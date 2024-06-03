metamorworks

I have discussed Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Last month, leading wireless transport and access solutions provider Aviat Networks, Inc. or "Aviat Networks" reported mixed Q3/FY2024 results with revenues falling slightly short but profitability well ahead of consensus expectations:

While margins were impacted by the recent Pasolink acquisition, favorable working capital movements resulted in strong cash flow generation:

According to statements made by management on the conference call, the Pasolink business was nearly breakeven on an EBITDA basis in the quarter and accretive to free cash flow generation:

However, growth in the Pasolink business will be slower than expected:

As we have onboarded Pasolink customers, we have undertaken a customer profitability review to ensure margins are at sustainable levels. While work is still ongoing, we expect that this will result in a slower ramp to the targeted $140 million annual run rate contribution.

In addition, Aviat is facing currency headwinds in the African mobile network business and has been experiencing more cautious spending trends by Tier 1 customers.

As a result, management lowered FY2024 revenue expectations while keeping Adjusted EBITDA guidance intact:

On the conference call, management also backpedaled on preliminary FY2025 revenue guidance of $515 million to $520 million provided on the Q2/2024 conference call.

(...) we got a little bit overly enthusiastic with respect to our numbers for FY25. We typically put that in the August session and I think we will -- we won’t beat that guidance in August. And I would say that $515 million number will be probably the thigh end of the range but we're not ready to do that. And we discovered some “empty revenue” in Pasolink, so we're not going to take that.

On a more positive note, the Pasolink acquisition is reportedly ahead of plan from an EBITDA and free cash flow perspective and management continues to expect EPS accretion by Q2/FY2025.

Not surprisingly, market participants were disappointed with the company's lowered growth outlook thus resulting in an initial 16% selloff in the shares:

However, the stock price has stabilized in recent weeks as Aviat Networks remains cheap from a fundamental perspective. Conservatively assuming FY2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x would be a well below of the broader U.S. telecommunication equipment industry.

Assigning a more reasonable multiple of 10x would yield a $50 price target for the shares thus providing for more than 60% upside from current levels.

Consequently, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on with an unchanged price target of $50.

Bottom Line

Aviat Networks reported mixed Q3/FY2024 results and lowered forward growth expectations, mostly due to revenues from the recent Pasolink acquisition not ramping as quickly as anticipated.

However, Pasolink appears to be ahead of plan in terms of profitability and cash generation with EPS accretion expected in Q2/FY2025.

While the company's lower growth profile is somewhat disappointing, the issue is more than reflected in Aviat Networks' heavily discounted valuation relative to the broader U.S. telecommunications industry.

Consequently, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares with an unchanged price target of $50.