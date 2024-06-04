J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) is developing simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease [AD], which the company describes as a "small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A." I have been following Cassava for nearly three years and consistently recommend a "strong sell."

My January article on Cassava cast doubt on the robustness of the data on the Phase 3 drug, simufilam. I pointed out that, with the exception of one study (that missed on its pre-specified cognitive endpoint), Cassava's data on simufilam lacks rigor (as in, it lacks important clinical trial qualities like randomization, the presence of a placebo group, reliable biomarker data, etc.). To summarize briefly, my issues with Cassava are as follows:

AD is notoriously difficult to treat, with high failure rates (Clinical and Translational Science ). Allegations of data mismanagement and the lack of raw data surrounding simufilam cast doubt on the drug's integrity. Despite advancing to Phase 3 trials, in my opinion, there is no clear evidence that simufilam is effective at all.

In March, the company reported a Phase 3 update. In the same month, a 2022 FDA inspection report that noted questionable conduct regarding "clinical trial samples" was unearthed (Science). And, in May, Cassava reported Q1 earnings and raised $123 million in warrants (after deducting expenses).

The paragraphs that follow update my thesis in Cassava in light of these recent events.

Cassava's Simufilam Progress Amid Safety and Compliance Questions

Cassava is making steady progress in their ongoing AD Phase 3 trials. Earlier this year, the company announced that a Data and Safety Monitoring Board approved the trials to proceed as planned, after simufilam passed its interim safety review. In my experience, biotechnology companies do not highlight this. It just sort of happens, as everyone expects. In some cases, there is uncertainty about a drug's safety, such as when it is being tested for cancer. Simufilam safety data to date is surprisingly clean, with side effects that all seniors experienced during the pandemic, such as COVID-19 infections and UTIs, almost as if simufilam is a placebo. Cassava anticipates 52-week top-line results for its first Phase 3 trial (NCT04994483) in Q4. Given the trial's robustness (randomization, blinding, and placebo-control), this will be a watershed moment for simufilam.

The article published in Science detailed an inspection report that found Wang, who was heavily involved in the preclinical work for simufilam, "neglected to conduct routine calibration of equipment to make sure experiments were accurate. Also, he neglected to complete verification experiments to ensure tests were accurate and precise." Cassava pointed out that the lab wasn't "required" to be in compliance with standards set forth by the FDA. While the lab may not have been obligated to follow the FDA's standards, the report casts more doubt on the reliability of simufilam's clinical research. However, this is unlikely to hinder simufilam's clinical development.

Q1 Earnings

For Q1, Cassava's operating expenses are very conservative, considering the arduous task of advancing a novel drug for a large indication like AD. R&D and G&A expenses totaled $16.233 million and $3.7 million, respectively. The operating loss for the quarter was $19.934 million. Cassava's share count rose modestly from 41,739 to 44,102.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Cassava reported $124.169 million in cash and cash equivalents. This figure was strengthened after the company raised $123 million in warrants in May. Total current assets were $133.999 million, while total current liabilities were $77.121 million. This points to a current ratio near 2, which indicates Cassava can comfortably meet short-term obligations.

As Cassava is not yet profitable, I will estimate the cash runway based on historical data. In Q1, "net cash used in operating activities" was $19.127 million. I believe this best represents cash burn. If we divide their cash and cash equivalents (plus the recent warrants) by their quarterly cash burn, this indicates that Cassava has over three years of cash runway. However, my estimate is limited as it is historical and does not account for anticipated fluctuations in operating expenses as Cassava progresses through Phase 3 studies and, possibly, regulatory submissions and product launches.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

Despite some serious allegations regarding foundational clinical data for its lead and only drug, simufilam, Cassava's stock has been oddly steady, as it has been relatively unchanged over the past year. To give credit where credit is due, the company has done a fine job advancing simufilam to Phase 3 trials and quickly completing enrollment. Moreover, Cassava has done a great job keeping expenses to a minimum.

There is, however, an undeniable risk to consider. After all, simufilam is Cassava's lone horse in the race and there is substantial doubt leading up to the finish line (Phase 3 readouts).

Author's visual representation

Unfortunately, the recent events, particularly the revelation published in the Science article, strengthen my conviction for strong sell. The risk/reward quadrant above positions SAVA as a Quadrant 4 investment (low return/high risk). The low projected return is based on "expected value," which takes into account the odds of success. Given the dearth of robust efficacy data, allegations of below-standard laboratory conduct surrounding preclinical data, the novelty of simufilam, and the inherent difficulty in developing drugs for AD, I believe the odds of clinical, regulatory, and market success are exceedingly low. Hence, I believe SAVA returns are unlikely to exceed the risk-free rate in the long term, despite the high operational risk involved.

On the flip side, one must acknowledge the unusual stability of SAVA's stock and the considerable returns over the past five years (although I believe upcoming Phase 3 data will have the last word). Moreover, if Cassava can achieve regulatory approval for even a subset of AD patients (i.e., those with mild disease), simufilam may become a blockbuster drug and Cassava's stock would likely skyrocket (short squeeze). As always, investors benefit from maintaining a diversified portfolio to limit idiosyncratic risks.