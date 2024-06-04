A woman shops in the frozen foods section of a supermarket. Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I tend to look for companies with demonstrated track records of putting shareholders first. The most obvious way that a business can do this is to reliably grow its payout over time.

As of the most recent data from the late Dave Fish's Champions, Contenders, and Challengers list, there were over 700 dividend stocks with at least five years of dividend growth. This investment universe provides investors with a wide variety of options that could fit within their portfolios.

One of the stocks in my portfolio is the triple net lease retail REIT, NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN). When I last covered NNN with a buy rating in April, there were a few elements that I appreciated.

The company's operating results for 2023 and outlook for 2024 and beyond provided me with confidence. I was also impressed by NNN's 34 consecutive years of dividend growth. An examination of the payout ratio led me to believe that the market-crushing dividend yield was safe. NNN's investment-grade balance sheet was also appealing. Lastly, I thought shares were moderately undervalued.

In this article, I'm reiterating my buy rating. NNN's first-quarter results shared on May 1 came in ahead of the analyst consensus. The company's fundamentals also support slow yet consistent business growth in the years to come. NNN also recently issued additional debt at attractive terms, which further vindicates my favorable view of the balance sheet. Finally, I believe shares are still an excellent value.

NNN's Business Model Keeps Delivering

Behind every exceptional dividend grower is a profitable and proven business model. NNN is no exception.

Many of the company's clients or prospective clients have significant equity in their real estate. These businesses often want to tap into that equity to expand their operations.

Sale-leaseback transactions offer a way to do so without going into more debt. So, NNN harnesses this fact and its leadership status within the single-tenant triple net lease real estate market to complete deals. These acquisitions tend to be in the $3 million and 11,000 square feet range. This is how NNN has grown to more than 3,500 properties in 49 U.S. states as of March 31, 2024.

In exchange for the capital that the company provides, clients tend to agree to lengthy leases that are favorable to the REIT. Thus, NNN had a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years to conclude the first quarter. As I noted in my previous article, these leases also are embedded with contractual rent increases of about 1.5% annually.

NNN's first-quarter results were as dependable as I have come to expect. The company's revenue grew by 5.5% year-over-year to $215.4 million during the quarter. For what it's worth, that was $3.4 million above Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus. Even adjusting for the 0.4% uptick in the diluted share count to 182.2 million, revenue climbed higher at a mid-single-digit rate.

There were a few catalysts that led to this solid topline growth rate. The company's occupancy level held at 99.4% in the first quarter.

That was essentially unchanged versus the 99.5% occupancy level sequentially in Q4 2023 and the same as Q1 2023. For more context, that's above the long-term average of 98% plus or minus a fraction per opening remarks from CEO Steve Horn during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

NNN's retail-focused real estate portfolio is more durable than it is often given credit. Sure, the company's largest line of trade concentration is with restaurants (full and limited service) making up 17.1% of Q1 annualized base rent). These do come with some level of economic sensitivity.

However, that is largely offset by the defensive nature of other trade concentrations. That includes automotive service and convenience stores (16.3% and 16.2% of Q1 2024 ABR, respectively).

NNN's efficient capital recycling provided a lift to revenue growth in the first quarter. The company sold six properties at a cap rate of 6.4% for $18.5 million. This produced $4.8 million of gains that the company put back to work at more appealing cap rates.

NNN's continued acquisition activity helped to expand its portfolio. The company's gross leasable area increased by 2.3% over the year-ago period to 36.1 million square feet for the first quarter.

During the first quarter, NNN completed acquisitions of 20 properties with a GLA of roughly 284,000 square feet at a starting cap rate of 8% for $124.5 million. As I'll discuss in just a bit, this is a very attractive spread versus its cost of capital.

The aforementioned annual contractual rent increases were another catalyst that helped to push revenue higher in the first quarter.

NNN's core FFO per share grew by 3.8% year-over-year to $0.83 for the first quarter. That was $0.01 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

Due to higher interest expenses, NNN's core FFO margin declined by over 100 basis points during the first quarter to 70.4%. Coupled with the slightly higher share count that I alluded to earlier, this is why core FFO per share growth was slower than revenue growth in the quarter.

NNN anticipates midpoint core FFO per share growth of 0.6% to $3.28 ($3.25 to $3.31) in 2024 versus the 2023 base of $3.26 according to FAST Graphs.

In my view, this is a conservative assumption. That is because delivering the midpoint of this guidance would imply the remaining three quarters of core FFO per share will be $2.45. This would be a slight dip from the $2.46 in core FFO per share that was generated in Q2-Q4 2023.

The stability of NNN's occupancy levels and acquisition volume of between $400 million and $500 million should support better growth than the midpoint. That's why I believe the FAST Graphs analyst consensus at the high end of the guidance ($3.31) is more likely. This would represent a 1.5% growth rate over 2023.

