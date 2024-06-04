gerenme

AQR Style Premia Alternative Fund

In order to provide investors with a vehicle that provides diversification benefits to traditional portfolios consisting of stocks and bonds; on October 31, 2013, AQR launched the AQR Style Premia Alternative Fund (MUTF:QSPIX). Being a long-short fund, as opposed to long only, QSPIX can capture more of a factor's premia. It invests across four styles (or factors), each backed by economic theory and decades of data showing long-term performance across sectors, geographies, and asset classes. The key benefit is derived from the fund providing investors greater exposure to factors that have delivered premia without having any net exposure to beta (equity risk). At inception, the four styles, or sources of premia, that QSPIX captured were:

Value: The tendency for relatively cheap assets to outperform more expensive ones. It's implemented across stocks, industries, bonds, interest rates, currencies, and commodities.

Momentum: The tendency for an asset's recent relative performance to continue in the near future. It's implemented across stocks, industries, bonds, interest rates, currencies and commodities.

Carry: The tendency for higher-yielding assets to provide higher returns than lower-yielding assets. It's implemented across bonds, interest rates, currencies and commodities.

Defensive: The tendency for lower-risk and higher-quality assets to generate higher risk-adjusted returns. It's implemented across stocks, industries and bonds.

They have since added a fifth style, trend (time-series momentum).

The fund accesses each style through long-short portfolios across multiple asset groups. The groups were:

Equity indices. Stocks and industries: 2,000 stocks across major markets. Country equities: 20 countries from developed and emerging markets. Bonds: 10-year futures in six developed markets. Interest rate futures: Short-term interest rate futures in five developed markets. Currencies: 22 currencies in developed and emerging markets. Commodities: Eight commodities futures.

Target allocations

The fund accesses the four style premia across multiple groups, or asset classes. The five groups and their target risk allocations were:

30% equities across stocks and industries.

20% equity indices.

15% currencies.

20% bonds.

15% commodities.

This resulted in an implied style allocation that was:

34% value.

34% momentum.

18% defensive.

14% carry.

Those percentages represented the relative sources of expected return across the four style premia. Note that while the broad strategy and the umbrella concepts have stayed the same through the decade, there have been many R&D-driven refinements over time.

Use of leverage

The fund uses leverage in targeting an annual volatility of 10%. The use of leverage is adjusted over time, adapting to market conditions. The expectation is that the fund will produce equity-like returns but with less volatility (10%) than the market. Over the long term, the average use of leverage is expected to provide investors with $3 to $4 of both long and short positions for each dollar invested.

While we will review the fund's performance in isolation, the only right way to view performance is how the addition of an investment impacts the overall risk and return of the entire portfolio. With that in mind, we will also review how adding a 10% allocation to QSPIX impacted the performance of traditional 60/40 bond portfolios. In the portfolio, the 60% equity allocation is represented by Vanguard's two index ETFs, with 60% of the equities being allocated to the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI) and 40% allocated to the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS). The 40% bond allocation is represented by the Vanguard Total Bond ETF (BND). The analysis assumes annual rebalancing and covers the period November 2013-April 2024.

Performance

The table below shows the annualized return, volatility (standard deviation), Sharpe ratio (risk-adjusted return) and maximum drawdown for each fund and the various portfolios. Using the backtest tool at Portfolio Visualizer, the portfolios show the impact of taking the allocation to QSPIX from either the equity or bond side. Portfolio A is the traditional 60/40 allocation. Portfolio B takes a 10% allocation to QSPIX proportionately from the equity allocations, while Portfolio C takes it from the bond allocation.

Portfolio Annualized Return (%) Annual Standard Deviation (%) Sharpe ratio Maximum Drawdown (%) VTI 11.9 15.4 0.72 -24.8 VXUS 4.2 15.0 0.26 -27.8 BND 1.4 4.9 0.02 -17.3 QSPIX* 6.6 13.1 0.45 -39.6 Portfolio A: 36% VTI, 24% VXUS, 40% BND 6.0 9.7 0.51 -21.1 Portfolio B: VTI 30%, VXUS 20%, BND 40%, QSPIX 10%* 6.0 8.3 0.59. -16.8 Portfolio C: 36% VTI, 24% VXUS, 30% BND, 10% QSPIX* 6.7 9.5 0.58 -17.9 Click to enlarge

*Note: In September 2014 AQR introduced QSPRX, a different share class with a management fee that is 10 basis points less (1.42%) than that of QSPIX (1.52%).

