If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Growth Companies In June 2024

Investment Thesis

Dividend growth companies are particularly attractive for younger investors who are looking for ways to generate extra income. They can benefit most from the compounding effect when choosing to reinvest the dividend payments they receive. When compared to high dividend yield companies, dividend growth companies exhibit lower Dividend Yields but higher Dividend Growth Rates, contributing to increasing your additional income to a higher degree.

In this article, I will introduce you to two dividend growth companies that I believe are worth investing in during this month of June.

For this selection process, I first made a pre-selection, from which I then selected my top two choices for the month of June. The following pre-requirements needed to be fulfilled:

Market Capitalization > $10B

Dividend Yield [FWD] > 0%

Average Dividend Growth Rate over the past 5 years > 5%

Payout Ratio < 70% [changed from 60%]

P/E [FWD] Ratio < 50

EBIT Margin [TTM] or Net Income Margin [TTM] > 5%

Return on Equity > 5%

From this pre-selection, I have then selected the following two dividend growth companies:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mastercard

Mastercard was founded in 1966 and presently has a Market Capitalization of $411.33B. The company currently holds a proportion of 2.36% within The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, a portfolio that I started constructing and documenting here on Seeking Alpha back in August 2023 and which I continuously expand for further diversification.

I am convinced that Mastercard is currently an excellent investment option, particularly for younger investors who aim to invest with a long investment horizon. This is due to its significant competitive advantages, such as its loyal customer base, strong brand image, extensive distribution network, and focus on technological innovation. In addition to its enormous Profitability (EBIT Margin [TTM] of 58.09%), present Valuation, and potential to deliver dividend growth to its investors.

In the First Quarter 2024, Mastercard generated an Operating Income of $3.6 billion. This is an increase of 15% when compared to the same quarter of the previous year, underscoring the company’s positive growth outlook. Mastercard’s positive growth perspective is further evidenced by the Seeking Alpha Growth Grade, which you can find below.

Mastercard’s Current Valuation

With a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 31.69, Mastercard is not particularly cheap. However, it can be highlighted that the company’s current Valuation is still below its average from the past 5 years (which is 38.04), confirming my investment thesis that Mastercard is undervalued.

This undervaluation is further confirmed by the company’s Price/Sales [FWD] Ratio of 15.07, which is 10.55% below its 5-year average.

I addition, I am convinced that Mastercard’s EPS Diluted Growth Rate [FWD] of 15.89% indicates that the company is at least fairly valued, despite a current P/E [FWD] Ratio of 31.69.

Mastercard’s Strength in terms of Dividend Growth

Mastercard receives an A+ from the Seeking Alpha Dividend Growth Grade, which underscores the company’s strength when it comes to Dividend Growth.

Mastercard’s 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] stands at 21.88%, an impressive metric, particularly when compared to the Sector Median of 7.70%.

Given its growth outlook, strong competitive advantages and financial health, I am convinced that Mastercard will be able to deliver investors with excellent results when it comes to dividend growth in the years to come. This assumption has contributed significantly to me selecting Mastercard as one of my top two dividend growth picks for this month of June.

The Projection of Mastercard’s Dividend and its Yield on Cost

In the graphic below, you can see a projection of Mastercard’s Dividend and its Yield on Cost when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 13% for the following 30 years. The graphic illustrates that you could potentially reach a Yield on Cost of 2.01% in 2034, 6.83% in 2044, and 23.20% in 2054, highlighting Mastercard’s potential for dividend growth and investor benefits when investing over the long term.

Mastercard according to the Wall Street

According to the Wall Street, Mastercard is presently a strong buy. This reinforces my opinion to select Mastercard as one of my top two dividend growth companies to consider investing in during this month of June. Mastercard is presently a strong buy according to 25 analysts, and a buy according to 10 analysts. Only 4 analysts give the company a hold rating at this moment in time. It is worth highlighting that no analyst rates Mastercard as a sell.

Mastercard compared to its main competitor Visa

When comparing Mastercard to its main competitor Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard's superiority in terms of growth can be highlighted: while Mastercard exhibits a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate [CAGR] of 10.99% and an EBIT-3 Year [CAGR] of 22.40%, Visa's stand at 9.51% and 18.62%, respectively.

