We reviewed the numbers for quarter ending July 31, 2023 around the end of last year. This was for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)(TSX:URC:CA). The stock came away with a neutral rating from us, and so did the warrants, that were deep in the money at the time. We concluded the piece with a promise to revisit the company and our rating a few quarters down the line.

UROY is still in its early stages of establishing a royalty portfolio. The valuation is not demanding, thanks to an appreciating asset on the balance sheet, uranium inventory. We don't own this and don't have plans to either. The warrants add leverage on top of an already speculative investment and will amplify the beta. That is not our style. A more prudent strategy would be a covered call strategy on the US side, something similar to what we did with Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) with a 50% return. We will revisit this in 2-3 quarters to see if we actually can see the first hints of revenue on the income statement to reconsider our decision.

We have had numbers for two additional quarters since then. While UROY's price has rebounded from the lows, it still continues to lag the big players like Cameco Corp. (CCJ) and Global X Uranium ETF (URA).

Do we see any redemption in the financial results since our last coverage? Let us find out.

Quarter Ended January 31, 2024

UROY's year-end is in April, so the quarter ended January 31, 2024 was its third quarter for the fiscal year. We saw an unusual item there with the sale of uranium inventory. Interestingly enough, we also saw the first glimmer of actual royalty revenue, which totaled just $6,000.

UROY 6-K

We have made this point several times that there are huge lead times to getting those mines into production, but we had one start up a bit sooner than expected.

Following the announcement made by Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") to restart production at McArthur River mine in November 2022, the Company elected to receive royalty proceeds from the McArthur River mine through delivery of physical uranium. URC's royalty interest represents a 1% gross overriding royalty on a 9.063% share of uranium production from the McArthur River mine derived from a 30.195% production interest in the project held by Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano").

Source: UROY 6-K

Not only is that mine producing, but it is now producing with uranium prices at some of the highest levels we have seen in a long time. We want to point out that the sale of uranium inventory is independent of the royalty revenues we saw. You can get some more color on the former in the next slide.

UROY Presentation

While the income statement looked a lot better than it has for most of UROY's public history, you have to know that there is not much "encore" happening on that front. There is a one-time agreement above to purchase uranium at what turns out to be well below market prices, and that will give only so much juice. What investors should focus on, is the baseline run-rate of expenses, which remain quite high. For the first 9 months of the year, the drain was about $5.7 million.

UROY 6-K

Turning over to the balance sheet, we see that the company cleared off its liabilities and now total equity stands near $240 million.

UROY 6-K

That's actually not too bad considering the 120 million shares outstanding. One point to note when looking at this is that all of this is in Canadian dollars.

Outlook & Verdict

Uranium was mired in the longest bear market, and UROY likely got some royalty assets on the cheap. We don't have the technical expertise to assess all the projects listed below, but we do know that there are long, long lead times to production.

UROY Presentation

The MacArthur Lake restart was an anomaly. The rest of these are being developed from scratch, and you will have to be patient to see big revenues. What is interesting for investors is that UROY has some analysts modeling their NAV or net asset value, and those analysts believe that it is trading well below that.

UROY Presentation

That is a fairly interesting statement in light of the fact that the price to tangible book value shows this.

Data by YCharts

Of course, there is a difference between tangible book value and NAV for non-REITs in Canada. But almost all of the total equity is fairly straightforward, where NAV and tangible book value are the same. There is one large item here, and that is the actual royalty rights.

UROY 6-K

For the NAV to actually be $5.50 (price to NAV of 0.7X on Feb 20, 2024), that royalty asset would need to actually push the equity to about $650 million. In other words, it should be worth 8-fold what it shows on the balance sheet. Now, that can certainly happen as no one can mark these up to market, though you can write them down. Many deals were struck in a lower uranium price environment, and that certainly has changed today. More projects are likely to be completed, and potential production is likely to be higher at today's prices. Still, the numbers look a bit optimistic to us. We plan to study this a bit more and update in our next outlook. For now, we remain a bit skeptical that the company is indeed trading at such a huge discount to NAV. The share issuance has also been extremely robust and that means that whatever the NAV is, it will be diluted out with the share issuances.

Data by YCharts

You also have a 2% annualized burn rate on the company expenses and investors have to consider that. Currently, the valuation is better than it has been in a long time. The stock traded at almost 5X tangible book in 2021 when uranium prices were at $40/pound. Today, it looks like you are picking a relative bargain.

Data by YCharts

We rate this a hold while noting that valuation looks better and investors may make some money if uranium prices reassert their strength.

