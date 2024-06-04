takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Japanese Government Bond ("JGB") yields have risen to a 13-year-high, while the Japanese yen has fallen to a 34-year low.

Both are a result of the Bank of Japan ("BOJ") remaining behind the curve in terms of normalizing their monetary policy.

While the Bank of Japan ended their Negative Interest Rate Policy in March, the increase in their Policy Rate to 0.0-0.1% still leaves the BOJ woefully behind the rest of the developed world.

Fed, BOE, ECB, BOJ

With short rates at the Fed of 5.5%, the Bank of England ("BOE") at 5.25% and the European Central Bank ("ECB") at 4.0%, the yield gaps are so wide investors are selling Japan to buy into the higher yielding markets.

This is putting pressure on both JGB yields and the Yen, despite talk of the Fed easing sometime this year and expectation of the ECB cutting rates as soon as this week.

Japanese Government Bond Yields

The 30-year JGB yield hit 2.22%, while the benchmark 10-year JGB yield reached 1.09%, both their highest level since 2011.

Bloomberg

Much of the recent spike in yields has come under the tenure of BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. In fact, the entire JGB yield curve has shifted significantly higher during his watch.

Ueda began his term in April 2023. Since then, 1-year JGB yields have risen 33 basis points, 10-year JGB yields have risen 74 basis points and 30-year JGB yields have risen 98 basis points. The 10 basis points of BOJ tightening to date is insufficient.

The market is clamoring for more.

Bloomberg

JGB Yield Gap with US Treasuries

Even with the recent spike in 10-year JGB yields, their yield gap with 10-year US Treasuries (US10Y) has expanded to 350 basis points.

FRED

The Japanese Yen

The wide yield differentials have led to an outflow from Japan, causing the yen to weaken to its lowest level since 1990.

FRED

The selloff in the yen has been particularly acute since Ueda became BOJ Governor. When he took over the BOJ in April 2023, the yen stood at 133 to the dollar. It has subsequently weakened by 15.2%.

Currency Intervention

The BOJ was so concerned about the devaluation of the yen, they took the infrequent step of intervening in the currency markets to provide support at the level of 160 Yen to the dollar. On two separate days, April 29th and May 2nd, the BOJ spent an all-time high 9.8 trillion yen ($62.2 billion) to defend the currency.

Bloomberg

The short-term effect was to cause the yen to rally to 152, a 5.2% move, but over the ensuing month it fell to 157, giving back 3.2% of the gain.

The BOJ’s move exceeded their previous record of 9.2 trillion yen ($60.5 billion) of support during their last intervention in October 2022, when they stepped in with the yen trading at 152.

Bloomberg

BOJ Policy Uncertainty

The BOJ has been moving glacially in their policy normalization, which has led to the weakness in the JGB market and the yen.

Ueda has hinted that more needs to be done, but the lack of clarity has caused the weakness.

Many are speculating that an additional interest rate hike is coming in either June or July.

Additionally, there is uncertainty about the BOJ’s plan to reduce bond purchases. When the BOJ exited their Negative Interest Rate Policy in March, Ueda was careful to signal that policy would remain accommodating. They would continue with JGB purchases in broadly the same amount as before.

However, BOJ has slowly been cutting back on their JGB purchases. They bought 6.0 trillion yen of JGBs in February, 5.9 trillion yen of JGBs in March and April, and 5.7 trillion yen of JGBs in May. Last month’s JGB purchases were the smallest amount since May 2020.

BOJ

What has gone unnoticed, is that the BOJ’s JGB holdings are maturing at the rate of 70 trillion yen per year. This translates to a monthly runoff of 5.8 trillion yen. Consequently, if the BOJ continues to pare back their monthly purchases, contrary to their policy of being accommodating, they are actually reducing their JGB holdings.

Liquidity

The bond sell-off has contributed to a liquidity problem in the JGB market, as measured by the Bloomberg JGB Liquidity Index.

Liquidity has deteriorated to the level seen during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The only period that was worse was when the BOJ surprised the market in December 2022 by doubling their Yield Curve Control Band and tripling their JGB purchases to defend the band against speculators.

Bloomberg

Conclusion

The Bank of Japan has been slow to normalize their monetary policy, and it has caused both the JGB market and the yen to sell off. More tightening is necessary to stem the outflows. The BOJ needs to act more quickly and with more clarity.

