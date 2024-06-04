Thomas Barwick

Overview

As a dividend investor, I am always on the lookout for a good deal to add to my annual dividend income total. I prefer to find companies that have a history of increasing their dividends year over year on a consistent basis. Potential candidates are companies that also have the potential to continue increasing their dividend payouts through higher levels of free cash flow. Lastly, I look for opportunities that trade at attractive valuation metrics and have good upside potential. I believe that Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) checks off these boxes, and I aim to provide some fair insights here on why I believe this company to a Buy.

Archer-Daniels-Midland operates as one of the largest companies within the agricultural space. ADM has global exposure and brings in revenue through the procurement, processing, and transport of different commodities to be used for agricultural purposes. Archer-Daniels doesn't own any farms but they work with different farmers and growers to provide the ingredients to make food, sustainable and renewable products, and beverage solutions. The business has about 450 different procurement locations and over 330 different food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

The business operates throughout three main segments which include Agricultural services & oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. ADM originally caught my attention because of its strong dividend growth but has sat on my watchlist for quite some time. However, the price has suffered to gain any upside momentum in this post pandemic world and now looks compelling to me. Examination of the fundamentals shows a well-managed company that has been subject to challenges within the macro-environment. We can see that the price is down nearly 10% over the last three years, while dividends included helps soften this downside with a higher total return.

Data by YCharts

While the dividend yield only sits at 3.2%, I believe that the consistent growth that can has been delivered makes this a strong contender for any dividend growth portfolio. The income that can be received over time is a testament to the compounding power of dividends. The dividend has grown at a high-single digit rate over the last decade while also maintaining a very high level of reliable with the low payout ratio. First, let's discuss the financials of ADM and why the price may have been falling in the first place.

Financials & Interest Rate Correlation

ADM reported their Q1 earnings at the end of April and the results were a bit mixed as revenue showed a 9.2% year-over-year decrease, totaling $21.85B. However, earnings per share came in at $1.46, beating expectations by $0.09. EPS increased due to an adjusted segment operating profit of $1.3B for the quarter and cash flow from operations totaling about $900M. Liquidity remains solid with $830M in cash and cash equivalents. However, long-term debt levels have increased above the average and now it's at approximately $8.24B. This high level of debt is a bit more impactful when we consider that the interest rates are higher than what we'd consider normal over the last ten years.

Data by YCharts

Despite solid liquidity, the main segments within the business have struggled to gain any meaningful growth due to external factors at play. For instance, the Ag Services segment saw a decrease in operating profit from $1.2B in Q4 of last year, down to $864M in Q1 2024. The decrease in this segment can be attributed to the lower amount of South American origination volumes and margins as well as lower global soy margins. A lot of the elevated costs in goods and lowering of margins can be sourced back to the fact that interest rates remain at decade highs.

I don't believe that it's a coincidence that the price of ADM started to fall as the federal funds rate rapidly rose in the midpoint of 2022. Since interest rates reached these decade highs, ADM has been on a free fall downward. Conversely, when rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020, we saw the price take off to new heights. Due to elevated levels of inflation, a strong labor market with low unemployment numbers, and consistent consumer spending, rates may not get cut throughout the remainder of 2024.

Data by YCharts

These headwinds flowed through to other segments of the business as well. For example, the Carbohydrates segment saw a slight decrease in operating profit down to $248M. EMEA margins and domestic ethanol margins tightened here and contributed to the losses. However, this was slightly offset by a decrease in manufacturing costs. Lastly, the Nutrition segment saw more decreases with operating profit dropping to $84M, down from Q4's total of $138M. This was caused by increases in pricing for Texturants and lower volumes.

The company expects a full year EPS guidance between the range of $5.25 to $6.25. The decrease in EPS from 2022 to 2023 was $-$0.87 per share. If we take this same assumption for the 2024 total, we'd land at EPS totaling $6.10 which would be at the higher end of management's estimated range. Just for reference, here are the full year EPS totals for the years prior.

2019: $2.79

2020: $3.59

2021: $5.19

2022: $7.84

2023: $6.97

ADM Q1 Presentation

To offset this, management is trying to boost shareholder confidence by initiating a larger total in share repurchases. Capital expenditure spend will remain around the same $300M total for Q1 but share repurchases are increasing up to $1.3B. Not only is this a signal of confidence but it also has the ability to boost EPS going forward by reducing the numbers of shares outstanding.

