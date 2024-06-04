NNN REIT: Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Before Yields Decline

Funtap

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is a net lease REIT similar to its better-known peer Realty Income (O). Similarly to Realty Income, NNN focuses on small net lease properties, with an average asset size under $5 million, leased to a variety of tenants such as casual restaurants, car washes, gyms, and convenience stores. These small properties have a major advantage compared to big box properties, such as the ones that Agree Realty (ADC) focuses on, in that they are more fungible, have a bigger pool of potential deals, and often result in better lease terms for the landlord due to lower bargaining power of tenants. Moreover, the diversified tenant mix, combined with industry-leading operational metrics (more on this later), should make the company resilient in case of a potential recession, as well as against the e-commerce trend threatening retail.

NNN is a blue-chip company by any measure and has an impressive 34-year track record of increasing its dividend, which makes it one of only five REITs that hold the Dividend Aristocrat title. With a relatively high dividend yield of 5.5% and a conservative portfolio, NNN should be on a radar of all income investors, although the rate at which it has increased its dividends over the past 20 years has been relatively slow compared to some of the other Aristocrats in the space.

I have covered the stock before, most recently in February in an article called A Better Source Of Income Than Money Markets. I issued a BUY rating at $40 per share, supported by highly visible cash flow growth of about 2% and a cheap valuation with an implied cap rate of 6.1%. I also emphasized that I see investing in NNN as strictly better than money market funds, due to significantly lower re-investment risk in case of a decline in yields.

Following Q1 2024 results and an improved inflation outlook, I am as confident as ever that NNN is the way to go for conservative income investors as now may be the last time to load up on shares before rates drop, leading to price appreciation and therefore a lower dividend yield.

Here are three main reasons to buy the stock today.

Highly predictable cash flow

The portfolio has performed very well. Occupancy stands at 99.4% with only 22 vacant assets (out of more than 3,500) and collections have been perfect at 100% thanks to strong rent coverage of 3x+. The average remaining lease term is long at 10 years and there are very few lease expirations in the coming years, as only 5.7% of ABR expires before 2025.

Moreover, NNN has very good relationships with its tenants, which has manifested in a large portion (72%) of new deals coming from existing tenants, and more importantly in 85% of tenants renewing their leases. For these reasons, occupancy and collection risk is very low, which makes for highly predictable rental income. This predictability, however, comes with a trade-off in a form of lower growth. While most REITs average annual rent escalators of 2%, NNN only averages 1.5% which makes the REIT quite susceptible to inflation risk.

Stable cash flow needs two components - predictable rental income, which we have discussed, and a balance sheet with low interest rate risk. Luckily, NNN's BBB+ rated balance sheet has a long weighted average maturity of 11.9 years which translates into minimal near term maturities, and all current interest rate risk is hedged. As a result, the effect of refinancing 2024 and 2025 debt will be negligible and represent less than 0.75% of revenue in each year.

Acquisitions strategy that works

NNN's internal growth is relatively low, but the REIT has managed to increase their overall FFO per share growth with an aggressive acquisition and capital recycling strategy. During the first quarter, the REIT has acquired 20 new properties for a total $125 Million. These properties had an average remaining lease term of 18 years and were acquired at an initial cap rate of 8%, which represent a 40 bps increase relative to Q4 and a 100 bps increase year-over-year. Notably, over half of this acquisition volume was funded by free cash flow and proceeds from six disposals ($19 Million at a 7% cap rate).

For the rest of the year, management guides towards acquisition volume of $400-500 Million, primarily through sale leaseback transactions with existing tenants, 65% of which should be funded by free cash flow and disposal proceeds. These acquisitions have the potential to add an extra 1-2% to future FFO per share growth.

Reasonable valuation with upside

FFO per share is expected to grow by about 3% a year, thanks to a combination of internal and external growth. As a result, I fully expect that the now 5.4% dividend yield will grow at the same pace, in line with the 5-year growth CAGR of 2.8%.

Beyond the dividend yield, I think there is solid upside from the current implied cap rate of 6%. A spread of 150bps to 10-year treasury yields may not seem like much, but if yields decline as I expect, NNN's price will jump materially higher. In particular, a decline from a 10-year yield of 4.5% currently to 3.5-4% by the end 2025, could deliver 25-40% of upside in the stock, in addition to the dividends.

Like it or not, but performance of any REIT will be closely related to interest rate expectations. And in NNN's case, this correlation will be especially strong due to a long duration of its lease agreements and an inability to raise rents above 2% a year in an inflationary environment. This is where, in my opinion, the opportunity lies, if yields decline. But on a similar note, it is where the risk lies as well.

Risks

By far the single biggest risk to this investment is a second wave of inflation. A resurgence in inflation like we had in the 70s would most definitely lead the Fed to increase interest rates further, which would be devastating for the stock price. To get a sense of the sensitivity of the price to interest rates, look at the table above. For example, an increase in 10-year yields to 6%, which is well within the realm of possibility if inflation reaches a new high at some point, would result in 25-30% of downside from these levels. Currently, however, there are no indications of inflation coming back, and therefore I see this risk as very low.

Bottom Line

NNN runs a very stable business which can be relied upon to generate stable cash flow and pay the 5.4% dividend yield. That by itself is as good as investing in the bond market. Beyond the dividend, NNN is essentially a play on interest rates as, given its high duration, the price of the REIT is quite sensitive to yields. Currently, I think it is much more likely that inflation and yields will decline over the next two years than that they will rise. Therefore, I rate NNN a BUY here.