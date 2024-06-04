bauhaus1000

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is one of the best business development companies (BIZD) in the market today, as it has delivered market-crushing total returns over the long term, along with strong dividend growth. Additionally, it is backed by an investment-grade balance sheet with relatively low leverage and internal management that gives it much lower operating costs than the vast majority of its peers. Moreover, its management owns over 4% of the company's equity, aligning it well with shareholders. On top of that, it has strong underwriting performance with relatively low non-accruals, despite investing in a portfolio that is more aggressively positioned than several of its peers, such as Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC). Perhaps most impressively, it has generated an average annualized return on equity of 13.7% from 2010 through 2023. This impressive set of credentials makes it one of the truly special business development companies and has enabled it to earn a rich premium to net asset value, which further accelerates its growth by enabling it to issue equity on a very accretive basis and reinvest that equity into investments that help it grow its NAV per share and its dividend consistently.

That being said, there has been some bad news released lately for Main Street Capital, which we will discuss in this article.

Bad News For MAIN Stock

The first piece of bad news is that the sector is dealing with significant and growing competition as many major asset managers have been pouring capital into the space. This includes Blackstone (BX), Brookfield (BAM)(BN), Blue Owl (OWL), Ares (ARES), Apollo (APO), KKR (KKR), Carlyle (CG), BlackRock (BLK), and even the likes of JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS). What this means is that with so much money chasing a limited number of deals, borrowers in this space have increasingly strong bargaining positions and are able to get more attractive terms and/or interest rates on new loans, thereby reducing the risk-reward for middle-market investors like Main Street Capital.

Additionally, Blue Owl Capital, which is one of the largest investors in direct lending, has dropped substantially over the past few days due to Jamie Dimon expressing some concerns about the sector. For example, he pointed out that he had "seen a couple of these deals that were rated by a rating agency, and I have to confess it shocked me what they got rated. So it reminds me a little bit of mortgages." He went on to state that "not all the people doing it are good, and the problems in financial markets are often caused by the 'not good' ones, the people that make the mistakes."

Another reason to be concerned is that the US economy is facing an environment where consumer spending is likely going to start slowing soon due to excess savings from the COVID stimulus being completely depleted, the unemployment rate has been steadily rising and is nearing 4%, and defaults and delinquencies are beginning to rise across both the personal consumer and business segments of the economy. With interest rates likely to remain higher for longer, this could pose a problem for middle-market lenders like Main Street Capital. Their own borrowings are largely floating rate and therefore will remain at high interest rates, while their floating rate loan investments may struggle to remain current as many middle-market counterparties are beginning to see their liquidity stretched due to persistently high input costs from inflation and the higher cost of servicing their own debt due to short-term rates remaining higher for longer. As Ares Capital's (ARCC) CEO recently put it:

We're likely to see defaults in the industry increase this year. You have some companies that are making interest payments but continue to live off revolver availability, cash, etc., but the liquidity is getting tighter and tighter, and so my expectation is that defaults will go up this year.

When you combine all of these growing threats to Main Street Capital's fundamentals with the fact that it is currently priced at a huge premium to its net asset value as well as its historical average price to NAV, Main Street Capital seems to be at risk of suffering material underperformance moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

What does this mean for investors? While we do not think the dividend is at risk right now, we do see Main Street Capital as likely not delivering substantial capital appreciation from this point moving forward. Even though it should still be able to issue equity on an accretive basis barring a massive collapse in its stock price, we do not see any more upside in earnings power from short-term interest rate hikes since we think the Fed is likely done hiking. Moreover, we expect non-accruals to rise as its counterparties continue to face pressure. We also see opportunities for attractive new investments to dry up substantially given the increased competition in the space, and we therefore do not expect enhanced dividends to be a major part of the investment thesis moving forward.

Additionally, we see valuation multiple contraction as being a more likely scenario than expansion moving forward, which will pose another headwind to total returns. As a result, we see the dividend, which is decent at 5.75% right now, potentially being offset by valuation multiple contraction, and we see little additional per share growth for the foreseeable future, though there may be a little bit in the near term. As a result, we do not see Main Street Capital as being likely to deliver more than mid-single-digit annualized total returns moving forward, and depending on what happens with the economy and sector sentiment for BDCs, we see the total returns from Main Street Capital potentially being close to zero or even negative over the next several years.

As a result, we rate the stock a Hold and would not recommend anyone invest in it unless they already have significant capital gains and are holding it simply for the dividend growth. In that scenario, we think it is perfectly fine to keep holding it, as we are not necessarily bearish on the stock. However, we are very cautious about growing bad news for the sector weighing on Main Street Capital. Despite it being one of the leading blue chips, it is priced to perfection, and therefore we think that investors in Main Street Capital may have a false sense of security by looking at its historical quality without realizing that they could still suffer large losses due to the valuation premium shrinking.