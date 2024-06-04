The European Soft-Landing And The U.S. Stagflation

Jun. 04, 2024 2:36 AM ETGLD, STOXX, USO, SP500
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.18K Followers

Summary

  • The market expects the ECB to start normalizing policy next week, even though the EU core inflation is accelerating.
  • The global central banks will not be able to normalize due to the stagflationary environment, as the process of deglobalization unfolds.
  • Thus, the S&P 500 and global stocks are facing a recessionary bear market, as the soft-landing hopes are dashed by the hard-landing data.

The eco or European central bank for business concept 3d rendering

niphon

The ECB expected to cut

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday, in what seems like a policy rate normalization.

Essentially, it appears that the ECB has achieved a soft-landing - the EU GDP is

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.18K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
STOXX--
STOXX Europe 600 Index
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News