Palantir: Insider Sales And High Valuations Vs. Strong Operational Performance

Performance assessment

In my last article on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), I had issued a 'Sell' rating as I anticipated the stock to lag the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX). Since then, PLTR has delivered a total shareholder return of -13.14% vs the S&P 500's +5.44%, leading to underperformance of 18.58% overall. Thus, we can conclude that my view so far has been correct.

Thesis

In this update, I am retaining my 'Sell' view on Palantir after these key considerations:

No fault can be found in Palantir's operations Aggressive insider sales are a warning sign Valuations remain on the higher side The technicals suggest underperformance vs the S&P 500

No fault can be found in Palantir's operations

In my previous note on Palantir, I acknowledged the impressive operational momentum in the company. This continues to be the case after Q1 FY24 results:

Revenue YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Revenue growth continues to steadily accelerate at an impressive 20.8% YoY. And remaining performance obligations (RPO), which are a leading indicator of revenue bookings are growing faster still at almost 40% YoY:

Remaining Performance Obligations YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Digging into the contours of this more, I notice that the RPOs recognized over the NTM are back above the $150 million territory; a return to the growth profile seen in most of FY22 and earlier:

Remaining Performance Obligations Recognized Over NTM YoY Increment (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

From management's commentary, it seems that this is driven mostly by US commercial adoption of their AIP:

The continued interest in AIP is loud and clear in the conversations I'm having across our customer base. We've shared our plans to capture the market with AIP, and our results show that our strategy is not only succeeding, it is accelerating... AIP is driving both new customer conversions and existing customer expansions in the U.S... - Management's commentary on key growth drivers in the Q1 FY24 earnings call

I anticipate these growth trends to continue and likely accelerate even further, driven by a boost in sales due to partnerships with hyperscalers such as Oracle and others. As CEO Alexander Karp noted, this makes a lot of strategic sense for Palantir as they have the ideal product and the hyperscalers have the ideal distribution.

Bulls may make an argument for a re-rating of the stock too since the quality of growth is improving; the company continues to build its customer base, adding a record increase of 54 net new customers as of the last quarter:

Customers Count (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The company's ability to both sign on and increase the wallet size captured from its customers is leading to a diversification of its customer profile too; the portion of customers outside the top 20 is now at record high levels of 56.6%. Given that US commercial adoption is still in its early stages, and there is plenty of scope here, in addition to international accounts, I believe there is a lot more scope for a broadening out of the customer concentration profile.

New ARR (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Also, the company has started to see YoY increases in its new annual recurring revenues (ARR) to $417 million as of the last quarter. Over the last 2 quarters, this figure has grown at >30%, again marking a growth rebound similar to the 2021 time period. Considering these evolutions in the customer profile and increases in recurring revenue, I believe bulls can make a case for a re-rating of the stock to reflect a higher quality business.

Normalized EBIT Margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The normalized EBIT margin (I include stock-based compensation expenses as they are a real cost to a business) is also improving steadily. I am confident that there is further room to grow because the incremental YoY normalized EBIT margins are much higher at 70.3%.

The positive margins profile has made Palantir eligible to be included in the S&P 500 for many quarters now but the event has not yet materialized. Nevertheless, I believe the market has already digested these possibilities for reasons discussed here.

Aggressive insider sales are a warning sign

Notwithstanding the impressive operational performance, I find it curious to see an acceleration in insider sales. In May 2024, insider selling by Palantir officers hit a local maxima at $306 million.

Palantir Net Insider Selling by Officers Value (USD mn) (OpenInsider, Author's Analysis)

What makes this bout of selling more worrying is the fact that the sales have often been large exit proportions of overall stakes by 3 key parties; Ryan Taylor (Chief Revenue and Chief Legal Officer), David Glazer (Chief Financial Officer), and Peter Thiel (Palantir's Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors):

Big % Drops in Ownership by Insiders (OpenInsider, Author's Highlights)

These 3 gentlemen have exited between 25% to 44% of their overall stakes in the company stock in May 2024. I view this as a potential warning sign or signal of overvaluation:

Valuations remain on the higher side

Palantir 1-yr FWD PE (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Palantir is currently trading at a 1-yr fwd PE of 64.0x; 8.3% above the longer-term average of 59.1x since 2022. Given the higher-for-longer rates narrative and the market's reduced expectations of a rate hike, I believe this poses some valuation risk for the stock. On balance, I would say this would counteract the aforementioned bullish arguments for the stock's re-rating higher.

Technicals suggest underperformance vs the S&P 500

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do

Relative Read of PLTR vs SPX500

PLTR vs S&P 500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

On the relative ratio chart of PLTR vs the S&P 500, I notice that on the 12-monthly and 4-monthly charts, the ratio prices have made a new lower low, indicating a seller's market. On the monthly chart, we can see that the buyers are struggling to sustain higher highs, indicating bearish pressure. Hence, I anticipate further downside, implying underperformance of Palantir vs the S&P 500 over the next few months and quarters.

Key risks

My key thesis here is based on considerations other than the operating performance of the company. I'm weighting the combination of insider sales, elevated valuations and inertia of underperformance vs the S&P 500 over the past few months offset more than the company's genuinely good execution. Generally, I believe biases that align with the operating performance momentum and expectations are stronger. Hence, I recognize the risk of continued strong execution leading to sharp earnings surprises. The rates narrative is also something to monitor as rate cuts could lead to a sharp rally in this growth/long-duration stock.

Takeaway and positioning

Overall, when it comes to my expectations of Palantir's operational performance, I am a bull. The company's growth engine is firing well, with a healthy pipeline, diversifying customer base, improving quality of revenues, and steady margin expansion with more room to go.

However, I am uneasy about the record high value of insider sales, particularly large >25% stake exits from the Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and the Chair of the Board of Directors. This, combined with an elevated valuation multiple amid the 'higher-for-longer' rates backdrop and technicals that suggest underperformance vs the S&P 500, make me adopt a 'Sell' view on the stock. I believe the odds of generating a better total shareholder return are greater by allocating to the S&P 500 over the next few months and quarters.

Rating: 'Sell'

