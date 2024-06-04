Yevhen Smyk

June 3rd of 2024 ended up being a really great day for shareholders of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). Shares of the company spiked, closing up 14.6%, after news broke that Waste Management (NYSE:WM) would be acquiring the company in an all-cash deal valued at $7.15 billion on an enterprise value basis. This translates to $62 per share, for a premium of 20.3%. Unfortunately, shares of Waste Management did the exact opposite, dropping by 4.5%. Frankly, this is to be expected since the market perceives acquisitions like this to be at a premium to fair value.

This begs the question of whether or not this is a good move for all parties involved. Personally, I would say that this is a fantastic move for Stericycle. Exactly a year ago to the day, I wrote a bearish article about the firm. Because of how shares were priced and because of challenges the company was facing on its bottom line, I ended up rating it a ‘sell’ to reflect my view that shares would likely underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Even with the stock closing at $59.05 on June 3rd, shares have only seen upside of 18.1% since that time. Although not a bad return, it falls quite a bit short of the 27.7% upside seen by the S&P 500. The way I see it, while Stericycle has improved to some extent, this is a great way for shareholders to exit their position.

When it comes to Waste Management, the answer depends on the ultimate outcome of the deal. Management is forecasting $125 million in annual run rate synergies as a result of this transaction. In the event that these synergies do not come to pass, the deal looks fine for Waste Management, but because of the impact it will have on the firm's leverage, I see the end result as more or less neutral. If synergies can be realized, the leverage situation is not great. But the price at which the company is picking up Stericycle would be a true bargain.

An interesting deal

In the early hours of June 3rd, the management team at Waste Management announced that they had agreed to acquire Stericycle in an all-cash deal valued at $62 per share. According to the press release, this transaction is part of Waste Management’s commitment to providing its customers with a ‘comprehensive suite of environmental solutions’ in the hopes of building healthier communities. The firm cites the fact that Stericycle is primarily a regulated medical waste and compliance services firm as evidence that this maneuver strategically makes sense. The synergies will come not only from expanding the environmental service offerings that Waste Management provides, but also from Waste Management’s extensive logistics network that it has built up over its lifetime.

Stericycle Stericycle

It might be helpful to touch on these core operations that Waste Management is getting as part of this transaction. Operationally speaking, Stericycle generates about 66.8%, or $1.78 billion, of its revenue from regulated waste and compliance services. Examples here include handling biohazardous waste, offering specialty services like medication collection kiosks, and more. However, the rest of the firm's revenue, about $883.5 million, comes from its Secure Information Destruction Services business. Examples of secure information that the company deals with include not only documents, but also hard drives.

Waste Management

Geographically speaking, this is an interesting move for Waste Management to make. This is because about 95.9% of the $20.43 billion of revenue that the business generated in 2023 came from the US. Almost all of the rest came from Canada. Most of the revenue generated by Stericycle comes from the US. In fact, using results from last year, about 79.6% of total revenue comes from its home market. A collection of ‘other countries’ accounts for roughly 6% of sales. But the remaining 14.4%, or $384 million in total, comes from Europe. I wouldn't be surprised if Waste Management ends up selling off those operations. But it would be interesting for shareholders to get a substantive foothold on another continent.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, financial performance achieved by Stericycle has been mediocre at best. As you can tell in the chart above, revenue has remained in a fairly narrow range between 2021 and 2023. And actually, for the first quarter of 2024, revenue of $664.9 million came in 2.8% lower than the $684.3 million generated one year earlier. Now, it is true that management has been forecasting organic revenue growth this year of between 3% and 5%. But we have not yet seen evidence that this will occur.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the picture has been similarly mixed. In two of the past three completed fiscal years, Stericycle has generated net losses. From 2021 through 2023, operating cash flow has been lumpy. This is true even if we adjust for changes in working capital. In this case, the metric rose from $264 million in 2021 to $332.3 million in 2022. But then, in 2023, this metric dropped to $299.9 million. The picture is even worse if we look at EBITDA. That is because this metric has fallen in each of the past three years, ultimately dropping from $457.8 million to $420 million. Admittedly, there are some signs of improvement when it comes to the first quarter of 2024. Net income of $13.1 million beat out the $11.2 million reported last year. While operating and adjusted operating cash flow have both declined, EBITDA increased from $111.3 million to $116.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

By comparison, things have been going significantly better for Waste Management. From 2021 through 2023, revenue at the company increased by 13.9% from $17.93 billion to $20.43 billion. Net profits have jumped from $1.82 billion to $2.30 billion. Operating and adjusted operating cash flows have also increased, and the same can be said of EBITDA. When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year, things are looking even better. Revenue in the first quarter of the year came in strong at $5.16 billion. That's an increase of 5.5% over the $4.89 billion generated just one year earlier. This move higher was driven in large part by the company’s Collection and Disposal operations, with revenue jumping by $218 million year over year, largely the result of price increases.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, we are seeing some improvements also. Net income of $708 million comfortably beats out the $533 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Operating cash flow grew from $1.04 billion to $1.37 billion. On an adjusted basis, it expanded from $1.14 billion to $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company came in at $1.53 billion. This is well above the $1.33 billion reported one year earlier. Management expects this kind of trend to continue this year. At the midpoint, operating cash flow should be around $5.125 billion for the year. This stacks up nicely against the $4.97 billion reported for 2023. This should translate to adjusted operating cash flow of about $5.20 billion. Even more impressive is the anticipated growth in EBITDA, with the metric climbing from just under $5.90 billion last year to $6.45 billion at the midpoint this year.

