ETHE: ETF Euphoria To Drive ETH Closer To ATHs Amid Staking Concerns

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
682 Followers

Summary

  • Ethereum has been trailing behind Bitcoin in terms of performance this year after recent SEC approvals for Bitcoin ETFs.
  • The SEC's recent amendment of rules for listing Ethereum ETFs has significantly increased the likelihood of the ETFs securing approvals and trading on US exchanges.
  • The demand for Ethereum and the ETHE fund is expected to increase in a diminished supply environment, potentially leading to a rally and a retest of all-time highs.
  • The exclusion of staked Ethereum from the ETFs creates some level of uncertainty, but the optimism will outweigh the uncertainty for now.

Ethereum gold color coin with sunset white background. Cryptocurrency virtual coin.

Egeris/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been a big beneficiary in the wake of the SEC's approvals on bitcoin etfs, its altcoin peer, Ethereum (ETH-USD), has been trailing in relative performance so

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
682 Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley technology enthusiast & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETHE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETHE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETHE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News