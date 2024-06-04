Don't Fall Victim To Fear Mongering

Compassionate Eye Foundation/David Oxberry/OJO Images Ltd

Stocks sold off yesterday in a knee-jerk reaction to a report from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) indicating that the manufacturing sector weakened in May from an already fragile state. That raised concerns about the resilience of the expansion, and investors sold cyclical stocks in the financial, energy, industrial, and materials sectors that are more dependent on economic growth. Treasury yields fell at the short- and long-end of the curve, which has typically been a good thing for stocks, but yesterday’s decline was instigated by growth fears rather than a lessening of inflation concerns. The major market averages rebounded by day’s end on strength in technology stocks, but I also think clearer heads prevailed, as the ISM survey of manufacturing companies doesn’t tell the whole story.

I warned over the weekend that the fearmongers would be out in force to warn about a recession, as they have incorrectly done for the past two years, when we receive softer economic data. We need to see a softening to realize less upward price pressure in goods and services. The ISM Manufacturing Index is a perfect example, as it fell from 49.2% in April to 48.7% in May, which indicates a modest contraction in activity. The dividing line between expansion and contraction for the index is 50. The new orders sub index led the decline, falling from 49.1% to 45.4%, but new export order growth moved back into expansion territory at 50.6%. This supports my assertion that foreign markets should start to be a new source of economic growth, as their central banks embark on an easing cycle.

What was not discussed yesterday was the corresponding manufacturing survey from S&P Global, which unexpectedly rose and returned to growth with a reading of 51.3. Obviously, the major difference here is that ISM and S&P Global survey a different list of companies with varying weightings between sub industries in the manufacturing sector. The other difference is that S&P Global has a more expansive list of nearly 400. The bottom line is that we should be looking at the average of these two surveys to get a more informed view of the strength in manufacturing. When we do so, we come to an even 50, which is on the cusp of growth after an approximate 18-month downturn. I think we will see the recovery strengthen during the second half of the year as the service sector further softens.

Whereas ISM saw a decline in new orders in its company survey, S&P Global saw new orders return to growth with a faster expansion in production during May. This was the fourth month in five that the survey indicated very modest overall growth. One similarity between the two is that both showed a significant improvement in new export orders. In fact, those orders rose at the fastest pace in two years, according to S&P Global.

Another consistency between the two surveys was on the inflation front, where both continue to see upward price pressures for input costs, due to the rise in commodity prices. Yet for companies in the S&P Global survey, selling prices eased to a five-month low, as consumers are pushing back on price increases.

Bad news on the economic front was good news for the market when the economy was humming, because it suggested that the Fed would act sooner to lower short-term interest rates from restrictive territory. That phenomenon can hold until we get to the point when the rate of economic growth is running well below trend of 2%. That opens the door for those who hold pessimistic views about the economy, policy, and markets. Understanding that negativity sells far more easily than optimism when it comes to the main stream media and other social media outlets, the fearmongers pounce. I think we should expect to see a lot more of this as economic activity softens, and we move closer to when the next rate-cut cycle begins. I intend to continue taking an unbiased and objective approach to analyzing all the incoming high-frequency economic data to modify my outlook for the economy and markets with the goal of being as accurate as possible.