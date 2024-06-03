Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Guess? (NYSE:GES) is an apparel and fashion company that operates in the retail, wholesale, and licensing channels in all major regions.

This article covers the company's 1Q25 results and earnings call. The comparable results were not good. Sales were up for the year, but not organically. The company also generated operational losses. However, these results had been guided for in the 4Q24 call and were actually above expectations.

I started covering, Guess? in March 2024 with a Hold rating. I liked the company's operational efficiency, which was shown in relatively sustained margins despite falling comparable sales. I also liked the company's efficient marketing investments and brand equity. However, the Hold rating was based on what I considered a fair valuation for the company, based on two potential scenarios.

The company's valuation and operations have not changed substantially. Based on the company's guidance for FY25, it trades at EV/NOPAT or P/E multiples of about 8.5/9x, which I consider opportunistic. For that reason, I believe the stock is a Buy at or below these prices.

Mixed but expected 1Q25 results

The company's 1Q25 results were average to bad. The company posted 4% revenue growth YoY, but comparable results were negative in some regions, with a mixed read on final demand. The difference between comparable and non-comparable figures stems from the inclusion of one month of Rag&Bone's business (incorporated in April).

On one hand, retail sales fell 7% in the Americas and Asia. On the other hand, Europe posted 4% comparable growth, and Americas wholesale also posted a great quarter, growing 21% YoY. Finally, licensing also grew by 21% but was impacted by a non-recurring positive charge (from renewing the company's leather bag licenses).

The margin results were worse. The company posted negative operating margins (-3.4% and -1.3% adjusted for one-time expenses). None of the growing segments (Europe, Americas wholesale, Asia) posted margin improvements, whereas the Americas retail segment lost 500 basis points of operating margin. The deterioration was mainly driven at the corporate expense level, with an increase of 44% YoY, in part driven by Rag&Bone's acquisition expenses (one-time) and SG&A expenses (recurring). The only positive point in this respect is the growing gross margins (120 basis points YoY), especially when compared with a challenging retail landscape. GES' gross margins include rent costs and could deleverage significantly with lower comparable sales, but they did not.

Business developments

On the business front, the company mentioned a few important initiatives.

First, the acquisition of Rag&Bone was completed in April 2024. The company expects to invest in marketing and store openings to fuel this brand. The expansion strategy will concentrate on Europe and adjacent categories (to the brand's denim core), according to the call.

Second, Guess Jeans debuted with shows in Milan and Florence, two important wholesale apparel centers. The company also ran a campaign starring Iris Law (750 thousand followers on Instagram), and hosted a private compound for celebrities during Coachella, with guests like Justin Bieber and J Balvin. Hosting a private compound for celebrities seems like a bit much, but Guess? advertising expenses are low compared to the industry, at 1.8% of revenues (FY24 10-K). If these celebrities upload stories, and posts to social media, or are covered in specialized media, it can become an efficient way of generating brand heat. Management mentioned 4 billion impressions from the Coachella compound initiatives.

Revisiting the valuation

Since my last article, Guess? valuation has not changed much. The company's market cap stays at about $1.25 billion. With $240 million in cash and $480 million in debt ($360 million from convertible notes and $120 million in a credit facilities), the company's EV reaches around $1.5 billion.

Neutral guidance scenario

We can compare this valuation to the company's guidance of about 11% revenue growth and operating margins of 8% in the mid-range. Is this guidance conservative? I believe it is.

In the revenue front, 11% growth seems elevated, but the addition of Rag&Bone (with 2023 revenues of $250 million according to the 4Q24 call), already represents 9% of this upside. In adjusted terms, the guidance is for about 2% organic growth, which is much more conservative.

On the operating margin front, the picture is also relatively conservative. Guess? operating margins are decreasing from their 2021 peaks, as seen in the chart below, but still above the guidance, and flattish despite challenging comparable sales. Further, 1Q25 margins were negative, but Q1 is the most challenged seasonal quarter. If we considered TTM SG&A of $1 billion, and guidance revenue of $3.1 billion, the company's gross margins should be about 40% to reach 8% operating margins. 1Q25 gross margins (again, challenged because it is a seasonally low quarter) were above 41%.

Therefore, I believe the company's guidance is relatively conservative, barring a very challenging macro scenario. Guidance operating income is $248 million, which after applying a 30% effective income tax rate yields $174 million in NOPAT. Compared with an EV of $1.5 billion, this represents an EV/NOPAT of 8.62x.

If we move down the income statement, we can use two methods. The company guided for EPS between $2.62 and $3. Compared with a stock price of $23.5, those figures represent P/E ratios of 8.9x and 7.8x. We can arrive to a similar figure by removing interest and taxes from operating income. I believe the company's interest expense for the year will be about $25 million ($360 million in notes at 3.75% and an average credit facility drawn of $150 million at 7%). Removing interest and 30% taxes from the $248 million in guided operating income results in net income of $156 million. Again, compared with a market cap of $1.25 billion, this represents a P/E ratio of 8x.

Good company, low growth potential

Guess? has some positive characteristics like good management, strong shareholders, good brand equity and effective marketing expenses. I believe these position the company favorably compared to other apparel manufacturer companies of similar size.

On the other hand, as explained in my latest article on the company, its growth prospects are somewhat muted, given that it already has a large store footprint in America, Europe and Asia. The company could potentially acquire more brands (like it did with Rag&Bone) to become a brand group (like PVH or VFC), but this is yet to be tested.

In a more medium-term development, denim seems to be in trend again, as mentioned in the calls of denim-specialized companies like Levi's (LEVI) and Kontoor Brands (KTB), but also of retailers like American Eagle (AEO). Guess? has significant potential in denim, for example from its two newest brand additions (Rag&Bone and Guess? Jeans, both concentrate on denim). This could prove a temporary boost to growth.

Risks

In my opinion, the company faces two main risks.

The first one is leverage. Guess? has about $500 million in debts and $240 million in cash. I generally do not like apparel companies to have financial leverage because it is added on top of already high operational leverage. However, most of the company's debt ($360 million) is in the form of low fixed-rate notes maturing in 2028. Further, the debt is convertible at the option of the company at $24 per share, which significantly reduces liquidity risk in the future.

The second big risk is the economy, given that Guess? is an apparel retailer and manufacturer, and apparel is a discretionary category. If we add the volatile demand to operating leverage, the company's profitability can become really volatile during challenging periods. As explained in my previous article, I believe the company's breakeven level is at around 15% lower sales, which is a significant safety margin.

Conclusion

I believe that a company with no growth prospects, stable earnings and low financial leverage deserves a multiple of 10x to be considered attractive. This is based on the market average returns of 8%, which would approximately result in a P/E of 12x for a no-growth company.

In the case of Guess? both the P/E or EV/NOPAT ratios derived from guidance (which I consider neutral or conservative) result in multiples around 8.5/9x. Further, these multiples represent earnings during a relatively challenging period, with low organic growth and low store productivity. This means they embed some conservative assumptions going forward.

As mentioned, Guess? has some quality characteristics, like good management, strong shareholders, good brand equity and good marketing investments. On the negatives, it has some leverage (although liquidity risk is low) and has barriers to growth.

Adding all together, I believe the 8.5/9x multiple more than compensates for the risks and leaves room for opportunities in terms of higher growth from a better macro environment in the US or a positive denim cycle. For that reason, I believe, Guess? is a Buy at these or lower prices.