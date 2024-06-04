koto_feja

Introduction

Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:CERE) was created as a spinout for Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) central nervous system pipeline assets. The birthing process involved Perceptive Advisors using its ARYA II SPAC to effectively buy the assets with Bain Capital for $439.5M on 07/29/20, and then launch and rename the company to Cerevel. CERE focused diligently on its lead assets, taking them from the early clinic into placebo controlled studies, and even got one asset into phase 3 studies. There were a couple of capital raises along the way by the company as well as a debt offering until it agreed to be acquired on 12/06/23 by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for $45/s or ~$8.7B.

The deal is very good for ABBV and CERE's shareholders. ABBV gets complementary CNS assets for its growing neuroscience division, and CERE's shareholders get a very profitable exit before potential commercialization of its lead assets. The FTC is reviewing the deal and CERE stock closed on Friday, May 31st at $40.74/s. Because the deal hasn't closed yet, there is an opportunity for a short-term risk arbitrage play here with a potential upside of over 10% within the next 3-6 months.

There are significant risks to consider before making this type of investment. However, based on what we know at this point in time and the historical rates of approval for these types of deals, I believe like many that the deal will close before the end of the year and the full $45/s purchase price will be achieved.

Post-acquisition announcement, CERE’s stock price peaked in April ~$42.85/s. This meant there was ~$2.15/s of potential value left before closing which would translate into ~5% gain for an acquirer. As it became clear that ABBV was going to need more time to close the deal due to the FTC asking for additional information, the stock price of CERE has now dropped back below $41/s and presents an intriguing short-term play with an over 10% return.

CERE 6m stock chart on 05/31/24 (stockcharts.com)

An investor can get ~5% return from a 6-month treasury right now, so it is understandable that many would not be interested in the additional risk of holding CERE stock through the closing for a similar amount. Now though, the delta between Friday’s closing price of $40.74/s and the deal’s agreed to price of $45/s is $4.26/s or ~10.45% potential gain. It is rare for me to invest in biotechs or pharmas with such a small potential for upside. In fact, the only one I have made over the past two years is in Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently when it dipped to ~$26/s, and that was because its dividend was heading into the 5-6% range while it was turning its finances around.

Another Seeking Alpha contributor wrote an article on 03/06/24 rating CERE as a Hold, and at that time, I agreed with the assessment. Now, 3 months later, I am comfortable taking a 2% position in CERE for my portfolio based on the passage of time and the update by CERE on one of their assets in the deal. Here is why:

Background of the deal

CERE is focused on central nervous system (CNS) drugs, with its lead assets emraclidine (emra) for schizophrenia, tavapadon (tava) for Parkinson’s and darigabat (dari) for treatment-resistant epilepsy. Emra was considered to be the main value driver of the deal due to the recent purchase of Karuna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KRTX) for a similar type of schizophrenic asset by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for $14B (announced on 12/22/23). Since then, updated trial results on tava have further de-risked that asset and potentially added more potential upside for ABBV.

ABBV has an existing CNS franchise, but it is largely dwarfed by its immunology therapies that include Humira, one of the highest grossing drugs of all time ($18B in 2023 sales accounting for ~27% of ABBV’s revenue). Its cancer drugs also generate multiple billions in sales a year as does its Botox related asset (see ABBV’s 1Q'24 10Q filed on 05/03/24). The company has successfully delayed much of its massive potential revenue loss from Humira coming off-patent by locking down the big three Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) over the past couple of years with punitive contracts if they allowed their customers to use biosimilars.

Biosimilar competition will continue to eat away at Humira’s dominance though over the next couple of years, and even accelerate from here as seen by CVS Caremark (one of the big 3) finally offering a lower cost biosimilar option to its vast network on 01/03/24. Hence ABBV’s urgency to replace revenues kicked into high-gear last winter culminating with the purchase of CERE, the oncology company ImmunoGen (formerly Nasdaq: IMGN) and immunology company Landos Biopharma (formerly Nasdaq: LABP).

Typically, these kind of deals for smaller biotechs can be completed between 3-4 months post-announcement. In fact, recent examples from Astellas’ acquisition of Iveric (formerly Nasdaq: ISEE) and ABBV’s IMGN deal were both completed in under 3 months. The 6-month mark for the CERE deal is this week with both companies stating that that the deal remained on track to close in 2024.

The reason for the delay is due to the FTC asking for additional information (a second request). This in turn has led to a lot of speculation because most biotech deals of this size don’t typically get a second request. Traditionally, the FTC has stated they are focused on drug and/or therapeutic overlaps that the new company could unfairly dominate. In this case, the FTC may be looking at ABBV’s existing Parkinson’s and schizophrenia drugs to see if the merger could present a potential threat to those individual markets.