Whether or not this transaction ultimately makes sense will depend on a couple of factors. For starters, if your primary measurement of success is true cash flow, then this transaction might be a bit disappointing. Even though the transaction is being done in all cash, Waste Management ended its most recent quarter with only $322 million in cash on hand. This means that the company is certain to borrow to make this purchase occur. There is the $5.77 billion in equity value that it must borrow for, plus it will be inheriting the $1.38 billion in net debt that Stericycle currently has.

We don't yet know what interest rates will look like. We do know that some of the senior notes that Waste Management has on its books have annual interest rates of as little as 0.75% and as high as 7.75%. The US senior notes have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7%. But getting such a rate in this environment is a no-go. The commercial paper program is probably a better gauge of what Waste Management can be expected to pay. The weighted average rate as of the end of the most recent quarter was 5.5%. If we assume this to be the rate that the company will pay, then it will pay $393.3 million in interest expense annually on what it borrows to acquire Stericycle. Considering that Stericycle generated $299.9 million in adjusted operating cash flow last year and is on track to hit $387.5 million this year, it's likely that Waste Management will be only slightly cash flow positive from this maneuver.

If this math doesn't make sense to you, consider that Stericycle already has $1.38 billion worth of net debt on its books. This debt cost about $80.9 million per year. By comparison, with the 5.5% interest rate I am using for this example, we're looking at about $76.2 million of overlapping interest expense. Honestly, this is a small enough number that we don't really need to worry about it. Even a small difference in assumption could easily bridge this gap. This means that total new debt would come out to for the equity value purchase price of about $5.77 billion. That would be extra interest expense of $317.1 million per annum. If we assume a 21% tax rate, we are looking at a net cost to Waste Management of about $250.5 million. So on a net basis, shareholders should get between an extra $49.4 million and an extra $137 million, in the form of cash flow from this purchase. If synergies are realized, and we still use a 21% tax rate, this would add an extra $98.8 million in cash flow to both the low end and the top end of this range.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*Stericycle

I would argue that Waste Management is less worried about this approach and more focused on EBITDA. The way the company sees it, it's growing its revenue base and even generating a small profit on a cash flow basis is enough to justify this maneuver. Looking at it through management's eyes, being cash flow positive at the end of the day by any amount makes logical sense to proceed with this deal. In theory, over the long run, that cash flow will pay down the debt assumed. And shareholders will be left with a good cash flowing set of operations on top of the core business that Waste Management currently has.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*Waste Management

When we look at the lens through the EV to EBITDA multiple, the picture becomes much simpler. Without synergies, Stericycle is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 17 using data from last year. That's marginally higher than the 16.4 reading that we get for Waste Management. If we instead use 2024 estimates, this number drops to 14.9. That's almost identical to the 15 reading that we get for Waste Management. But if we factor synergies into the equation, these numbers for Stericycle drop to 13.1 and 11.8, respectively. Suddenly, we have a nice discount for shareholders to enjoy.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This doesn't mean that the transaction comes without a downside. The deal will ultimately impact leverage for Waste Management. As you can see in the chart above, without synergies, this will push Waste Management up from a net leverage ratio of 2.67 this year to 3.63 on a pro forma basis. For 2024, we are looking at this number growing from 2.45 to 3.31. With synergies, we don't see much of a difference, with an increase to 3.56 for 2023 and an increase to 3.25 for this year. Of course, with the kind of cash flows that Waste Management generates, it won't take long to pay this debt down. But it is something for investors to keep in mind.

Takeaway

When it comes to the positives and negatives associated with this transaction, I feel rather mixed. I think that this is a clear win for shareholders of Stericycle. They are selling off a company with a mixed operating history at a price that is comparable to, or even perhaps slightly above, a high-quality industry leader. As for Waste Management, the positive aspects include additional international expansion, growth in a key area that management has been focused on, stronger revenue, and a slight increase in cash flows. The negative aspects include additional leverage and a transaction that only looks really attractive if synergies are realized. So at the end of the day, this shifts all of the risk onto it and its investors. At the end of the day, I would say that I tilt slightly in the direction of this being a small positive for Waste Management as well.