conference last week, management did say that it is seeing stabilizing and slower movement from NIB to interest-bearing deposits. It has taken a bit longer to reach the floor than hoped, but we should get to a bottom in NIB balances before year-end in my view.

Additionally, with rates staying higher for longer, its cost of interest-bearing liabilities has risen, though at a slowing pace. Last quarter, its cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose by 10bp to 3.12%. Much of this reflects having a full quarter of rate increases implemented during Q4 2023. Going forward, management forecasts “stability” on the rate paid on deposits. This is fairly consistent with rhetoric we have heard from other banks, like Ally (ALLY). We are unlikely to see significant deposit rate declines until the Fed cuts rates meaningfully, but this headwind should be fading. As such while some drift from NIB to IB balances may pressure NIM, incremental pressure on NIM for the liabilities side of the balance sheet should be limited from here.

On the asset side, loan growth has been slow, due to weak demand from business borrowers given the rate environment. Given new loan originations are generally at higher yields than its existing asset book, this has been a headwind. Last week, management reiterated its forecast for “modest” loan growth, focused more on the consumer side than the commercial side. In Q1, average loans fell $2 billion sequentially to $371 billion, due to lower business demand.

Aside from loans, U.S. Bancorp also has a sizable portfolio of fixed income securities. With most assets fixed-rate and purchased when rates were lower, this has been a headwind for USB’s NIM, a headwind shared broadly among the regional banks. It has largely been holding this portfolio steady, and it sits at $162.4 billion. Just by reinvesting maturing securities at higher prevailing yields, this portfolio’s yield is rising ~7bps per quarter and should continue to do so. It now yields 2.96% from 2.64% last year.

Given weaker loan growth and slow movement in its securities portfolio, USB earned5.25% on assets, up 3bps from Q4, a smaller increase than seen in its liabilities. As such, its NIM compressed to 2.70% from 2.78%. Whereas I had thought NIM could recover to 2.90% this year, that forecast now appears too aggressive. Still, we should see liability cost headwinds decline towards 3bp/quarter as interest-bearing costs stabilize and NIB flows slow. Meanwhile, assuming USB can return to just modest loan growth, we should see asset yields rise by 6-10bp sequentially, which can push NIM back toward 2.80-2.85% by year end. While net interest income fell by $127 million sequentially, I would expect it to be broadly stable in Q2 and then rise by ~$200 million per quarter in H2. This would leave the company on track to reach the high end of its $16.1-$16.4 billion net interest income guidance.

Of course, aside from NIM, credit quality is an important metric for any bank. Here, I continue to have strong confidence. As you can see below, USB has historically been a prudent lender with lower losses than the industry during significant downturns and industry-like losses during periods of strong credit quality (when defaults are extremely low, even firms with loose standards see limited losses, after all). Currently, just 0.08% of commercial loans are over 90 days delinquent, which speaks to its conservative underwriting posture.

U.S. Bancorp

USB couples its strong through-the-cycle credit performance with strong reserving. USB currently has $1.8 billion of non-performing assets, and 0.48% of loans are nonperforming, up 8bp sequentially. Against this, it is carrying $7.9 billion in reserves, providing over 4x coverage. I view ~2.5x coverage as the barometer of solid reserves, so USB has significant cushion here. It could see non-performing assets rise by $1.3 billion and still meet this test. As such, even if we see ongoing deterioration, USB has already taken extra reserves, and further builds should be fairly modest.

In terms of credit trajectory, commercial real estate (CRE) is the biggest area of concern. Importantly, USB has limited CRE exposure at just $53 billion or ~14% of its loan book. This is fairly modest relative to peers and should help to limit losses. Additionally, not all CRE is of equal concern. Multifamily is an area I feel more comfortable with given the tight housing market whereas office has more structural problems. Overall, 1.71% of CRE loans are nonperforming about 4x the rate of other loans.

U.S. Bancorp

This is focused in office, unsurprisingly, where 10% of loans are nonperforming. Still, USB has high allowances here, and a diversified mix of properties. Given it accounts for just about 1% of assets, I view potential incremental reserves here as manageable, and as unlikely to exceed $25 million/quarter. Even if it took a further 10% losses, it would be a ~$0.35 EPS impact after taxes, likely realized over several years. Even a draconian scenario is quite manageable for a company with nearly $4 in earnings power.

U.S. Bancorp

Separately, I would note credit card charge-offs are rising, tracking the rise in delinquencies last year. With employment strong and results now more similar to 2019 levels, after running extremely low for several years, I would expect credit card losses to begin stabilizing in H2, absent a recession.

U.S. Bancorp

Finally, USB is well capitalized. Its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio rose from 9.9% to 10.0% sequentially. This is also up from below 9% last year as it was completing its Union Bank purchase, and this strong capital improvement speaks to the bank’s earnings generation. I previously expected the company to reach a 10.4%+ CET1 ratio by the end of this year, and I continue to view that a likely ending point for capital. Because it bought fixed income securities at lower yields, it has an $8.7 billion loss in AOCI tied to these purchases. As bonds mature and pull towards par, this loss would fall to $6.6 billion by the end of 2025 at the 3/31 rate curve. While USB needs to hold more capital to offset these losses as they are phased into calculations, this natural burndown of losses over time will be a tailwind.

I previously felt USB could begin buybacks in 2025 given its capital posture. Management reiterated last week that it needs clarity on regulatory rules before buybacks, which should occur by the end of this year. At that point, given its strong capital generation, it can use capital to accelerate growth, reduce share count, or boost the dividend. Given ongoing regulatory debate over final rules, I would not expect buybacks to begin before mid-2025, but I do expect some repurchases next year.

Back in November, I was looking for $4.20-$4.40 in 2024 EPS, driven by a recovery in NIM to 2.9% and 5% non-interest revenue growth. With 7.1% Q1 noninterest income growth, it is on track to hit this metric. However, slower loan growth and unfavorable deposit mix shift have slowed this NIM recovery, though management still believes it can get to 3% NIM over time. With my $16.4 billion NII expectation, I expect USB to earn $3.90-$4.00 this year, living shares right around 10x earnings.

Importantly while it has taken a bit longer, favorable deposit trends and ongoing asset yield improvements should support NIM expansion and earnings growth in 2025 past $4.30/share. On top of this, its portfolio credit quality is strong, and greatly improved capital means shareholder payouts should increase next year. In the meantime, investors collect a 4.8% yield. As such, I do expect shares to move into the upper $40’s over the balance of the year or 11-12x 2025 earnings, given its best-in-breed regional status. Its recovery is ongoing with improving balance sheet flexibility, and USB continues to be attractive.