Beyond this year, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for core FFO per share to rise another 3% in 2025 to $3.41. For 2026, the consensus is for core FFO per share to increase by 2.6% to $3.50.

In my view, NNN should have no problem meeting these analyst forecasts. That's because the same ingredients that have produced similar core FFO per share growth in the past remain intact.

Just last month, NNN issued $500 million of 5.5% unsecured notes due in 2034. This creates a comfortable investment spread between the 8% cap rates it is currently securing. That means more acquisition activity to drive revenue and core FFO higher is likely.

This goes to show the confidence that bond investors have in the company. That is also for good reason. NNN has an 11.8-year weighted average debt maturity. The company also has up to $2 billion of liquidity at its disposal for SOFR plus 87.5 basis points via an accordion credit line that could run up to 2029.

Prudent capital recycling is another way that the company improves the portfolio qualitatively by getting out of lower conviction properties at gains. These proceeds can then be redeployed into higher conviction properties at greater cap rates.

Finally, NNN's contractual rent increases are a way for the company to unlock modest yet consistent growth each year (unless otherwise hyperlinked or sourced, all details in this subhead were according to NNN's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, NNN's May 2024 Institutional Investor Presentation, and NNN's Q1 2024 10-Q Filing).

Fair Value Could Be $50+ A Share

Since my previous article, shares of NNN have gained 4% as the S&P 500 index (SP500) has increased by 3%. Despite this modest rally, I think the REIT could be an incrementally better value now.

NNN's current-year P/core FFO ratio of 12.7 is substantially below the 10-year normal P/core FFO ratio of 17.2. It's also just below the sector median of 12.8 per Seeking Alpha's Quant System. Even as interest rates do eventually make their way lower, they will settle above where they have been in the past decade. From my perspective, NNN's growth prospects are intact.

Considering these elements, I believe that a fair value multiple of one standard deviation below the 10-year normal P/core FFO ratio is realistic. This would be equivalent to a multiple of approximately 15.5.

The calendar year 2024 will be 44% complete after the conclusion of this week. That leaves 56% of 2024 and another 44% of 2025 ahead in the coming 12 months. This is how I'm weighing the 2024 and 2025 core FFO per share estimates of $3.31 and $3.41, respectively. That gives me a 12-month forward core FFO per share input of $3.35. Given NNN's ability to meet or exceed guidance and the growth levers that I already discussed, I am reasonably confident in this input.

Plugging this in with a 15.5 valuation multiple, I get a fair value of $52 a share. Relative to the $42 share price (as of June 3, 2024), that would be a 19% discount to fair value. If NNN can meet the analyst growth consensus and revert to fair value, it could generate 44% cumulative total returns through 2026.

A Well-Supported, Market-Beating Payout

NNN isn't just a compelling value, either. The company's 5.4% forward dividend yield is better than the real estate sector median of 4.7% per Seeking Alpha's Quant System. That is enough for a B- grade for forward dividend yield.

The company's dividend is also quite safe, which is supported by the forward payout ratio of 68.2% according to the Quant System. That is less than the 90% payout ratio that rating agencies desire from REITs per the Zen Research Terminal. This is also better than the real estate sector median of 74% and even the 74.6% payout ratio of Realty Income (O) according to the Quant System.

This is why I continue to believe that the bump in the quarterly dividend per share that will likely come in July will be 2.7% to $0.58. Beyond this year, I also think that raises will be right around 3%. For my money, I think that's a decent mix of starting income and future income potential.

Risks To Consider

NNN isn't flashy, but it is rather dependable. It does still have risks, though.

NNN May 2024 Institutional Investor Presentation

NNN is reasonably diversified. But no matter how well a REIT geographically diversifies itself, it's impossible to be completely insulated from such risk. This is because many of the most compelling investment opportunities are in large and economically vibrant markets, including Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

If any major natural disasters were to hit these markets, it could disrupt the REIT's operations. That could lead to underwhelming results in the short term.

The bigger risk, however, is the potential for the damage to NNN's property portfolio to exceed its commercial insurance coverage. If severe enough, that could impair the company's earnings power.

Another risk to NNN is on the cybersecurity front. If the company's IT networks were successfully penetrated, this could also interfere with its operations. The sensitive data of clients and proprietary data could be compromised. That could result in lawsuits against the company and erode its competitive advantages.

Summary: A Discounted Dividend Champion That May Be Worth Buying Now

NNN is a tortoise-like business. It never seems to grow quickly, but it has been a rather steady option for slow growth. As goes the expression, "Slow and steady wins the race." That can be applied to investing as well, in my opinion.

NNN's valuation is what seals the deal on my buy rating. This is why I'm maintaining my buy rating here for now.