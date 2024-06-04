da-kuk

One area where AI has driven an impact on business is software development, and GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is benefitting from operating an AI-driven software platform. As with a lot of software plays, the stock has slumped in the last few months, now heading back to the prior lows. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock, especially at the previous bottom near $40.

Source: Finviz

Another Big Quarter

Unlike other AI software plays, GitLab was always producing strong growth, with AI providing the extra juice to maintain strong growth. The DevSecOps platform reported strong FQ1'25 growth as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

GitLab grew revenue at a 33% clip in the April quarter, though the company only beat revenue targets by $3 million. Revenues were $169 million in the quarter with annual guidance of just $735 million considering the size of the DevOps market.

The company operates in the $40 billion estimated TAM for integrated software delivery platforms. By 2027, 75% of organizations are expected to shift to a DevOps platform like GitLab to streamline application delivery and reduce costs while delivering a significant ROI with a shorter payback period.

Source: GitLab FQ1'25 presentation

The company is the recognized leader in the space according to Forrester. Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Microsoft (MSFT) have strong offerings, but GitLab is the only company in the Leader category according to Forrester.

The company has a strong subscription model, with over 87% of revenues on subscriptions. The AI solution should provide for a strong growth opportunity over the long run.

The FQ2'25 guidance for revenues of up to $177 million only amounts to 27% growth. The AI opportunity and dollar-based net retention of 129% offers suggestions sales growth will ultimately top analyst estimates.

GitLab had a history of besting consensus estimates by at least $5 million in the prior 4 quarters. The slight $3 million beat in FQ1'25 does represent a risk to the story that the outsized beats might not occur going forward, though the company beat FQ4'23 revenues targets by only $3 million and the next 3 quarters followed with roughly $9 million beats each quarter.

GitLab continues to boost the largest customers, providing some likely leverage with less marketing expense needed to grow sales. The number of customers with greater than $100K in ARR grew by 35% to reach 1,025 customers, primarily due to customers boosting seats by 50%.

Source: GitLab FQ1'25 presentation

Paying The Right Price

GitLab has now slipped below $50 for a stock that once topped $75 last year. The stock got to elevated valuation points, but GitLab is much more reasonable here.

The stock only has a market cap of $7.5 billion, and the company just guided to revenues of $735 million for the year. The stock trades at ~10x sales targets for FY25 (January).

In addition, the DevOps company is already profitable, and the balance sheet is strong with a cash balance topping $1 billion. The guidance is for growth to slow considerably in the next year, with GitLab exiting FY25 with a growth rate of only 24%.

The market is unlikely to continue paying 10x forward sales, with growth trending towards 20% a few quarters down the line. The stock appears headed towards $40 and GitLab could be a solid bargain at this level.

The stock would have a market cap of $6.7 billion, with the EV dipping to only $5.7 billion. GitLab would trade at just 8x forward EV/S targets.

The company only forecasts an EPS of $0.34 to $0.37 for FY25, so investors won't buy GitLab based on profits anytime soon. The company spends substantially on operating expenses, with Sales & Marketing reaching $74 million in FQ1.

GitLab was able to moderate the opex growth from FQ1'24 despite 33% sales growth. Considering the 91% gross margins, the DevSecOps platform needs limited leverage improvements in order to drive meaningful profit growth.

The key is buying the stock at a reasonable multiple of sales. At $40, GitLab would trade at that price, especially considering the opportunity for an AI-software platform to generate outsized growth in the years ahead.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GitLab had another blowout quarter. As with most AI software companies, the stock got extremely expensive in the past year, and the recent weakness doesn't necessarily make GitLab cheap. A further dip will help reduce the risk in owing the stock, and the upside potential comes from the impressive net-dollar retention rate and the opportunity in AI-enabled software development.

Investors should pounce on further weakness to own GitLab.