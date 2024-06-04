Shiny Links In The Semiconductor Value Chain

Monty Rakusen

By Yan Taw (YT) Boon

Asia’s modern "Golden Triangle" of chipmaking - Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan - is poised to shape the global technology landscape.

In the 1970s, the term "Golden Triangle" evoked images of Asia's opium trade. Today, it defines the very foundations of the global semiconductor supply chain.

The modern Golden Triangle - spanning Taiwan, South Korea and Japan - churns out chips for tech behemoths such as Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG). While those big names command the limelight, we believe a collection of lesser-known players is proving indispensable to the evolution of the broader technology sector.

Taiwan has clearly established its dominance in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly in logic chips. Over more than three decades, the island has become synonymous with cutting-edge chips used in high-performance computing and AI. Today, Taiwan - led by juggernaut TSMC (TSM) - is responsible for fabricating more than 60% of the world’s chips and more than 90% of the most sophisticated ones1, which require very complex production methods.

South Korea is more of a niche player, specializing in memory and storage chips. As the AI revolution increasingly demands advanced systems capable of storing vast amounts of data, South Korea has fortified its position in the semi value chain. Leading players such as Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK Hynix dominate the markets for DRAM and NAND flash memory, which are essential for managing and storing data on devices including PCs, smartphones and SD cards. Combined, the two companies command more than 60% of the DRAM and NAND markets.2 SK Hynix has now embarked on mass production of next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in Nvidia’s AI-focused chipsets.3

Many of those achievements would not be possible without Japan, which has emerged as a pivotal supplier of materials used in semiconductor manufacturing. Japan now boasts a 50% share of the global market for critical materials4, including wafers, photoresists, CMP slurries, photomasks and bonding wires. To continue revitalizing its semiconductor industry in the hope of nurturing a domestic champion, the Japanese government has approved up to 590 billion yen ($3.89 billion) in subsidies for the local chipmaker Rapidus.5 Meanwhile, industry collaboration is intensifying across the region: For example, TSMC has announced plans to build a second plant in Kumamoto, Kyushu, historically known as Japan's ‘Silicon Island’.

We believe the modern Golden Triangle not only plays a critical role in the current semi supply chain, but will continue to foster broader technological innovation, thereby unlocking potentially attractive investment opportunities across the industry and beyond today’s established giants.

Sources: (1) CNN, March 22, 2024; (2) Deutsche Welle, January 24, 2024 ; (3) Reuters, March, 18, 2024. (4) InvesTaiwain, February 29, 2024; (5) CNBC, April 2, 2024.

