Introduction

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB), the so-called Uber (UBER) of Southeast Asia, has been trading range-bound between $2 and $4 for nearly two years now. However, the stock is quietly up 11% YTD as it approaches a key resistance level.

Short-term bulls might consider taking profits while bears might argue that Grab stock is pretty much dead money at these levels. Meanwhile, I make the investment case that Grab stock is still a sleeping giant with so much more upside potential ahead.

That said, here are 7.5 reasons why I'm very bullish on Grab stock.

Reason #1: Strong Competitive Moats

I won't spend too much time discussing reason #1 as I've already written extensively about Grab's impenetrable superapp status in Southeast Asia in my deep dive article. I highly recommend you have a read if you haven't done so.

But to give you a brief summary, Grab is the leading superapp in Southeast Asia providing deliveries, mobility, and digital financial services in over 700 cities across eight Southeast Asian countries. In my view, Grab will most likely sustain its leadership position for decades to come as I believe that the company has all five moats as defined by Morningstar:

Strong brand identity

High switching costs

Powerful network effects

Low-cost advantages

Efficient scale

As a result of its competitive moats, I believe Grab is well-positioned to defend against any competition as well as capture attractive growth opportunities in the developing region of Southeast Asia.

Grab's dominant market position has also enabled the company to grow its user base. Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) grew 16% YoY in Q1, to 38.5M MTUs. As you can see, MTU growth continued to accelerate in Q1, showing market share expansion, even despite Q1 being a seasonally weaker quarter due to the Chinese New Year and Ramadan festivals.

MTUs is probably the most important metric to track since the number of users is a leading indicator of future Revenue growth. Considering Grab's durable competitive moats and low market penetration rate of just 5%, we can expect Grab's ecosystem to continue to expand over time, which should ultimately drive robust topline growth for the next decade or so.

Reason #2: Virtual Monopoly in On-Demand Services

Following Grab's acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asian operations in 2018, Grab has virtually been operating as a monopoly in the on-demand services market in the region.

For instance, according to Momentum Works, Grab has a food delivery market share between 47% and 65% in each of its operating countries. I reckon Grab has a much higher market share in ride-hailing since there is less competition in the mobility space.

Whatever it is, there's no denying Grab's market share expansion recently:

Deliveries GMV was $2.7B, up 13% YoY, driven by growth in food deliveries, Jaya Grocer, and advertising. April Deliveries GMV also continued to grow month-on-month, so management expects sequential growth in Deliveries GMV in Q2.

was $2.7B, up 13% YoY, driven by growth in food deliveries, Jaya Grocer, and advertising. April Deliveries GMV also continued to grow month-on-month, so management expects sequential growth in Deliveries GMV in Q2. Mobility GMV was $1.5B, up 27% YoY, driven by a 27% YoY growth in Mobility MTUs, which has grown for 10 consecutive quarters. Grab also did a great job capitalizing on growing inbound tourism as the company formed new partnerships with Ctrip, AliPay (BABA), WeChat, and Booking.com (BKNG), increasing overall brand awareness.

was $1.5B, up 27% YoY, driven by a 27% YoY growth in Mobility MTUs, which has grown for 10 consecutive quarters. Grab also did a great job capitalizing on growing inbound tourism as the company formed new partnerships with Ctrip, AliPay (BABA), WeChat, and Booking.com (BKNG), increasing overall brand awareness. Altogether, On-demand GMV was $4.2B, up 18% YoY.

Note: Management made some reporting changes in Q1, so segment-level data only went as far back as Q1 of 2023.

Management also confirmed that Grab is gaining share:

Firstly, against our next biggest competitor in the region in both Food and Mobility, we believe that we increased our competitive position in every single market year-on-year. (COO Alex Hungate — Grab FY2024 Q1 Earnings Call)

As a result of strong GMV growth:

Deliveries Revenue grew 19% YoY to $350M.

grew 19% YoY to $350M. Mobility Revenue grew 27% YoY to $247M.

Despite robust growth for the On-demand segment, Grab still has a long growth runway ahead as:

Food Delivery and Mobility GMV in Southeast Asia are expected to grow at a 12% and 18% CAGR, respectively, through 2025.

Mobility penetration in Southeast Asia is only 3%.

Mobility MTUs is still 92% of pre-covid levels.

Given its monopolistic status, Grab is in a prime position to capture growth opportunities in the On-demand services segment for years to come.

Reason #3: Massive Fintech Runway

While Grab's On-demand segment continues to dominate, Grab is simultaneously building a fintech powerhouse through its Financial Services segment — consisting of GrabFin and Digibank.