However, when it comes to Profitability, I see Visa slightly ahead of Mastercard, given Visa's EBIT Margin [TTM] of 67.26% compared to Mastercard's 58.09%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo has presently a Market Capitalization of $235.29B and even though it is still not part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, the company is on my watchlist for potential incorporation. I will consider adding the company to the portfolio within the coming weeks.

PepsiCo’s broad and diversified product portfolio with strong brands, its Profitability, presently attractive Valuation and capacity to provide investors with dividend growth are characteristics that make it an appealing investment option for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

PepsiCo’s Current Valuation

With a current P/E [FWD] Ratio of 22.31, PepsiCo is presently slightly undervalued, given the fact that this metric stands below its average from the past 5 years, which is 24.52.

Moreover, it can be mentioned that PepsiCo’s Price/Sales [FWD] Ratio of 2.52 stands 8.37% below its 5-year average, further indicating that the company is presently undervalued.

PepsiCo’s Combination of Dividend Income and Dividend Growth

Today, PepsiCo’s Dividend Yield [FWD] stands at 3.03%. Even though this number alone is not particularly high, it is attractive for investors when considering the company’s 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 8.35%.

These metrics demonstrate that investors can benefit from steadily increasing dividend payments when investing over the long term.

PepsiCo According to The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades

According to the Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades, PepsiCo receives an A+ for Dividend Growth and Dividend Consistency, an A- for Dividend Safety, and a C for Dividend Yield, evidencing the company’s solid dividend and its suitability for long-term investors with a focus on dividend growth.

PepsiCo According to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking

PepsiCo holds excellent positions as according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking. The company is ranked 1st out of 16 within the Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages Industry, 9th out of 184 within the Consumer Staples Sector and 251st out of 4480 within the overall ranking.

This ranking underlines my theory that PepsiCo is presently an attractive choice to be added to any investment portfolio.

PepsiCo compared to its main competitor Coca-Cola

When comparing PepsiCo to its main competitor Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), it is worth highlighting PepsiCo's superior dividend growth metrics: PepsiCo has a 3-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7.35%, while Coca-Cola's is 4.17%.

It is also worth highlighting PepsiCo's much broader product portfolio. Unlike Coca-Cola, PepsiCo operates not only within the Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages industry but also in the Snacks industry, which helps mitigate risks to an even greater extent.

Risk Analysis

A risk analysis of a stock is crucial for investors, since a company with a low risk level offers an enhanced probability of delivering successful investment outcomes. On the other hand, companies with a high-risk level often tend to present a reduced chance of favorable investment returns. This is mainly because they are subject to more uncontrollable factors, thus reducing the prospects of achieving attractive investment results.

Risk Analysis – Mastercard

One of the principal risk factors I see for Mastercard investors is the company not being able to meet its growth targets, which could have a relatively strong impact on its stock price. This is the case, since its P/E [FWD] Ratio of 31.69 indicates that relatively high growth expectations are priced into Mastercard’s stock price.

Additional risk factors I see include technological disruptions, such as advancements in technology that could disrupt payment systems, thus having adverse impacts on Mastercard’s financial results.

Another risk factor I see for Mastercard investors would be possible damage to the company’s brand reputation, which could negatively impact its business results. This is particularly the case when considering that values such as trust are of high importance within the financial industry.

When compared to its competitor Visa, I believe that an investment in Mastercard carries a slightly higher level of risk. This is due to the company's even higher Valuation compared to Visa (while Mastercard's P/E [FWD] ratio presently stands at 31.69, Visa's is 27.97), which indicates that higher growth expectations are priced into Mastercard's stock price.

In addition to that, it is worth highlighting Mastercard's higher 24M Beta Factor of 1.04 compared to Visa's 0.90, further indicating a higher risk-level for Mastercard investors compared to Visa.

Reducing Portfolio Risk When Investing in Mastercard for Improved Investment Outcomes: The Case for a 5% Allocation Limit and for a Long-Term Investment Approach

I am convinced that Mastercard is an excellent investment choice for any long-term investor that focuses on dividend growth, given its attractive risk-reward profile, current Valuation, and growth outlook. However, to maintain a reduced risk level for your investment portfolio, I suggest an allocation limit of 5% for Mastercard, along with a long-term investment-approach.

