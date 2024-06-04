Robert Way

Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY), having started out as China's premier on-demand food delivery platform, has branched out into adjacent service offerings like in-store hotel & travel, as well as various other new business initiatives. While this has allowed Meituan to build one of the richest app ecosystems in the country, it has also come at a heavy P&L cost (a key concern I outlined in my prior coverage) and prolonged equity underperformance. No surprise, then, that investors are a lot more optimistic following management's recent pivot from growth to profitability.

Despite the recent months' rally, the de-rated valuation (high-teens forward P/E vs >70% earnings growth) indicates that Mr Market remains skeptical of a sustained turnaround. This implies plenty of upside still to come ahead of Meituan's quarterly results, when a restructuring progress update will be due. As for the longer-term outlook, all eyes will be on management's approach to future expansion; confirmation of a more prudent approach will only add more legs to this rally.

In the meantime, there's also an unfolding capital return story, with Meituan's solid net cash position poised to support a much bigger buyback once the current $1bn program ends. All in all, I'm a lot more upbeat on the stock at this juncture.

All Eyes on Meituan Select as Focus Turns to Profits

While Meituan has undoubtedly delivered market share gains and growth over the past few years, the company has also destroyed far more shareholder value than it has created. The key reason being management's inability to translate this growth into profitability (i.e., operating leverage) within many of its new business ventures. While its microfinancing and certain shared economy initiatives like 'Meituan Power Bank' (platform for shared power bank rentals) are in the black, the rest of the new business portfolio, including its international ventures, is loss-making.

The biggest P&L drag by far is Meituan Select, its community grocery business, which contributed the vast majority of its new business losses last year. In this context, commentary from the last earnings call highlighting steps to not only narrow losses at Meituan Select but also streamline the rest of its new business portfolio came as welcome news.

On balance, this seems like the right move - even if it means sacrificing future scale benefits. For one, competition is intense in the Chinese grocery space, and investors simply don't have the appetite to fund a subsidy-led race to the bottom with better-capitalized players like PDD Holdings (PDD) and its 'Duoduo Grocery' arm (currently the leading player by daily active users).

So instead of chasing operating leverage, prioritizing more profitable areas makes more sense here; this should, in turn, unlock P&L gains via better overall pricing and fewer subsidies, as well as a reduced logistical burden. To be clear, execution won't be easy, as industry growth has slowed in China. If recent quarterly numbers are anything to go by, though, I wouldn't be surprised to see a further narrowing of new business losses next quarter. Beyond that, indications of a more prudent approach by management in their new overseas ventures will also be worth keeping an eye on.

Core Restructuring Effort to Unlock Synergies

Outside of the new business portfolio, there might also be a fair bit of P&L upside to be unlocked from Meituan restructuring its two core businesses, food delivery and in-store services. To recap, management will consolidate leadership for its #1 vertical, food delivery, with the far less dominant in-store business, currently facing stiff competition from another well-funded tech upstart, Douyin. Post-integration, both businesses will fall under the supervision of former food delivery business head Puzhong Wang.

On paper, at least, this restructuring playbook appears straightforward enough. After all, both food delivery and in-store segments serve an overlapping merchant/customer base, so a combination should yield savings. Early details from management confirm as much, highlighting the usual cost (think consolidated R&D and administrative functions) and revenue (cross-selling) synergy buckets. It's probably too early to underwrite the full benefit, though given where expectations are currently, good execution should re-rate the stock.

Net Cash Position Paves the Way for a Buyback Surprise

The final leg of near-term upside lies in Meituan's balance sheet. Recall that the company has a net cash & equivalent position of ~$15bn (or ~RMB110bn), which it has already begun to put to work via a $1bn share buyback in Q1 2024. Given more than half of that allocation has already been deployed, though, the question is now whether Meituan will upsize once its current buyback runs out.

I'd lean towards the affirmative - potentially as soon as next quarter. For one, the company has very manageable debt repayment obligations on its balance sheet. Even if we factor in overseas investments and capex, this should quite easily be funded by the company's cash-generative core business. Finally, there's been a regulatory push for more shareholder returns this year (via China's 'Nine Points Guideline'). With well-capitalized tech peers like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) already responding with a ramped-up buyback pace, it seems inevitable that Meituan will follow suit.

Cutting its Way to Profit Growth

Meituan has been weighed down by a heavily loss-making new business portfolio for a while now, but with management now prioritizing profitability, the stock may be worth a revisit. Not only is there earnings upside to be unlocked from straightforward exits and cost cuts, but a restructuring of its core business portfolio could yield a lot more synergies than many expect. From here, expect more evidence of good execution to continue re-rating the stock from a relatively cheap ~17x forward P/E (against over 70% year ahead EPS growth). Also, keep an eye out for an upsizing of the buyback program, particularly in light of regulatory incentives and the growing net cash position.

