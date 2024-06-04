amgun

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) business continues to gather steam as it expands its portfolio of AI applications and the transition to a consumption-based business model matures. While this is positive from a growth perspective, C3.ai's losses are large, and the company's competitive position is questionable.

The last time I wrote about C3.ai, I suggested that the maturation of its business model transition should not be mistaken for strength. While I have been expecting C3.ai to move lower as AI hype fades, the stock is up around 14% since then. At this point, I think momentum in the underlying business probably continues to carry the stock higher. My skepticism regarding C3.ai's business longer term remains unchanged though.

Market Conditions

C3.ai gave little commentary on the macro environment on its Q4 earnings call, which is a positive given the headwinds many software companies are currently facing. There is debate as to whether softness is being driven by macro or AI investments crowding out IT spend in other areas. Given C3.ai's direct exposure to AI, it would likely only be impacted by a deteriorating demand environment. In addition, most of C3.ai’s revenue has been coming from government, defense, aerospace and oil and gas, which has probably insulated it from economic headwinds to a large extent.

While generative AI could be a large opportunity, there is a large amount of uncertainty about where value will accrue. C3.ai believes that the majority of value will accrue to applications. This ignores the fact that AI is fundamentally different to other types of software though. AI is extremely compute expensive, making it highly likely that more value accrues to hardware and infrastructure, even if these layers are eventually commoditized.

Outside of C3.ai's shift to a consumption-based model, the company's growth has been similar to Palantir's (PLTR), although Palantir is generating this growth at greater scale. C3.ai doesn't think competition is an issue at the moment, with the company primarily competing with the internal development efforts of its customers. I generally agree with this sentiment but believe that improved tools for building applications leveraging AI will eventually undermine C3.ai's business.

Figure 1: C3.ai and Palantir Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

C3.ai Business Updates

In FY2024, 88% of C3.ai’s bookings came from AI application sales, demonstrating the company's dependence on applications. C3.ai now has 90 Enterprise AI and Generative AI applications and launched 30 Generative AI products in FY24. C3.ai believes that its generative AI products are differentiated by their ability to provide reliable information, quickly and securely. The company appears to be providing some sort of RAG solution, which is common in the marketplace though. C3.ai will live or die by its ability to package fairly commoditized technology into differentiated applications that create value for customers. On this front, I remain skeptical.

Demand is currently strong though, with C3.ai receiving inquiries about its Generative AI applications from 3,000 businesses in the fourth quarter. C3.ai’s Federal business revenue increased more than 100% in 2024. The company closed 65 agreements with federal agencies in 2024 and made inroads into 10 new federal organizations.

C3.ai is also seeing success through its partner network, closing 115 agreements through partners in FY24, representing a 62% increase over the prior year. Most of this came through the cloud hyperscalers. Partner supported bookings grew by 76% YoY in Q4, and the qualified opportunity pipeline with the partner network was up 63% YoY.

Financial Analysis

C3.ai generated 86.6 million USD revenue in the fourth quarter, an increase of 20% YoY. Subscription revenue was up 41%, representing 92% of total revenue. While this growth is a positive, particularly in the current setting, revenue quality remains an issue for C3.ai due to customer concentration, a heavy reliance on related parties and declining receivables turnover. This growth is also driven by C3.ai's business model transition and relatively easy comparable periods. This transition is now maturing, with revenue growth accelerating and RPO and average TCV falling, which should see revenue growth begin to level out.

C3.ai signed 34 pilots in the fourth quarter, a 79% increase YoY. The company has now signed a total of 172 pilots, of which 157 are still active. On a positive note, the distribution of pilots across industries is much more diversified than C3.ai's revenue. Pilots also appear to be converting at a healthy rate. C3.ai has suggested that usage is increasing amongst its customers and has given anecdotes in support of this. This has not been quantified though, making it difficult to know to what extent customers are realizing value from the applications implemented.

C3.ai is guiding to 84-89 million USD revenue in Q1 (~20% YoY revenue growth) and 370-395 million USD for the full financial year (~23% revenue growth). I expect revenue growth to begin to level out somewhere in the mid to high 20% range. This is reasonably strong growth given C3.ai's current valuation, but it comes amidst a once-in-a-lifetime environment for AI.

Figure 2: C3.ai Revenue (source: Created by author using data from C3.ai) Table 1: C3.ai Bookings Distribution by Industry (source: Created by author using data from C3.ai)

C3.ai's gross profit margin continues to rebound from its recent lows, although remains depressed. This is being driven by pilot programs which generated limited revenue relative to the cost. C3.ai expects its gross profit margin to dip again going forward as the number of pilot programs ramps. This would be a positive though in terms of growth expectations.

Figure 3: C3.ai Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from C3.ai)

C3.ai's operating losses remain large, which is largely the result of the company's business model transition. C3.ai is also increasing investments in areas like R&D, sales and marketing, which is contributing to losses. While C3.ai's efficiency is a cause for concern, as it raises questions about the company's value proposition and ability to generate strong margins in the future, C3.ai was cash flow positive in the fourth quarter and has a large amount of cash on its balance sheet.

Figure 4: C3.ai Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from C3.ai) Figure 5: C3.ai Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from C3.ai)

Conclusion

While C3.ai's stock now appears to be priced in line with peers based on its current growth and profitability, there could be further upside if the company's fundamentals continue to improve. A maturing shift towards a consumption-based business model should continue to support C3.ai's growth and share price in the near-term. The company also continues to expand its pilot programs, and these seem to be converting at a healthy rate.

I continue to have doubts about the strength of C3.ai's business though. The company appears to be integrating fairly commoditized analytic and AI capabilities into use case-specific applications. As a result, its success is dependent on efficient sales and marketing and creating user-friendly applications. I believe that the company's lack of a competitive advantage will ultimately limit its growth and profitability, although this may take time to become more visible.