Personally, I think the FTC may be more concerned with the bundling/market access agreements that ABBV employs, similar to what they looked at with Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) $27.8B purchase of Horizon Therapeutics, (formerly Nasdaq: HRZN) announced on 12/12/22. I’ll touch more on that below in the Peer Comparisons section.

CERE’s Pipeline

The three main drugs in CERE’s pipeline are:

Emraclidine: Emra is an M4-selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that CERE is investigating for schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. Data is expected from the first two Phase 2b EMPOWER trials in schizophrenia in 2H’24 and a third open-label extension (OLE) trial is enrolling. Typically, you might see a potential acquisition once the phase 2b data has been collected. But in this case, positive data from rival BMY/KRTX’s multiple KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) pivotal trials has been coming in for a couple of years. KarXT hits M1 and M4 receptors, a key difference between it and emra, and KarXT has its PDUFA for schizophrenia on 09/26/24.

Schizophrenic patients are typically treated with antipsychotics, which are usually designed to interfere with dopamine. Numerous first and second-generation generic options exist. Many companies are also working on newer/cleaner versions of these drugs and many more on alternative pathways and delivery systems. This would imply a relatively high-degree of competition out there for emra if it were approved, which one would think should lessen the FTC’s focus on this segment of the deal.

However, ABBV also has Vraylar (cariprazine) for schizophrenia, which brought in $694M in sales during 1Q’24. Vraylar is a dopamine D3- preferring D3/D2 receptor partial agonist and partial agonist of 5-HT1A. So, while it is indicated for schizophrenia, it works differently than the muscarinic targeting drugs mentioned above. Because of this, the FTC would most likely be carefully drilling into ABBV’s future marketing plans in this disease state.

Tavapadon: Tava is a D1/D5 selective partial agonist that CERE is developing as a potential monotherapy and adjunct therapy for Parkinson’s disease. There are 4 Phase 3 trials ongoing with TEMPO-1 and 2 set to read out in 2H’24 and the OLE TEMPO-4 is enrolling. At the time of the deal announcement, topline data for TEMPO-3 as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa (LD) in adults had not yet read-out. However, on 04/18/24, it did and the results were positive.

While there is clearly still risk remaining in the TEMPO-1 and 2 topline results, the tava asset has been further de-risked because of the TEMPO-3 results. These results may have even spurred the FTC to ask additional questions, but I do think they also helped cement the deal. ABBV also has a commercial Parkinson’s disease drug and one other waiting for approval. I will touch on both below in the Peer Comparisons section.

Darigabat: Dari is an alpha 2/3/5-selective GABA A receptor PAM that CERE is positioning for epilepsy and panic disorder. This drug is even earlier in the clinic than the other two (still in phase 2a’s = proof of concept), and ironically, was placed higher in one of the company’s most recent reports provided than tava. I do not think this asset has much weight in the deal’s overall valuation, nor in the FTC’s considerations at this point in time.

CERE Pipeline 3Q'24 Corporate Presentation (CERE Pipeline 3Q'24 Corporate Presentation)

Discussion on Financials

I am not going to spend a lot of time on CERE’s current financials here, because the deal has locked the maximum upside value of CERE at $45/s. (Here is the company’s 10Q for 1Q’24 for those interested.)

Cash: at ~$1.065B at the end of March, CERE has a good level of cash for a clinical development biotech with multiple assets in late stage trials.

Burn Rate: CERE's burn rate is tracking ~$96.9M/quarter which means their cash position would most likely last them through at least 2025 if the company was forced to remain independent.

If the deal with ABBV were delayed for another 6 months or even a year, the company has enough cash to continue its clinical development activities across all assets. This would indicate that they were on a strong financial footing when they negotiated the deal.

If the deal was eventually denied by the FTC, which I do not believe is likely, CERE would probably need to raise capital in 18 months to launch tava and continue emra into phase 3 trials. Should it come to that point though, I am pretty confident that multiple suitors will have taken another shot at acquiring the company, most likely for a higher valuation.

Peer Comparisons/Competition

Rather than list names of companies with potential competitor drugs, it is more useful in this case to highlight recent deals that have been completed and the FTC’s public response (or lack of challenges) to them:

The first is ABBV’s own recent acquisition of ImmunoGen for $10.1B. The deal was announced on 11/30/23, one week prior to the CERE deal. ABBV had a significant presence in hematology at the time and wanted to grow its hematolgy/oncology side. It acquired IMGN for Elahere, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drug for platinum resistant ovarian cancer as well as IMGN’s ADC-driven pipeline/technology. Overnight, ABBV became a leading ADC player, and the deal closed earlier than expected on 02/12/24. There were no issues from the FTC.