Valuation

I believe ADM to be severely undervalued based on a few different metrics. First, ADM trades at a current price to earnings ratio of 10.92x, which is significantly below the sector median price to earnings ratio of 20.7x. Additionally, ADM typically traded at a P/E ratio of 14.2x over the last five-year period. The current price to book ratio also sits at 1.35x, which undercuts the five-year average price to book ratio of 1.57x.

The current Wall St. price target for ADM sits at $63.09 per share. This represents a very slight update of only 2% from the current price level. The highest price target sits at $74 per share, which would indicate an even higher potential upside of about 19.7%. In order to get another source of reference for a fair price estimate, I decided to formulate a dividend discount model in order to get my own price target.

I first compiled all of the annual dividend payout amounts dating back to 2018 and then kept the current payouts the same to get the full year estimated payout of $2.00 per share. In terms of estimated growth, I thought that an estimated growth rate of 7% was achievable. Year over year revenue growth averaged 9.54% over the last five year period. Additionally, forward EBITDA growth has averaged 7.19% over the last five-year period. The likeliness of reaching this estimated growth rate would be increased if interest rates end up getting cut by the end of the year.

Author Created

With these inputs in mind, I get an estimated fair price of $66.67 per share. This would represent a potential upside of about 8.6% from the current price level. Keep in mind, this is only an estimate, but it does closely align with the previously mentioned Wall St price target average. When you consider that the dividend yield is slightly above 3%, you are looking at the opportunity to lock in potential double-digit gains when initiating a position now. Even if the price takes longer to recover, you would be collecting a safe dividend in the meantime.

Dividend Growth

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 3.2%. Over the last four-year period, the dividend has averaged closer to 2.4%. The dividend remains very safe with a dividend payout ratio of about 30%. For reference, the sector median dividend payout ratio sits closer to the 48% mark. This instills lots of confidence for me that the dividend will be able to stay the same and even slightly grow despite the ongoing external headwinds that the business faces.

The dividend growth here has been quite impressive as well. ADM has consecutively increased their dividend payout amounts for over 30 years in a row. This means that ADM has achieved the noble dividend aristocrat status, being amongst some of the most consistent payers out there. The dividend able to be increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.25% over the last decade! Even on a smaller time frame of three years, the dividend increased at a CAGR of 9.18%, which helps counter the small starting yield. This sort of dividend growth can help boost your total yield on cost over time. For example, a 5-year holding period would now result in a yield on cost totaling nearly 5%.

Portfolio Visualizer

We can see how this dividend growth plays out over a long-term outlook using Portfolio Visualizer. This visual assumes an original investment of $10,000 in 2015 and a monthly contribution of $500 throughout the entire holding period. This also assumes that dividends were reinvested back into ADM for every quarter. In 2015, your dividend income would have only totaled $283. Fast forwarding to 2023, your total dividend income would now be $2,735 and your position value would sit over $105k.

Risk Profile

As we remain in a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment, we may continue to see ADM's price move sideways and stay suppressed from tighter operating profit margins. This means that long-term investors should be prepared for the possibility of holding through more downward pressure. Management's guidance for each segment shows that the AS&O and Carbohydrate segments are expected to come in lower than the prior year.

The AS&O segment will likely come in lower than last year due to the lower biodiesel margins and a rough global supply environment, especially with maintaining profitable margins on soybean. Similarly, the Carbohydrates segment is expected to see decreases because of lower wheat margins. The only segment that may experience slight growth in the Nutrition area through its strong pipeline conversions.

ADM Q1 Presentation

Since inflation remains higher than anticipated still and unemployment rates remain below 4%, there's a possibility that rate cuts get pushed back to 2025. Considering that we also have upcoming elections to look forward to, there's an added chance that the market will be more volatile than usual. Since presidential elections have historically caused higher levels of volatility, the Fed may want to put off rate cuts as this would only add to the levels of uncertainty and may cause a dramatic market reaction to the downside. Therefore, the price may continue to trade sideways for the remainder of the year.

Takeaway

In conclusion, ADM is a strong business that remains suppressed due to external factors rather than some fundamental issues with their business. Due to the higher interest rate environment, ADM has seen tighter profit margins due to the rise in cost of goods. This has translated to lower revenues for each segment but I still believe ADM to be of great value here. Once market conditions improve, I believe the company will be able to grow earnings at, at least, a 7% rate and provide the opportunity to capture some nice upside potential. Additionally, the dividend has been increased for over 30 consecutive years and the dividend growth remains attractive enough because of the growing stream of income it can provide. The dividend payout ratio remains very healthy, despite challenges and liquidity remains strong with plenty of cash on hand to navigate headwinds.