Risk Analysis – PepsiCo

I consider PepsiCo to be a company that comes attached to a relatively low risk level. This is evidenced by the company’s wide economic moat, which is a result of its strong brand image, extensive distribution network, and its broad and diversified product portfolio including strong brands.

In addition to that, PepsiCo’s low 24M Beta Factor of 0.39 can be highlighted, which is an indicator that you can significantly reduce portfolio volatility when including the company in your portfolio. PepsiCo’s low 24M Beta Factor is another indicator of the company’s relatively low risk-profile.

Nevertheless, one of the risk-factors that investors should consider before investing in PepsiCo is the company’s intense competition with competitor Coca-Cola, which can lead to decreasing margins, negatively affecting PepsiCo’s financial results.

Compared to Coca-Cola, I believe that an investment in PepsiCo carries even lower risks, evidenced by PepsiCo's even broader product portfolio and its slightly lower 24M Beta Factor of 0.39 compared to Coca-Cola's 0.46.

Moreover, I believe that one of the main risk-factors for long-term investors would be any damage to the company’s brand image, which could negatively impact its financial results.

Reducing Portfolio Risk When Investing in PepsiCo for Improved Investment Outcomes: The Case for a 5% Allocation Limit and for a Long-Term Investment Approach

Given PepsiCo’s attractive risk-reward profile, the company can be overweighted in a long-term oriented dividend portfolio. However, to reduce company-specific concentration risk, I suggest limiting the proportion of PepsiCo to a maximum of 5% when compared to your overall portfolio, thereby reducing the overall risk level of your portfolio.

Maximizing Investor Benefits when Investing in Mastercard and PepsiCo

Generally speaking, I suggest constructing dividend portfolios that combine dividend income and dividend growth. This approach allows you to combine the generation of income for today with the potential for dividend enhancements in the future, thus maximizing investor benefits.

Such an investment approach is reflected within The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, which I am documenting here on Seeking Alpha.

Including both Mastercard and PepsiCo in such a diversified and balanced investment portfolio can maximize your benefits as an investor, due to the portfolio’s reduced risk level, broad diversification, balance of dividend income and dividend growth, and attractive risk-reward profile.

The Reasons for Adding Mastercard To The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Mastercard is already part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, presently representing 2.36% of the overall portfolio.

The reasons for including Mastercard are diverse: among the most significant are the company’s strong competitive advantages such as its brand image, extensive distribution network and large number of credit and debit cards, in addition to its financial health (Mastercard has an EBIT Margin [TTM] of 58.59%, which stands 150.43% above the Sector Median).

The Reasons for Adding PepsiCo to My Watchlist for Potential Inclusion into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

PepsiCo is still not part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. However, the company is on my watchlist and I plan to include it in the future. PepsiCo’s combination of dividend income and dividend growth, its broad economic moat, and ability to reduce portfolio volatility (24M Beta Factor of 0.39) make it a perfect defensive play to provide The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio with even more stability.

Conclusion

I am convinced that PepsiCo and Mastercard are excellent choices for any investment portfolio.

Both companies are financially healthy (while PepsiCo receives an A1 credit rating from Moody’s, Mastercard has an Aa3 credit rating), have a proven track record of dividend growth (5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.40% and 16.22% respectively), as well as strong competitive advantages.

PepsiCo and Mastercard’s low Payout Ratios of 65.46% and 19.26% respectively, further underscore their potential for dividend growth in the upcoming years. This is also demonstrated by their positive growth outlook. Both have shown an EBIT Growth Rate [FWD] of 8.78% and 13.72% respectively.

Including both PepsiCo and Mastercard in a diversified and well-balanced dividend portfolio with a reduced risk level, like The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, can help to maximize investor benefits. Doing so not only ensures the generation of extra income through dividend payments for today, but also allows you to significantly raise this amount year over year.

I am convinced that both PepsiCo and Mastercard are excellent investment choices, especially for young people aiming to invest for their retirement. Both companies provide significant dividend growth from which you can benefit enormously when investing over the long term.

Author’s Note: Thank you for reading! I would appreciate hearing your thoughts on this article on Mastercard and PepsiCo. Which dividend growth companies are you considering investing in during this month of June?