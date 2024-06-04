An Alternative Approach To Alternatives: AQR's Style Premia Fund

Larry Swedroe profile picture
Larry Swedroe
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • AQR Style Premia Alternative Fund offers diversification benefits by increasing exposure to risk premia with low correlations to market beta and bonds.
  • QSPIX invests across four styles (value, momentum, carry, defensive) and multiple asset groups, providing investors with exposure to factors that have delivered premia without beta exposure.
  • Adding a 10% allocation to QSPIX increased portfolio efficiency, reduced downside risk, and improved returns, but investors must have the discipline to stay the course during periods of underperformance.

investment topics

gerenme

AQR Style Premia Alternative Fund

In order to provide investors with a vehicle that provides diversification benefits to traditional portfolios consisting of stocks and bonds; on October 31, 2013, AQR launched the AQR Style Premia Alternative Fund (MUTF:

This article was written by

Larry Swedroe profile picture
Larry Swedroe
3.4K Followers
Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing. From 1996-June 2024 he was head of financial and economic research office for Buckingham Wealth Partners, a Registered Investment Advisor firm in St. Louis, Mo. Previously, Larry was vice chairman of Prudential Home Mortgage. Larry holds an MBA in finance and investment from NYU, and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Baruch College. He writes for AlphaArchitect, Wealth Management, Financial Advisor, and Morningstar. You can follow him on X (Twitter, @larryswedroe) and LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QSPRX AND QRPRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QSPIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QSPIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QSPIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News