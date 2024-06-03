MmeEmil

Tobacco stock Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) has seen notable performance on the stock markets in the past year. At 30%, its total returns are comparable only to Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) (see chart below), while Philip Morris (PM) follows with a much less strong performance.

Total Returns, Tobacco Stocks, 1y (Source: Seeking Alpha)

When I wrote about it in February this year, the stock's superior performance was already evident, with an uptick in price even as peer stocks showed weaker trends. A forward dividend yield of 11%, share buybacks and the expectation of continued profit growth made it an obviously attractive stock. This was even though its transition into non-tobacco products, which it calls next-generation products [NGPs], was painfully slow.

A little over a quarter later, however, the question is whether Imperial Brands can continue to rise after its already impressive increase. My analysis indicates that it can. Here are three reasons why.

#1. Results encourage investors

Investors were certainly impressed by the company's first half (H1 FY24, six months ending March 31, 2024) results. IMBBY saw a 5.6% increase on the day, the biggest single day rise seen in the past year. Even though there are clear weaknesses in the numbers, there are positives worth highlighting as well.

Pricing power

The first point is its pricing power, despite tobacco's waning popularity. Imperial Brands' reported revenue growth was down by 2.3% on both adverse currency trends and declining volumes. However, the tobacco and NGP net revenue growth, which is at constant currency and also essentially excludes duties, was up by 2.8%.

The figure might not appear like a whole lot, but it's significant in that, as the company's CEO, Stefan Bombard puts it, "the strongest organic top-line growth in more than ten years, amid a challenging external environment". And it's purely on account of an 8.6% increase in tobacco pricing, which more than made up for the 6.3% volume decline.

This is a particularly important aspect to consider right now, when the macroeconomy in its big markets of Europe and the Americas' isn't at its strongest. Sustained ability to increase prices at this time truly underlines the stock's value as a dependable consumer staple stock in uncertain economic times.

Source: Imperial Brands

Strong NGP growth

The company also continued to see strong revenue growth for NGPs of 16.8%, despite a weakness in the Americas market. The market continues to suffer from a Marketing Denial Order from the FDA, which led to Imperial Brands withholding investments there. The financial impact is visible with a 25% drop in NGP revenues. Excluding the Americas, NGP revenue growth was stronger at ~22%.

In line with higher than total revenue growth, the share of NGPs in revenue also inched up by 0.5 percentage points [pp] to 3.9% in H1 FY24 compared with the same period last year. Ex-Americas, the share was at 5.2%, up by 0.9pp from H1 FY23.

The figure for NGPs is still small, to be sure. Philip Morris, for example, gets 39% of its revenues from smoke-free products. And even for Imperial Brands' UK-based peer, British American Tobacco (BTI), the share of new categories in revenue is at 12.3%. Still, there's something to be said for its rising share despite disruptions to growth. Moreover, the stock's other attributes, discussed next, still make it attractive in the here and now.

#2. Market multiples still attractive

The stock's forward P/Es continue to look good, much like in February, despite the ongoing price uptick. Its non-GAAP ratio is at 7.3x and the GAAP figure is at 7.7x. This is lower than the figures for both PM, Altria (MO) (see table below) as well as my estimates for Japan Tobacco, whose earnings forecasts for 2024 remain unchanged from February, when I last checked, resulting in a forward P/E of 15.6x.

The only exception is BTI, which has a non-GAAP ratio of 6.6x. Even the last time I checked, it was trading below IMBBY. But the difference was smaller, with BTI at 6.7x and IMBBY at 6.9x. But IMBBY's price has risen far faster in this time, resulting in a bigger gap. On average, though, there's still a huge 50% upside indicated by the sector average.

Next, it's also trading below the past 10-years' average forward P/E of 8.9x, which indicates another 22% price upside. The upshot here is that no matter how we look at it, more price rise is possible for IMBBY.

It's also worth pointing out here that the forward multiples pertaining to IMBBY are for FY24, which ends in September this year. Since its year-end is just a quarter away, the next year's multiples need to be considered too. The non-GAAP P/E looks even better from that perspective at 6.6x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

#3. Healthy dividend growth

Last, but certainly not the least, the company also increased its interim dividend by 4%, in line with the projection it made for FY24 along with the release of its full year FY23 results. This results in a forward dividend yield of 7.8%, which is rather healthy, though it has declined from the last time I checked.

It can continue to remain the mainstay for investor returns going forward as well, though, even as the price prospects look good. Over the past five years, the total returns have been 60% compared with just over 5% price returns (see chart below). The company's share buybacks are important in considering total returns too, but so are the dividends.

Price and Total Returns, 5y (Source: Seeking Alpha )

What next?

The Imperial Brands story continues to look good, if not even better now. The company's pricing power is notable considering the volume decline for tobacco, which is a highlight as its big markets are economically sluggish right now. Also, the small but steady increase in the share of its tobacco substitutes in revenues is encouraging, especially since it comes despite ongoing challenges in the Americas market.

In terms of the stock's attributes, too, IMBBY continues to do just fine. Its forward P/Es are attractive on average compared with peers, and indicate much upside ahead. The forward dividend yield looks good too, an important aspect to consider, since dividends have contributed in no small measure to the returns from the stock over the past five years.

