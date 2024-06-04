Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Cosan shares (NYSE:CSAN) after the release of the 1Q24 results on May 29th. A weak result was already expected by the market, as the subsidiaries had already released their results.

However, I have identified some subtle signs that the company is beginning to demonstrate a sense of need to deleverage its operation. As I said in my coverage initiation report published on April 1, the transition from the investment cycle to the cash generation cycle should unlock value.

Review Of Cosan's Results In 1Q24

Cosan is the controlling holding company of the companies Raízen, Rumo, Moove and Compass. We will talk in detail about the results of each subsidiary below and then comment on the holding's consolidated results.

Raízen 1Q24 - Below Expected

Raízen, from the sugar and ethanol segment, is the subsidiary that contributes the most to Cosan's operating results, with 51%. In 1Q24, Raízen's results were below expectations, such as its revenue, which slowed by 2% in the annual comparison to $10.7 billion.

The company's EBITDA slowed down by 43% in the annual comparison, reaching $784 million. The company saw an unstable price scenario in the quarter in both the renewables and sugar businesses. This was reflected in lower cost dilution and a loss of margin.

The prospects are mixed, Cosan continues to invest heavily in Raízen (77% of total investments), with the prospect of the company being one of the most relevant in the world in the energy transition. However, there is still no forecast for a reduction in investments or the beginning of the cycle of robust cash generation.

Rumo 1Q24 - Better Than Expected

Rumo, in the railway segment, published good results in 1Q24. The company achieved a good 32% annual expansion in net revenue to $620 million, and a 43% growth in EBITDA to $340 million.

The increase in tariffs of 23% and 11% on the north-south network, respectively contributed to the increase in revenue, as well as cost control resulted in the company achieving an EBITDA margin of 53.7% (+420 bps y/y)

The prospects are good for the company, which presented a leverage of 1.7x (slightly better than in the previous quarter). Finally, net income was $74 million, multiplying the previous year's net income by 5. Rumo continues to benefit from operating in agribusiness, the most perennial sector in Brazil.

Compass 1Q24 - Negative But Punctual

Compass, the gas distribution segment, released results below expectations, the company represents 12.5% ​​of Cosan's operating results. Gas distribution volumes were stable in the quarter at 13.2 million m³/day, however the unit margin fell 12% to $148.

As a result, Ebitda was $179 million, however the company reaffirmed its Ebitda guidance of between $880 million and $940 million. Finally, leverage increased from 1.3x to 1.45x.

The company indicates that operational inefficiencies were specific, such as residential consumption, which was lower due to high temperatures. Compass also intends to monitor the developments of the Rio Grande do Sul tragedy in its operations but does not believe that there will be severe damage to the operation.

Moove 1Q24 - Stable

The last relevant subsidiary for Cosan's business is Moove, in the lubricants segment, which contributes 4.6% of Cosan's operating results. In 1Q24, Moove's results were stable.

The company presented a stable sales volume in the annual comparison, while gross profit increased by 2% annually due to good control of SG&A expenses. In my opinion, Moove should continue on a good trajectory of operational expansion and profitability. I still believe that the company will continue to be one of the smallest contributors to Cosan's operating results.

Consolidated Result

After comments on each of the businesses, Cosan achieved revenue of $1.96 billion. (-0.5% q/q and +3.4% y/y). Ebitda reached $559 million (-22% q/q and +0.4% y/y) and finally the company recorded a net loss of $38 million, although better than the 1Q23 loss of $178 million.

I believe that today, Cosan's results are more focused on the trajectory of leverage and efficiency in investments, and in this sense, we have had positive developments in the case.

Efficient Capital Allocation

Corporate net debt (ex-Vale shares and preferred shares) decreased by around $40 million to $4.54 billion at the end of 1Q24. This measure does not include the value of Cosan's investment in Vale (I will discuss it below). Cosan has a strong cash position of around $760 million, well above maturities in the coming years ($116 million in 2024 and 2025).

What caught the most attention during the period was the management of investments in Vale (NYSE:VALE). Cosan advanced 100% of the debt related to the collar (derivative), as well as the collar financing derivatives.

As a result, Cosan's direct investment in Vale increased to 4.15% (from 1.57% in 1Q23), and the collar was reduced to zero (from 3.35% in the previous year). In summary, Cosan's exposure to Vale in May 2024 was reduced to 4.15% direct participation and an additional call spread equivalent to 1.43% (it was 1.60% in 1Q23).

This simplification of investment is very positive in my view. One of Cosan's discount points is the complexity of the case, given that the holding company already has very diverse businesses and still makes very bold investments.

The company's sense of urgency in adjusting investment is seen as positive by me, which is why I'm giving the benefit of the doubt and reiterating my recommendation to buy the company's shares, and now let's revisit the valuation metrics.

Valuation - Cheap

The companies with business closest to Cosan are Grupo Ultra (NYSE:UGP) and Vibra (OTCPK:PETRY) in Brazil. I will again use the EV/EBITDA multiple to carry out a comparative assessment.

Valuation (Koyfin)

Well, taking an average of the pairs, we arrive at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.46x. With this, there is an appreciation potential of 27% to close the gap between the peer average and Cosan's EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.3x.

This asymmetry corroborates my recommendation to buy Cosan shares, but it is also important to consider that Cosan is the most leveraged of its peers, and its deleveraging will be fundamental to unlocking value. Now, let's analyze the risks to the thesis.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

As I listed in my initial coverage report, the delay in the massive use of renewable energy and the company's deleveraging are relevant risks to the thesis, and in this context, I add one more.

Taking too long to realize the investment thesis could be a catalyst for selling pressure on the company's shares, which already has extra complexity as it is a holding company with several businesses.

Additionally, I mentioned the tax reform that could impact dividends. This risk becomes increasingly materialized as the Government adopts a strong tax increase agenda. The risks to the thesis are diverse, and investors should analyze them carefully before making their investment.

The Bottom Line

Although the investment thesis has had few developments from an operational point of view. Cosan showed a sense of urgency in simplifying its investments in Vale and reducing, even if slightly, its leverage.

In my opinion, the company's business is quite interesting and long-lasting, and this makes investors more interested in the leverage trajectory and quality of investments than in any other operational aspect.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Cosan shares. The company has a relevant discount on its EV/EBITDA multiple compared to its peers, and it should be reduced as the company manages to reduce its leverage. In my opinion, this will happen, and it will prove to be a great opportunity for investors.