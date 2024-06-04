Delivery Hero: Diverse And Robust Brand Portfolio

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
670 Followers

Summary

  • Delivery Hero operates in multiple regions, including Asia, Middle East/North Africa, Europe, and Latin America, with strong market leadership in each region.
  • The company has achieved strong top-line growth and positive adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong market leadership, strategic expansion into less competitive markets, and a focus on cost efficiency.
  • Delivery Hero's performance varied across regions, with strong growth in Europe and MENA, underperformance in Latin America due to macro headwinds in Argentina, and challenges in Asia due to intense competition.
  • Based on relative valuation, the Company is priced at a discount to its peers. I believe these are for good reasons.

Food delivery workers working on a rainy day in Singapore

Kokkai Ng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview of Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) (OTCPK:DELHY) ("DH") is a multinational food delivery company that operates 5 different businesses:

  • Asia: DH is operating in Southeast Asia (SEA) via its Foodpanda platform, which is the second-largest delivery platform in the region; and in South Korea

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
670 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DLVHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLVHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLVHF
--
DELHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News