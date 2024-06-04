Shiny Links In The Semiconductor Value Chain

Jun. 04, 2024 4:30 AM ETSMH, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, SOXQ, USD, FLTW, EWT, EWY, FLKR, KORU, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Taiwan has clearly established its dominance in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly in logic chips.
  • As the AI revolution increasingly demands advanced systems capable of storing vast amounts of data, South Korea has fortified its position in the semi value chain.
  • Japan now boasts a 50% share of the global market for critical materials4, including wafers, photoresists, CMP slurries, photomasks and bonding wires.

Electronics worker checking small electronic chips in clean room laboratory, close up

Monty Rakusen

By Yan Taw (YT) Boon

Asia’s modern "Golden Triangle" of chipmaking - Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan - is poised to shape the global technology landscape.

In the 1970s, the term "Golden Triangle" evoked images of Asia's opium trade. Today, it defines

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.91K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XSD--
SPDR® S&P Semiconductor ETF
SOXX--
iShares Semiconductor ETF
FTXL--
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
PSI--
Invesco Semiconductors ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News