A second example is ABBV’s other recent acquisition, that of Landos Biopharma announced on 03/25/24. While a significantly smaller price tag than the IMGN and CERE deals ($137.5M up front and and a CVR up to $75M), LABP had an immunology asset for ulcerative colitis that could eventually bulk-up ABBV’s presence in the space. It too could be eventually bundled with other ABBV products. Yet, the FTC let that deal go through without challenge and it closed last week on 05/23/24, in just under 2 months This makes me feel like the FTC is just taking its time to be thorough on ABBV’s deals. The CERE deal is the most complex one of the three which is why it will take even more time to close.

A third is BMY’s $14B acquisition of KRTX which closed on 03/18/24. BMY had been a player in the CNS space but exited over time with the patent expirations of their relevant products. KarXT would be a direct competitor to emra in schizophrenia if both are approved. And KarXT would now have a couple of years head start which is a potentially huge advantage. This segment of the CERE acquisition should be less of a concern to the FTC having just finished their market review for BMY. However, this may also mean that the data is still fresh and the FTC found something specific they want addressed before allowing the CERE deal to close. I still think the BMY closing is positive for the CERE deal.

A fourth deal is Pfizer’s $43B acquisition of SeaGen (formerly Nasdaq:SGEN) which closed on 12/14/23. Similar to the first example, PFE had a decent position in oncology, but acquiring SEGN would make them #1 in the hot ADC space in addition to the existing revenues and pipeline they were acquiring. PFE actually pulled its notification paperwork during the review process and then resubmitted it quickly so as to start the review clock over.

There has been speculation that PFE did this to avoid the appearance of a second request. Yet, the outcome was the same with one caveat – the FTC approved the deal with one requirement, PFE would irrevocably donate the rights of royalties from its part of the sales of Bavencio (avelumab) to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). To put this into perspective, 1Q’24 sales of Bavencio were 186 million euros.

ABBV could have pulled their paperwork on the CERE deal and resubmitted as well if they wanted to, but chose not to. Therefore, the added concern or “risk” because of this particular second FTC request to them has been overblown in my opinion.

A fifth recent deal would be the FTC’s failed challenge to AMGN’s purchase of HRZN for $27.8B mentioned above. HRZN had built a multi-billion-dollar business based on expensive, rare disease products. The FTC challenge was initiated on 03/14/23 and as we learned, product and/or market overlap was not the FTC’s main concern. Bundling was. Meaning, the FTC feared that AMGN would use its market access heft to “cross-market bundle” these new acquisitions with AMGN’s other products, effectively blocking future competition for their expensive rare disease drugs.

Potential Impact on the Acquisition

ABBV has utilized market access contracts to effectively block Humira biosimilars over the past couple of years, costing patients and the healthcare system billions of dollars. I am confident that the FTC is concerned with the same potential issue in this deal. AMGN eventually agreed to a Consent Order in August of 2023 that basically stipulated they would not bundle HRZN’s Krystexxa and/or Tepessa. The deal closed (on 10/06/23), just over 10 months from its initial announcement.

For ABBV, CERE’s emra would not be a rare disease/high priced product, but instead a potential mass-market, multibillion dollar drug, as tava might be one day as well. And while BMY/KRTX’s KarXT would provide a new competitor in the space, bundling by either company could effectively hamper future competition and or drive-up costs for patients and the system. Yet, BMY didn’t have to make any concessions to close their deal.

ABBV does has more relevant drugs in this CNS space, including Vraylar (see above). Therefore, I would not be surprised if the FTC gets public commitments from ABBV similar to AMGN for the CERE deal to go through. And in a worst-case situation for ABBV, the FTC might even ask them to spin-off an asset to reduce future competition. I don’t think that is likely, but it also would not be a major deterrence to the deal going through.

The two ABBV drugs for Parkinson’s I am looking at are Duopa (Duadopa in the EU) and ABBV-951. Duopa is an intestinal gel consisting of carbidopa and levodopa that was approved on 01/12/15. It did sales of $115M worldwide in 1Q’24. A critical point of differentiation from other Parkinson’s treatments: it has to be administered through a surgically placed stomach tube.

ABBV-951 on the other hand contains a subcutaneous dose of carbidopa/levodopa. It may have decent potential upside as well, but it ran into a regulatory roadblock on 03/22/23 when the FDA issued a complete response to its NDA. The FDA did not request additional efficacy or safety trials. However, they did want more information on the device. ABBV submitted the information in December of 2023 and in parallel, the European Union approved the launch of the drug in January of 2024.

I do not think it is a coincidence that the FDA has not yet approved ABBV-951 in the US while it is still discussing the CERE deal. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Though in both the short and long-term, I do not think that either Duopa or ABBV-951 will prevent this deal from closing. And either asset could be spun-out if necessary.

