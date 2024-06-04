Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Following my last publication on Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM), the stock has lifted 45% into the green and surpassed my previous valuation target of $55/share.

Winding back the clock, in Q3 FY 2023, we advocated for the materials (alongside the industrial sector) as the most attractive S&P 500 sector on a price/value basis. It had 10% projected earnings growth with just 2% of the Index's weighting, making it the most attractive under this composite (Figure 1).

Figure 1.

Source: BIG Insights

At the time, SLVM exhibited a number of enticing economic traits. The investment outlook was promising across all holding periods. It was trading at a modest 8x earnings with a trailing return on equity of 53%. Even if you had purchased the company at 2.5 times the net assets in the business, you would have still received a 21% ROE at the time of that report. I also highlighted the consistent conversion of operating cash flow to free cash flow, and the fact that its financial structure did not hinder returns on business capital.

Fast forward to the present day, investors have only increased the P/E multiple to 10x forward earnings, despite 1) the company growing operating and free cash flow by nearly 19% year on year against a 750 basis points increase in capital expenditures, and 2) the 45% increase in share price.

Today, I’m going to analyse the company under a similar framework we use here at Bernard, which summarizes to a “performance, health, valuation“ ("PHV") framework.

Net-net, I continue to write SLVM a buy for reasons outlined in this report.

Test for price/value– Pass

Note: These are the more heavily discounted estimates shown in "Valuation", below. (BIG investments)

Performance

Performance refers to the company's financial results over extended periods of time and in its most recent numbers. Revenue productivity, margins, and growth link performance to intrinsic valuation.

1. Q1 FY 2024 insights

It was a strong period of growth for SLVM with net sales of $905 million on pre-tax income of $60 million. These figures were down from $941 million in revenue and $141 million in pre-tax income from Q1 2023, respectively. Growth was hindered by a reduction in volumes (both dollar and unit volumes). Dollar volume was down $12 million year over year, underscored by seasonality in the business and softer demand in Latin America.

Economic downtime continues to be an issue for marginal growth but is improving substantially. For instance, SLVM took on 11,000 tons of economic downturn during the quarter. This is still a tremendous decrease of 80% from last year, and a nearly 100% reduction from the peak downtown in Q3 2023. This continued trend of reducing downtime could be a catalyst for earnings growth in the future in my opinion.

It pulled this to adj. EBITDA of $118 million and a free cash outflow of $33 million. Management confirmed the pre-tax income aligned with its outlook of $1005 million-$125 million.

A major bullish point I found on the earnings call was management's posture on allocating capital over the coming years. The CEO said:

We will continue to invest in high-return projects to strengthen our business and increase our cash flow. At the time of our spin-off, we projected at least $100 million of high-return projects, about $70 million of which we have funded we will have funded by the end of this year. We have now identified another $200 million of high-return capital projects, which will allow us to grow our earnings and cash flow in the future. We expect such investments to generate well above cost of capital returns...[there are] three specific projects, two at Eastover that we're already ramping up and one at Luis Antonio that we'll start up later this year."

This outlook of $210–$220 million in capital spending is conducive to my investment thesis. My judgement is management will produce higher returns on these investments than we could hope to reasonably achieve elsewhere with a similar level of risk.

Figure 2.

SLVM Q1 investor presentation

Management has reduced the company's gross debt by around 40% since its original spin-off. It has a ceiling of $1 billion on its debt limit, which can be employed on the balance sheet. As such, it left the quarter on a leverage ratio (net debt/adj. EBITDA) of 1.5x.

Figure 3.

SLVM Q1 investor presentation

2. Industry standing

On a relative basis, SLVM shines. It operates in a commodity-like industry, meaning its products are largely undifferentiated by factors such as appearance or price. Production advantages or efficiencies typically drive returns on capital in these industries.

The company has in-line gross margins, illustrating it does not necessarily sell its offerings below industry. This is unsurprising as there is substantial capacity in the paper products industry, and therefore price is highly competitive.

However, it would appear the company has lower operating costs as a percentage of sales compared to peers. It has an operating margin almost double that of the industry average at 9.6% and free cash flow margins of 5.3% (both in the trailing 12 months). Subsequently, returns on invested capital are higher than the industry by a magnitude of 4x – 12% versus 3.15% respectively. SLVM enjoys higher capital turnover of 1.8.x on its business assets, versus 0.8x for the industry.

Figure 4

Bloomberg Finance LP, BIG Insights

The analysis on SLVM’s performance tells me the company is well positioned to continue growing sales and earnings.

3. Drivers of price return to date

One factor that deserves immediate mention is management's efforts at repurchasing stock over the past few years. In Q1 2024, it re-purchased 20 million shares and returned $12 million to shareholders via dividends. Management has bought back roughly 8% of the issued float, averaging a price of $49 per share on purchase. At the current stock price of $71, this equals a return of 45%. To me, this is tremendously attractive for two reasons:

Management is increasing our stake in what I believe to be a wonderful company without us having to outlay any additional capital, The physical discipline management has shown in purchasing shares at what I believe to be below intrinsic value is evidence of good capital budgeting. The 45% return on capital deployed is evidence of this. Whilst I do not include this in my appraisal of the business returns, as far as an appraisal of management, this is a tick of approval in my best estimation.

