Wall Street Breakfast: Immigration And The Economy

Immigration and the economy

More than 6 million migrants have crossed into the U.S. illegally under the Biden administration, which is now prepping an executive order to stem the flow at the U.S.-Mexico border. The action, which will likely be unveiled at the White House today, will rely on an authority in the U.S. Code known as Section 212(f). It would temporarily shut down the border to asylum seekers when a daily threshold of crossings exceeds 2,500, but would reopen when the number falls below 1,500, putting a spotlight on publicly traded operators of detention centers like CoreCivic (CXW) and GEO Group (GEO).



Snapshot: Rich countries, especially those with retiring baby boomers and declining birth rates, need greater sources of workers to fill in labor gaps and ease inflation. This is especially true in areas of the U.S. economy like construction, manufacturing, agriculture and transportation, which all generally see lower levels of participation from the native-born population. While many wealthier countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain, are amending laws to bring in foreign manual labor, it's less of a problem in the U.S., which is experiencing thousands of migrant crossings a day on its southern border.



In 2023, the foreign-born accounted for 18.6% of the U.S. civilian labor force, according to the U.S. Labor Department, which includes legal immigrants, refugees, temporary residents such as students and temp workers, and undocumented migrants in its figures. Those numbers have been surfaced by advocates against illegal immigration, who have warned of Americans losing jobs to outsiders that are willing to work for less money. Warnings have also been issued about the cost of public services for migrants, like healthcare and education, especially if they are paying little to no taxes.



What to watch: Illegal immigration remains a hot topic on the campaign trail and Biden's new order is likely aimed at addressing those concerns. That doesn't mean it will be implemented, with a good chance the action will be blocked by federal courts over violations of asylum laws. Even if it would take effect, the order will be difficult to fully implement, as it would require major increases in border agents, detention space and agreements from other countries willing to accept back an influx of migrants.

Trading trouble

The NYSE on Monday witnessed a technical glitch that triggered trading halts in about a dozen companies, like Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), which were displayed as down 99%. The issue appeared to be related to a new software release, but follows another recent glitch that had caused financial websites to halt updates of major indices for over an hour. Speaking of volatility, E*Trade (MS) is considering booting meme-stock trader Keith Gill off its platform due to growing stock manipulation concerns after his recent purchases of GameStop (GME). (84 comments)

Falling short

Plans to triple global renewable energy capacity this decade are not in line with the goals agreed to at the COP28 summit, according to the International Energy Agency. "Even if all countries were to fully implement their current ambitions, the world would fall 30% short," the IEA wrote in its latest report. The 2030 goal is a key factor in the target of achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century and limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. It comes as delegates convene in Germany for climate talks this week, which will influence the major decisions to be made at the COP29 summit in November. (1 comment)

Year of the election

India's benchmark indices tumbled the most in four years overnight as votes in the world's biggest election indicated that an alliance led by the ruling party BJP may not win a sweeping majority as predicted by exit polls. The Nifty Index (NIFTY) and the BSE (SENSEX) dropped more than 8% each during the session, marking the biggest intraday declines since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The slump reversed the record gains seen on Monday, when a landslide victory for BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was widely expected. (5 comments)