The Financial Services segment is experiencing the strongest growth among Grab's different segments, with:

Loans Disbursed of $483M, up 64% YoY, and Loan Portfolio of $363M, up 86% YoY, driven by increased lending in GrabFin and growing FlexiLoan volumes from GXS Bank in Singapore.

of $483M, up 64% YoY, and of $363M, up 86% YoY, driven by increased lending in GrabFin and growing FlexiLoan volumes from GXS Bank in Singapore. Digibank Deposits of $479M, up 86% YoY, driven by increased deposits to GXBank Malaysia, which saw a 100% QoQ growth in customers in Q1, to 262K.

of $479M, up 86% YoY, driven by increased deposits to GXBank Malaysia, which saw a 100% QoQ growth in customers in Q1, to 262K. Financial Services Revenue of $55M, up 53% YoY, driven by higher lending activities as mentioned above.

As a reference, SeaMoney (SE) — which operates ShopeePay and SeaBank, and has a very similar business model as Grab's Financial Services segment — has processed $3.3B of loans and generated $499M of Revenue in Q1. In other words, Grab's Financial Services segment is 10x smaller than SeaMoney, which also means that Grab's fintech arm has so much room to grow.

For one, Grab has yet to fully launch Superbank in Indonesia. If you're unaware, Indonesia has the fourth largest population in the world, with 280M+ people. Once Superbank fully launches, expect Digibank deposits to explode, which should also drive Revenue growth for the segment.

The public launch for the bank in Indonesia is coming up. It’s still not fully launched. The lending product in Malaysia is still not launched. So pretty early days for us in the bank terms. (COO Alex Hungate — Grab FY2024 Q1 Earnings Call)

Given Grab's enormous On-demand user base, cross-selling its fintech products like Superbank would be a breeze. For instance, about 80% of users with a loan from GXBank and 93% of deposit customers of GXBank are also existing Grab users, implying strong cross-platform synergies.

That being said, Grab's fintech opportunity is massive. And considering the company's recent fintech developments and momentum, Grab is ready to capitalize on the underbanked and unbanked population in Southeast Asia, which should drive robust Revenue growth for the company.

Reason #4: Improved Monetization

As a group, Grab generated $653M of Revenue in Q1, beating analyst estimates by $14M. Revenue grew by 24% YoY, slightly faster than On-demand GMV growth of 18%, implying improved monetization.

More specifically, Grab was able to produce record-high GMV with lower Incentives paid out to consumers, merchants, and drivers. As you can see below, Total Incentives as a % of GMV was 9.8% in Q1, down 110bps YoY. This dynamic resulted in strong Revenue growth (Revenue = GMV x Commission rate - Incentives).

Another way to see Grab's monetization rate is to look at Revenue as a % of GMV, which has expanded 80bps YoY to 15.4%. I expect this figure to expand even more over the next few years, likely to the 20% level.

The Financial Services segment is still in its early stages — outsized growth from this segment should drive monetization rates higher.

Grab is also seeing traction in its advertising unit with monthly active advertisers up 46% YoY to 119K, while average spend from these advertisers was up 54% YoY. As Grab scales its advertising business, monetization rates should improve as well.

Launching new features like priority and scheduled rides — which have higher value and margins — should also boost take rates.

All in all, as Grab's monetization rates improve, strong Revenue growth should follow, which should eventually trickle down the company's bottom line.

Reason #5: Path to Sustained Profitability

As of Q1, Net Income was $(115)M, an improvement from $(250)M last year due to higher Revenue and lower Operating Expenses. Other than the fact that Net Income dropped sequentially from positive $11M in the previous quarter (due to higher Net Finance Costs and Tax Expenses in Q1), Grab's profitability line seems to be trending in the right direction — the company should return to GAAP profitability sometime this year, which could be a major catalyst for the stock.

Adjusting for non-cash expenses and other non-operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA was $62M in Q1, which has improved for nine straight quarters. As a % of GMV, Adjusted EBITDA Margin has expended 340bps YoY, showing strong operating leverage within the business.

Here's what Adjusted EBITDA Margins look like for each segment:

Deliveries Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Deliveries GMV was 1.6%, up 240bps YoY. Management expects margins to expand to 4%+.

was 1.6%, up 240bps YoY. Management expects margins to expand to 4%+. Mobility Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Mobility GMV was 8.9%, up 90bps YoY. Management expects margins to expand to 9%+.

was 8.9%, up 90bps YoY. Management expects margins to expand to 9%+. Financial Services Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Financial Services Revenue was (51)%, up 6,800bps YoY. The Financial Services segment is the only unprofitable segment currently. However, given the massive fintech opportunity in the next few years and the potential to earn high-margin Revenue (SeaMoney has Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 30%+), it is perfectly reasonable for management to invest heavily in the segment.