Risks

Here are the three most prominent risks I see:

The FTC blocks the deal: I do not think the FTC has a legal ground for blocking this acquisition, but it is the FTC. They will not allow it to proceed until they have what they want. If they did sue to stop it, the price of CERE’s stock would most likely drop. Could it retrace to the $26/s level it was tracking around before the announcement (or ~$30/s and then mid-$30’s once the rumors started)? Perhaps. However, I do think tava’s TEMPO-3 results have definitely increased the value of CERE since their release. Further, TEMPO-1 and 2 are due to read out within the next 6 months as are emra’s phase 2b trials. If either of these assets’ results are positive, which is more likely than not, CERE would see a significant increase in value. ABBV knows this and I think they will fight and do whatever is necessary to close the deal.

Publicly, we have not heard the FTC present a legitimate reason to challenge the deal. Nor have we heard either company share what has been in the second request. As stated above, I think the FTC may require some “guarantees” for the deal to close, but that is about it.

Either company could technically back out: Again, I do not think this is likely based on the needs of the dealmakers on both sides and the fact there is a hefty termination penalty of $283M. Bain Capital and PFE own 51.1% of CERE combined and therefore control it. Bain wants the sale to proceed so that it can exit and get liquidity without negatively impacting CERE’s stock price.

I believe that PFE also had a right of first refusal (or negotiation) for at least one of CERE’s lead assets and/or the company, so they could have outbid ABBV if they wanted to. And although many will give PFE a lot of crap for spinning the CNS assets off in the first place, keep in mind that strategically this was done at a time when CNS assets were out of favor and not a core focus of PFE’s. PFE did not pay much to develop these assets and they will still be receiving significant financial upside from the deal if any of the drugs are approved by the FDA.

Fidelity/FMR sold out of their position before the deal closed: “They must have known something” often gets kicked around when investors see large biotech specialist funds make moves. Sometimes they do have information that we don’t. But if you had the gains they did in CERE, you might have sold out too! Any shareholder before the deal’s announcement would be sitting on at least a 60%+ gain now just from the days before the deal was announced. And many of the largest holders in CERE had participated in follow-on offerings at prices lower than that in the previous year or two. Therefore, waiting for an additional 5-9% increase wasn’t going to move the needle much for FMR. It is also possible that their investment rules may have required them to sell as soon as they reasonable could to lower risk and/or lock-in their gains.

Further, sales from the likes of FMR and Rock Springs Capital Management (whose combined ownership totals in 1Q’24 were over 10M shares net of CERE’s 182M) are part of the reason that CERE’s stock price was not able to move much past $42.50/s since the deal’s announcement. These large holders and others were selling into the news.

Rewards

As I shared above, I do not usually look at, or invest in, biotechs where the potential upside is only ~10%. That kind of reward is typically not worth the risk for me. However, in certain similar arbitrage situations, especially where I am confident in the clinical data of the assets and that the deal would close, I have taken small stakes in the acquired company. For those who remember Kadmon Corporation’s (formerly Nasdaq:KDMN) acquisition by Sanofi (Nasdaq: SNY) for $1.9B, the deal took longer than 3 months to close and investors drove the spread to ~9% for much of the waiting period. I already had a significant position of KDMN in my fund, but added more for the 9% upside. There just were not reasons for the deal to eventually not go through.

Although the CERE deal is larger and more complicated due to the multiple CNS assets involved, I see the same type of setup forming. More importantly, I also see both the acquirer and target in this case committed to closing the deal and benefitting greatly from the outcome. According to CERE’s Schedule 13 filings, Bain Capital owns 36.1%, PFE owns 15% and Perceptive Advisors owns 5.9%. The first two effectively own the company and the third is aligned with them. If they were selling CERE stock now, they would need to report it because they each own over 5% of CERE. In addition, ABBV needs this type of deal and is heavily invested in closing as soon as possible. As I shared above, I think ABBV would sell a CNS asset if they were required to by the FTC to close this deal.

Conclusion

I am betting on ~10% upside to take place over the next 2-3 months. If it takes 6 months to close, so be it. For those who view this type of action and think, “I could get half of that gain (or ~5%) on a 6-month US treasury”, you are right! And a T-bill is guaranteed. But your gain would be only half of this investment play. This form of arbitrage is not for everyone. And neither is investing in biotechs.

However, for those of us focused on the biotech sector, the vast majority of announced deals do close and this one is looking to be no different. This deal is 6 months into the process, with nothing publicly announced that I consider to be a blocking factor. Therefore, I am comfortable putting a 2% position of my portfolio in CERE to have a shot at that ~10% return over 3-6 months. I like the company’s assets and am comfortable owing the stock now if the FTC were to sue to block the deal. And for the record, if CERE’s price were to move up and capture most of the 10% upside before the deal actually closed, I would most likely trim my position along the way.