U.S. Bancorp: Gradual NIM Improvement Can Boost Shares

Jun. 03, 2024 8:02 PM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock1 Comment
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp's shares have performed well over the past year, benefiting from the recovery in the regional banking sector.
  • The bank's average deposits have remained stable, though a shift in deposit mix towards interest-bearing accounts has been a headwind.
  • The bank's net interest margin has been under pressure due to higher interest-bearing liabilities, but the headwinds are likely to fade, enabling high-single digit earnings growth.

US Bank ATM and branch

Sundry Photography

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been a solid performer over the past year as the bank has benefitted from the recovery from the early 2023 regional banking crisis. It also received favorable regulatory outcomes on its

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.86K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News