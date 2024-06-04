MGV: A Low-Cost Value Fund With Consistent Downside Protection

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.18K Followers

Summary

  • MGV is a low-cost value fund that selects mega-cap stocks based on five ratios: book-to-price, future earnings-to-price, historical earnings-to-price, dividends to price, and sales-to-price.
  • It shares many similarities with the Vanguard Value ETF, including a low five-year beta and nearly identical valuation ratios. Naturally, it's slightly more concentrated, but the quality is higher.
  • MGV has demonstrated solid downside protection over the last decade. However, FVAL is another low-cost value ETF I want readers to consider.
  • On a sector-adjusted basis, FVAL's value, growth, and quality features are better than MGV's despite allocating 28% to Technology stocks, and it should outperform MGV except in a strong value rotation.
  • I like this "compromise" solution, and as a result, have assigned only a "hold" rating to MGV.

Capital investment gain and loss, financial concept : Gain and loss bags on a basic balance scale.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) provides diversified exposure to U.S. mega-cap stocks for a low 0.07% expense ratio. Led by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), MGV stands out

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.18K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MGV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MGV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News