Whatever it is, management just raised their 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by $70M. This is a clear message that the path to sustained profitability is well underway and that it is much closer than many have anticipated.

Moreover, management raised their profit guidance while maintaining their 2024 Revenue guidance unchanged. Given their strong Q1 performance, I think management is just taking a cautious approach in terms of their topline guidance. That said, I won't be surprised if Grab ends up beating their guidance, which should also result in Adjusted EBITDA surpassing the high-end of management's guidance.

Reason #6: Strong Balance Sheet

As of Q1, Grab has $4.3B of Cash and Short-term Investments and $0.3B of Total Debt, which puts its Net Cash position at about $4.0B, which is about 28% of its current Market Cap of $14.5B.

Of important note, Grab paid down the remaining $0.5B of its Term Loan B debt facility, which should reduce annual interest expenses by $50M — another boost toward profitability.

Net Cash levels dropped QoQ due to two main reasons:

Grab repurchased $97M of its shares in Q1 against its $500M share buyback program. I think shares are currently undervalued so I love that Grab is buying back shares at these levels.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $(98)M in Q1. While this is a $115M improvement YoY, it is a $99M reduction QoQ. This is due to seasonality of cash payments.

Although Grab is still cash flow negative, the company's cash flow profile is still improving on a trailing twelve-month basis — and as profitability continues to improve, Grab should be cash flow breakeven in no time.

Even so, the company has a high Net Cash position with minuscule debt, giving the company ample flexibility to reinvest for growth and buy back shares on the cheap.

Reason #7: Depressed Valuation

As it stands, Grab trades at an EV to Revenue multiple of 4.4x, which is at the bottom range of its historical multiple. Returning to its average multiple of 7.2x would mean a 60% upside potential, assuming Revenue is unchanged.

That said, considering its growth opportunities, earnings potential, and competitive moats, I believe Grab is trading at an attractive valuation multiple, making it a compelling buy.

As for me, I'm keeping my base-case price target relatively unchanged at $6.44, which represents an upside potential of 76%. This is based on the following key assumptions:

Deliveries GMV growing at a CAGR of 12%, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 4.5% by FY2033, in line with management's long-term guidance.

GMV growing at a CAGR of 12%, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 4.5% by FY2033, in line with management's long-term guidance. Mobility GMV growing at a CAGR of 14%, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 9.5% by FY2033, in line with management's long-term guidance.

GMV growing at a CAGR of 14%, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 9.5% by FY2033, in line with management's long-term guidance. Financial Services Revenue growing at a CAGR of 28%, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 35%, in line with peer SeaMoney's margin profile.

Revenue growing at a CAGR of 28%, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 35%, in line with peer SeaMoney's margin profile. Perpetual Growth Rate of 3.0%.

of 3.0%. Discount Rate of 10%.

My bear and bull cases are laid out below as well.

In short, I believe Grab is significantly undervalued with lots of upside ahead.

For context, Wall Street analysts are overall bullish on Grab with an average price target of $4.78. There are 19 Strong Buy ratings and 6 Buy ratings with no Hold or Sell ratings.

Reason #7.5: Technicals Favor The Bulls

As I see it, Grab stock is also showing some bullish price action. Keep in mind that I'm no technical chartist, which is why I only put a 0.5 weighting for this reason.

As you can see below, Grab's price action is forming an ascending triangle pattern (red lines), which is a bullish reversal pattern. Furthermore, the stock price is currently above the 200-day moving average (orange line), signifying that the stock is now in an uptrend.

If the stock breaks to the upside, we can see a major move towards the $6 region.

Thesis

Grab stock has not been good to investors — the stock is still down 80% from its all-time highs, and it has gone nowhere but sideways over the last two years.

I understand why investors might be frustrated with the stock.

Be patient.

In this article, I addressed 7.5 reasons why investors should buy Grab stock:

Strong competitive moats

Virtual monopoly in Southeast Asia

Massive fintech opportunity

Better monetization rates

Clear path towards profitability

Nearly 30% Net Cash position

Attractive valuation

Bullish technicals

Risks such as competition, poor monetization, and unfavorable regulatory developments may damage the bull thesis. User growth and margins are two areas I'll be tracking — any weakness in these areas could change my thesis on the company.

That said, due to the 7.5 reasons mentioned above, I believe Grab stock offers investors part ownership of a high-quality business at a wide margin of safety, along with significant upside potential over the next few years.