Figure 5. Repurchased 8% of shares with 45% return

SLVM Q1 investor presentation

Moving to the economics of the business, Figure 6 shows the results of my analysis on a rolling 12-month basis. As you will note, operating earnings have remained flat when factoring in running costs and income tax. In 2021, it produced $228 million in net operating profit after tax against capital of $1.5 billion, a 14.7% return on investment. This had lifted to $298 million on $2 billion of invested capital by 2023 (also ~14%). This equates to $6.60 per share of net operating profit after tax produced on $49.50 per share of capital invested in the business in the last 12 months.

Figure 6.

Company filings

The drivers of these returns are tremendously attractive. Sales have grown from $2.8 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion in the last 12 months. Despite no change in profitability, margins have remained relatively sticky at the 7% to 8% range. However, capital turnover has lifted from 1.7x to 1.8x due to the sales growth. This ensures management continues to produce a high rate of earnings on business assets.

As a result, management are throwing off free cash flow at a trailing yield of 9.2% as I write, equal to $6.60 per share.

Figure 7.

Company filings

Health

1. Economic profitability

Accounting figures do little to tell us a business's true underlying profitability. We in finance must convert these into cash figures to extrapolate a business's true value and compare its market valuation to a valuation based on its financials.

This is the “Health “portion of our analysis. We need to understand if management is creating economic value for the shareholders of this business. Our posture is that a company is “healthy” if it produces a return on its business above what investors could earn on their capital elsewhere. We consider this to be the long-term market average of 12%. Any operating earnings produced on invested capital above this threshold are what we call economic earnings.

In that vein, we take the view of returns one step further by showing the magnitude of value created. As seen below, the company has beat our threshold margin of 12% each period. For instance, in the last 12 months, we required it to produce $244 million in post-tax earnings, and it did $246 million. Over the last three years, management has produced around $22.00 in economic earnings per share. This takes the health box with a dark green pen.

Figure 8.

Company filings

2. Steady-state of operations

Management's capital allocation decisions are observed below. Sales growth has ticked along at 2.8% per quarter, on pre-tax margins of nearly 13%. The effective tax rate is notably high at 30% (note: all of these figures are presented on a rolling 12-month basis).

To produce $1.00 in new revenues as discussed earlier, management has had to invest an additional $0.50 into the business. What is pleasing to see in this instance is that the investment structure and financial structure of the business are uncomplicated. Each new dollar of sales took an investment of $0.27 to working capital, and $0.23 to fixed capital to produce.

The cash ratio – measured as the percentage of cash relative to current assets and total assets – is also quite low. In the last 12 months, cash came in at just 13% of current assets and just 5.3% of total assets.

This squares off with the economics of the business. It is throwing off plenty of cash and producing it quickly, meaning plenty is coming in the door quickly. Management appears confident to deploy cash to its advantage and not have to hoard cash on the balance sheet. This is a test we always have management and SLVM has passed it here in our view. Figure 9.

Company filings

Valuation

The final bucket of this framework is value and valuation. The stock currently trades at 10.4x trading non-GAAP earnings. Despite the 45% increase in share price, this is only a 20% increase in the P/E multiple since my last publication.

I will illustrate the value on offer here in several ways, then make a thoughtful comparison to the current market value and my estimate of fair value. Starting with the series below. I want to know if the cash flows I project at SLVM’s steady state of operations will be economically valuable. Otherwise, I can just park at a more predictable rate of return with less risk.

My projections for this are shown in Appendix 1 at the end of this report, but my estimates for economic earnings are shown below. In the first instance, I compare the earnings to a 6% hurdle rate, which reflects the current starting yields on most investment-grade corporates. Discounting this at our 12% rate from earlier, I arrive at a firm value of $228 per share.

Critically, this would represent the upside case. In my opinion, this company's retained earnings and projected cash flows need to be discounted heavily, given the factors I’ve discussed here today. Figure 10.

BIG Insights

In Figure 11, I compare the earnings to a 12% capital charge, which is a more heavily discounted version. Performing the same process still gets me to a valuation of $95 per share, 33% above where we trade today.

So even when heavily discounting the forward estimates there appears to be value on offer.

Figure 11.

BIG Insights

I then project these cash flows out over a longer horizon and discount them at the same threshold rate. This discounted cash flow analysis gets me to a valuation of $102 per share, in line with earlier estimates.

Both of these factors support a buy.

Figure 12.

BIG Insights

In short

In summary, my judgement is that SLVM remains a major candidate for investors seeking high-quality assets in the basic materials sector. This company is throwing off free cash flow at a trailing yield of 9% as I write, and has high predictability of cash flows moving forward given its excellent economics.

This includes high returns on capital, an asset, a light operating model, and the company’s competitive advantages. The latter includes lower operating costs relative to sales versus competitors and higher returns on tangible capital versus the industry. These factors support a valuation of $95-$100 a share as a base case, in my opinion.

Appendix 1.