Games Workshop: Hidden Gaming Gem With Massive Upside Potential

Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
29 Followers

Summary

  • Games Workshop owns all the intellectual property related to Warhammer and has expanded into publishing books, producing animation shows, and licensing its IP for video games and TV shows/movies.
  • GWS had a strong performance in the first half of 2024, with revenue growth and high margins, and the outlook for the full-year and beyond looks positive.
  • GWS is currently undervalued by c.14% and is a ‘Buy’. Its strong and shareholder-friendly management team has made GWS one of the top hobbyist companies globally.
  • The stock can be an interesting portfolio diversifier offering consumer discretionary exposure with high stickiness, high willingness to pay, and significant upside potential from its licensing business.

Warhammer Fantasy Store. Heroic fantasy universe

Manuel Milan

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCPK:GMWKF) - "GWS" - is a UK listed hobbyist company which created the fantasy tabletop warfare game known as 'Warhammer'. It engages in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of miniatures and sells the paints, brushes, tools and other supplies needed to fully

This article was written by

Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
29 Followers
I am an Asia based long-term dividend investor. I am CPA and Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA). My goal for investing is to create a steady and growing stream of dividends to achieve financial freedom and augment my eventual retirement. I am building a dividend portfolio consisting of a mix of dividend growth and medium-high yield stocks with significant Asia and US exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMWKF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GMWKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GMWKF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GMWKF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News