Demonstrating its diversification benefits, a 10% allocation to QSPIX, taking it from either the stock or bond allocation, increased the efficiency of the portfolio and reduced downside risk. It also increased the return of the portfolio when the allocation was taken from the bond side. The diversification benefits were a result of the virtually uncorrelation of QSPIX's return to the returns of the other three funds in the portfolio. The table below, from Portfolio Visualizer, shows the correlation of the four funds listed above.

Correlations (PortfolioVisualizer.com)

Tracking variance risk

The data shows that adding an allocation to QSPIX produced more efficient portfolios, and a 5% allocation to it also reduced the risks of drawdowns (though a 10% allocation slightly increased it), but investing in QSPIX did come with having to bear the pain of three years of very poor performance. Its performance was negatively impacted by the largest historical drawdown for the value premium in stocks: In 2018, the fund returned -12.3%, in 2019, it returned -8.1%, and in 2020, it returned -21.9%. Only investors with the discipline to stay the course benefited from the 25.0% return in 2021, the 30.8% return in 2022, the 12.8% return in 2023, and the 24.1% return through May 2024.

AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund (QRPRX)

In September 2017, AQR introduced another long-short style premium fund, QRPRX, that is more tax efficient, and, thus, more suitable for taxable accounts. Like QSPIX, the fund, which has an expense ratio of 1.33%, invests long and short across five different asset groups (stocks and industries, equity indices, fixed income, currencies, and commodities) and five investment styles (Value, Momentum, Carry, Defensive, and Trend), and aims to be market neutral over the long term. The fund targets 8% volatility (versus 10% for QSPIX). The table below shows the asset class exposures as of March 31, 2024.

Asset Class Exposures as of March 31.2024 (AQR.com)

Investor takeaways

The academic research, including such studies as "The Death of Diversification Has Been Greatly Exaggerated" by Antti Ilmanen and my colleague Jared Kizer, published in the Spring 2012 edition of the Journal of Portfolio Management (the study won the prestigious Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award for the best article of the year) and the 2014 study by Niels Pedersen, Sebastien Page and Fei He, "Asset Allocation: Risk Models for Alternative Investments," published in the May/June 2014 issue of the Financial Analysts Journal, has found that factor diversification has been much more effective at reducing portfolio volatility and market directionality than asset class diversification. The to-date performance of QSPIX supports that finding.

Another important takeaway is that all strategies that entail investing in risk assets (including QSPIX) are virtually guaranteed to experience long periods of underperformance. If you doubt that, consider that the S&P 500 Index (which is basically exposure to market beta and nothing else) has experienced three periods of at least 13 years when it underperformed riskless one-month Treasury bills (1929-43, 1966-82 and 2000-12). That means that in order to gain the benefits of diversifying away from traditional 60/40 portfolios, you must have the discipline to stay the course (and even rebalance) during periods of negative performance.

Sadly, it's my experience that when it comes to judging investment performance, investors think three years is a long time, five years is a very long time, and 10 years is an eternity. Financial economists know that when it comes to risk assets, 10 years is likely nothing more than noise - or the risks show up for which you are compensated with an expected, but not guaranteed, premium. If the premium were guaranteed, there would be no risk (and no premium). Investors who lack this understanding tend to abandon even well-thought-out strategies after a few years of underperformance. They fail to understand that underperformance typically results in much more favorable valuations, and, thus, higher future expected returns.

The research on investor behavior has found that retail investors tend to underperform the very funds they invest in because they buy after periods of strong performance (when valuations tend to be high and expected returns low) and sell after periods of poor performance (when valuations tend to be low and expected returns high). In their 2023 study, "Mind the Gap," Morningstar found that over the 10-year period ending in 2022, the average investor underperformed the funds they invested in by 1.7 percentage points per annum, losing about 20% of the available returns. The behavioral challenges to maintaining exposure to those premia are one reason they are likely to persist.

If you want to gain the diversification and risk-reduction benefits of investing in uncorrelated assets such as QSPIX, you must be willing to have a portfolio that will perform very differently than that of the traditional market portfolio. It will be easy to stay the course when the strategy outperforms, as it did in 2021 and 2022 and through October 2023, but it will be much harder to do so when it underperforms. Sophisticated investors, such as the Yale and Harvard endowments, understand this, allocating as much as 40% or more to alternatives, including illiquid ones (QSPIX is liquid).

On a final note, the spread between valuations of growth and value stocks is back to only the mid to high 80th percentiles, while equity markets are still quite expensive. Thus, the recent strong performance of QSPIX seems likely to be a partial (relative and absolute) recovery, with still more likely to come.