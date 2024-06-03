HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 03, 2024 8:33 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.15K Followers

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 3, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Putnam - Investor Relations
Jon Kessler - President & Chief Executive Officer
James Lucania - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Steve Neeleman - Vice Chair and Founder

Conference Call Participants

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Greg Peters - Raymond James
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities
David Larsen - BTIG
Stephanie Davis - Barclays
Mark Marcon - Baird
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim
Constantine Davides - JMP

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the HealthEquity First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Putnam. Please go ahead.

Richard Putnam

Thank you, Gary. Very fine job. Hello, everyone, and welcome to HealthEquity's first quarter of fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. My name is Richard Putnam. I do Investor Relations for HealthEquity.

Joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company; and James Lucania, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have a couple of reminders, as we usually do. First, a press release announcing the financial results for our first quarter of fiscal 2025 was issued after the market closed this afternoon. These financial results included the contributions from our wholly-owned subsidiaries and accounts they administer. The press release includes definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference today. You can find on our Investor Relations website a copy of today's press release, including reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures, and the recording of this webcast; that website is ir.healthequity.com.

