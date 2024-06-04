ECB Cuts Pave The Way To Higher Term Risk Premia

Jun. 04, 2024 7:30 AM ET
Summary

  • Historically, before QE, higher policy rates have corresponded to lower term premia and incoming rate cuts would therefore be conducive to higher premia.
  • Going forward, QT should have a large enough impact to revive the term risk premium back to positive territory.
  • But currently, the inverted curve points at poor reward for taking on duration.

ECB, EZB, European Central Bank, EU Flags, Frankfurt

AM-C

By Michiel Tukker

Rate cuts can actually increase the term premium for euro rates

Historically, before quantitative easing (QE), higher policy rates have corresponded to lower term risk premium and the incoming rate cuts should therefore be conducive to higher premia. The term

This article was written by

