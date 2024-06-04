ugurhan

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) reported pretty solid Q1 2024 results and then later announced an expansion of the scope of its power generation JV.

It also issued 1.015 million shares for $25.9 million in net proceeds, most of which went to pay for an Eddy County acquisition. This acquisition should result in Riley producing near the high-end of its original guidance range for 2024.

The more ambitious power generation JV should add a bit to Riley's value compared to when I looked at it in March. Riley currently receives minimal proceeds from its natural gas production, so using a significant proportion of this production for feedstock supply for power generation should be financially advantageous.

I now estimate Riley's value at $36 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil scenario.

Q1 2024 Results

Riley averaged approximately 20,400 BOEPD in production during Q1 2024, including approximately 14,200 barrels per day in oil production. This was around 2% total production growth and around 5% oil production growth compared to Q4 2023. Riley's Q1 2024 production also ended up around the high-end of its guidance for the quarter, while its accrued capex came in slightly lower than expected at $26 million. Riley's cash capex was $35 million as it prepaid some items that were scheduled for future quarters in 2024.

Riley's results for Q1 2024 appeared to be pretty good and has put it on track to at least meet its guidance for the full-year.

Stock Offering And Acquisition

In early April 2024, Riley announced an underwritten public offering of 1.015 million shares at $27 per share. This resulted in $25.9 million in net proceeds for Riley. Concurrently, some of Riley's shareholders sold 1.4 million shares at the same price of $27 per share. At last report, Riley had 21.544 million outstanding shares.

The proceeds from the offering largely went to pay for an Eddy County acquisition that Riley closed on in early May 2024. Riley ended up paying $20.5 million for this acquisition after preliminary closing adjustments.

Riley mentioned that the acquisition includes 13,900 net acres and adds 20 to 25 net horizontal locations, along with approximately 1,100 BOEPD (including approximately 400 barrels per day of oil) in current production. At that level of production and current 2024 strip prices, I estimate that the acquired assets would generate approximately $8 million EBITDA.

Riley indicates that the acquired acreage is 99% held by production via legacy vertical wells.

The added locations amount to around one year's worth of inventory, given that Riley expects to drill approximately 22 wells, complete approximately 23 wells and turn-to-sales approximately 25 wells in 2024.

Joint Venture Expansion

Riley also announced that it was expanding the scope of its joint venture (RPC Power) with Conduit Power. Riley previously owned 35% of the joint venture and had contributed $11.5 million to complete the funding needs for the initial project. This initial project involved the installation of 20MW of natural gas fueled power generation facilities to use Riley's produced natural gas to help power its oilfield operations.

Riley is now going to own 50% of the joint venture and has committed to sell up to 10 MMcf per day of natural gas to RPC Power as feedstock supply for the power generation facilities. That potentially accounts for nearly half of Riley's net natural gas production (based on its expected 2024 production).

The new scope of the joint venture calls for sales of power to ERCOT, and an expansion to 100MW of natural gas fueled power generation facilities. Commercial operations are expected to start in 2025.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Riley has not changed its 2024 production guidance after its acquisition. Since the acquisition took place around one-third of the way through the year, it would add approximately 700 BOEPD (and 250 barrels per day of oil production) to Riley's full-year results based on production levels at the time of acquisition.

If production from Riley's legacy assets ended up around guidance midpoint, then the added production from the acquisition wouldn't quite be enough to exceed the high-end of Riley's production guidance ranges for both oil and total production.

I am now modeling Riley's 2024 production at 22,400 BOEPD (66% oil), which is towards the high-end of Riley's production guidance ranges. Current strip for 2024 involves slightly over $76 WTI oil and roughly $2.60 NYMEX gas now.

At those commodity prices, Riley is projected to generate around $412 million in oil and gas revenues, while its hedges remain at roughly neutral value for 2024.

Riley received $4.31 per BOE for its non-oil production in Q1 2024 and this relatively weak pricing is expected to persist throughout 2024. Around 97% of Riley's 2024 revenues are expected to come from oil sales and the other 3% for the sale of natural gas and NGLs.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 5,396,160 $73.75 $398 NGLs 1,473,315 $6.00 $9 Natural Gas 7,839,149 $0.60 $5 Hedge Value $0 Total Revenue $412 Click to enlarge

Riley is now projected to generate $112 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices and factoring in the impact of cash income taxes. This is based on Riley's guidance and does not include the likely additional JV contributions.

If the cost per installed MW is similar to the initial stage of the JV, then Riley will need to contribute around $65 million to the JV to fund its share of the additional 80MW in planned power generation capacity.

$ Million Production Expenses $74 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $29 Cash G&A $24 Capital Expenditures $123 Cash Interest Expense $30 Cash Income Taxes $20 Total Cash Expenditures $300 Click to enlarge

Excluding the additional JV contributions, this results in a projection that Riley will end 2024 with approximately $268 million in net debt, assuming there are no changes in working capital compared to the end of 2023.

Notes On Valuation

I previously estimated Riley's value at $35 per share based on long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil. Thus, issuing 1.015 million shares at $27 per share has a slight negative effect on Riley's value.

The Eddy County acquisition appears to be a solid value, though, and Riley's Q1 2024 results were a positive. As well, the expanded scope of the RPC Power JV may add a bit of value for Riley. Even with some improvement in a natural gas prices, Riley may only net around $1 per Mcf for its natural gas, so using it for this joint venture would probably be a better use.

Due to the items mentioned above, I am slightly increasing my estimate of Riley's value to $36 per share.

Conclusion

Riley's Q1 2024 results were solid, with production above the midpoint of its guidance and accrual capex below its guidance. With Riley's Eddy County acquisition adding to its production, it seems likely to end up near the high-end of its original production guidance for the full year.

Riley makes relatively little money from its natural gas production, so its expanded RPC Power JV should make better use of that production. Riley may end up contributing close to half of its natural gas production as feedstock supply for power generation.

I am now estimating Riley's value at $36 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment, and believe its recent updates are positive on the whole.