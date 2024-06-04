Alistair Berg

Columbia Banking System overview

One of the most difficult things about investing is identifying a turning point. Most investments, perhaps every investment, eventually hits a point where instead of going in one direction, shares deserve to go in another. For instance, back in January of this year, I wrote an article that took a rather neutral stance on Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Even though the company had grown rather significantly, largely because of a merger completed in 2023, shares were looking rather pricey.

This led me to rate the business a "hold" to reflect my view that the stock would probably perform more or less similar to what the broader market would experience for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, this was too optimistic. Since then, shares have taken a beating, plunging by 22.8%. That compares to the 8.6% increase seen by the S&P 500 (SP500) over the same window of time.

While this was certainly unpleasant for anybody who owned the stock, I will say that there is some encouraging data. Management continues to report deposits and loans that are growing on a quarterly basis. Relative to similar firms, shares look to be slightly on the cheap side of the spectrum. And asset quality looks to be slightly on the higher end side. This all looks positive in my opinion, and almost makes me want to upgrade the stock. But even though I missed the turning point where the stock went from being neutral to declining in value, I don't think we are at another turning point just yet.

Almost there

If you were to guess the financial performance of Columbia Banking System based on its share price movement over the past several months, you would think that things were looking bleak. While I will admit that not everything is great, the data as a whole looks fairly positive. Take financial results for the most recent quarter as an example. This is the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Net interest income for the institution came in at $406.2 million. This is a significant increase over the $269.2 million generated one year earlier. And it came about even though the firm's net interest margin contracted from 4.08% to 3.52%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The secret behind this increase actually involves a large provision for credit losses that the company reported in the first quarter of last year. If we were to ignore this, net interest income actually rose more modestly from $375.4 million to $424.3 million. And this is really because total assets for the institution ballooned from $39.43 billion to $52.08 billion. Of course, there are other metrics that we should be paying attention to. Non-interest income, for instance, shrank modestly from $54.7 million to $50.4 million.

There are several factors that played a role in this. But the primary ones appear to be growth in service charges on deposits, higher card-based fees, and a growth in financial services and trust revenue. In addition to this, year over year, there was a $4 million swing from a gain on equity securities to a loss on them. Largely because of the aforementioned provision for credit losses, the company went from generating a net loss of $14 million to generating a gain of $124.1 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Moving on to the balance sheet, there are multiple areas that should be addressed. First and foremost, by the end of the first quarter of this year, Columbia Banking System had deposits of $41.71 billion. This is a modest increase over the $41.61 billion reported at the end of 2023. And it represents a surge from the $27.07 billion that the company had at the end of 2022. But once again, this is because of a sizeable merger that the company engaged in. It is worth noting that the company has made progress when it comes to uninsured deposit exposure. While this metric is still higher than the 30% maximum that I typically like to see, coming in at 32.4%, it does mark a big improvement from the 39.9% that the company had at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

With a growth in the value of deposits has also come a growth in the value of loans. They currently stand at $37.23 billion. That's up from $37 billion at the end of last year, and it stacks up nicely against the $25.85 billion worth of loans that the institution had at the end of 2022. Of course, not everything is on the rise. At the end of the most recent quarter, the value of securities on the firm's books came in at $8.70 billion. That's actually a decline from $8.91 billion one quarter earlier. The value of cash fortunately rose from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. And the company achieved this while the value of debt dropped from $4.37 billion to $4.32 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the bank, there are a couple of different metrics that we can use. The first would be the price to earnings multiple. This metric comes in at about 11.6. To be clear, because of the large provision for credit losses experienced in the first quarter of last year, I did look back to results for the 2021 through 2023 fiscal years. And what I found was that those provisions, on an annual basis, are fairly consistent. If anything, it looks as though this could be a timing issue whereby the first quarter of last year got hit, but a future hit will come for this year. An alternative is that this year could just be particularly pleasant. Regardless, I don't believe that any adjustment to earnings is necessary in calculating this trading multiple.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, I compared the price to earnings multiple of Columbia Banking System to the price to earnings multiples of five similar banks. What I found was that three of the five institutions are trading cheaper than it is. Of course, this isn't the only way to value a bank. Another method is to look at the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. Both of these can be seen in the chart below. On a price to book basis, Columbia Banking System is cheaper than all but one of its five competitors that I compared it to. This number increases only modestly to two of the five when using the price to tangible book approach.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We should also be looking at the quality of the assets of the bank in question. In the first chart below, I looked at the return on assets for all six firms mentioned in this article. With a rating of 0.96%, Columbia Banking System is not particularly special. But it's not bad either. It's also better than three of the five companies that I am comparing it to.

In the subsequent chart, I did the same type of analysis using the return on equity. With a reading of about 10%, Columbia Banking System was higher than four of the five banks that I compared it to. Again, this is not a special level, but it is higher than comparable firms.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Being perfectly honest with you, Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares are getting to the point where an upgrade might not be too far off. Relative to the banks that I compared it to, Columbia Banking System looks to be trading on the cheap and its asset quality appears to be slightly above average. On an absolute basis, however, the price to earnings multiple is still higher than I would like it to be. The same can be said of the uninsured deposit exposure. Given these factors, I don't think it's time to upgrade the stock just yet. But if we see shares pull back another 10% or 15%, I would probably change my mind.