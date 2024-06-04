JHVEPhoto

Introduction

I believe Chevron (NYSE:CVX) offers an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors. The company's track record of shareholder returns through buybacks in impactful magnitude and dividends have been strong. Further, despite a high level of dividends and buybacks, the company continues to be in a strong financial position to sustain further shareholder returns through increasing dividends and buybacks. As such, long-term investors could expect stable and growing shareholder returns by investing in Chevron. Beyond the long-term income potential from consistent dividends and buybacks, Chevron stock could see stronger-than-expected earnings in 2024 as the management team's guidance and market expectations were extremely conservative. Therefore, I believe Chevron is a buy. The company offers an attractive long-term potential along with short-term growth potential.

Conservative Estimates and Potential

During the earnings presentation in late April, Chevron's management team guided for an $80/BBL Brent in 2024 compared to $83/BBL Brent in 2023 as the company said that the total production would see about a 4% to 7% increase, and I believe that this price estimation is conservative creating an upside surprise potential for Chevron investors in the near-term. In quantifiable numbers, Chevron said that a $1 change in Brent will have an impact of about $425 million after tax.

Looking at the geopolitical landscape surrounding the petrochemical market, I believe it has increasingly become favorable for Chevron as the precarious geopolitical condition is pressuring OPEC countries and creating a Brent price upside potential. In early June, OPEC+ countries continued their voluntary production cuts. Saudi Arabia and Russia will voluntarily extend their combined total of 1.7 million barrels per day cut throughout 2025 extending it by one year in addition to the organization-wide 2 million barrels per day that is already in place. Then, other smaller OPEC members will extend their 2.2 million barrels per day cut until the end of 2024Q3 before slowly restoring these production levels until 2025Q3. Overall, OPEC countries are being cautious in expanding production, even as these countries are expecting the global oil demand to see about 2.25 million barrels per day demand increase in 2024. Overall, with influential OPEC countries determined to support the oil prices, oil prices will likely remain elevated, creating a strong floor for the oil prices for the foreseeable future.

The supply cuts are certainly beneficial to oil prices, but the action is artificial. For example, as easy as it is for OPEC countries to announce millions of barrels of supply limitations, one may think that it is easy for the organization to increase production, eliminating the pricing tailwind. After all, OPEC countries are losing opportunity costs by cutting supply, whereas non-OPEC countries and corporations like Chevron are enjoying the elevated prices created by these organizations by aggressively increasing production. However, I believe that this potential risk is highly unlikely.

Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest and most influential countries in OPEC, and the country is in a precarious position. Saudi Arabia has been implementing Vision 2030, which is the country's ambitious plan to divest from its oil-heavy economy by investing astronomical amounts of money in various sectors. As a result, the country's expenditures have dramatically increased to the point where Saudi Arabia, according to the IMF, requires a near $100 in oil prices to reach fiscal break-even. So, with the current oil prices, Saudi Arabia has been selling shares in Aramco, its state-owned oil company, while also issuing bonds. Therefore, because the most influential country in OPEC cannot sustain its economy with low oil prices, the country and likely the organization will not be able to end the supply cuts continuing to benefit companies like Chevron.

The current geopolitical situation, thus, creates a win-win scenario for Chevron. One, OPEC countries succeed in increasing the price of oil by continuing their supply cuts as the organization sees the demand increasing in 2024. Obviously, higher oil prices will significantly benefit Chevron. Two, oil prices remain near the current elevated levels even as the market demand is weak, supported by supply cuts by the OPEC nations. Both scenarios, while the first scenario is better than the other, will likely be beneficial for Chevron.

My thesis is supported by the United States Energy Information Agency's estimate. The EIA is expecting the Brent Crude Oil price to reach near $90 levels in 2024 before decreasing slightly to $85 levels in 2025, which leaves a substantial upside from the current $80 level and Chevron management team's guidance of $80 per barrel level. Therefore, the Chevron management team's conservative estimates combined with the geopolitical progression will likely create a strong tailwind for Chevron.

Why Chevron?

The oil market will likely create a tailwind for Chevron in the coming months; however, this is also the case for industry peers like Exxon (XOM) as well. So, why Chevron? Although the macroeconomic tailwind, if it unfolds, will likely benefit all the players within the industry, I believe Chevron is exposed to greater upside for two reasons.

First, Chevron, before the potential earnings surprises due to macroeconomic factors, is expected to expand its earnings per share at a greater rate than Exxon. In 2024, both companies' EPS is expected to decline by about 3.22% for Chevron and by about 3.41% for Exxon. Then, in 2025, Chevron's expected earnings growth far outpaces that of Exxon at about 10.57% compared to Exxon's 6.72%.

Second, although the road to interest rate cuts has been bumpy, the Federal Reserve will likely start to cut the federal funds rate toward the end of 2024 or 2025. And, because Chevron's dividend yield of about 4.02% is about 24.07% greater than Exxon's 3.24%, Chevron will likely see a greater upside if the Federal Funds rate declines shortly. As the treasury yields decline, fixed-income investors will see smaller gains on their investments in bonds, CDs, etc. As such, dividend payouts will likely become more attractive, which could be an additional catalyst for Chevron.

Overall, Chevron is expected to grow faster than its industry peer Exxon while yielding higher dividend rates, I believe the macroeconomic tailwind could benefit Chevron more than its competitor.

Risk to Thesis

My bullish thesis assumes that the supply limitations will act favorably toward the price of the oil. While this argument can be valid, it has a flaw. The price of a good declines with a limited supply, but this is not the case if the demand for that same good also declines. Over the past few months, some investors have cited concerns about the potentially weak oil demand in 2024. For example, the International Energy Agency reported that the oil demand will likely grow at a much slower pace in 2024 relative to 2023 at about 1.2 million barrels per day, which is about half of what the OPEC is expecting. Thus, any material slowdown in the demand may offset the supply limitation efforts and potentially affect my thesis.

Further, another risk could be the company's valuation. While I do not believe that Chevron is expensive given the upside potential, the company is not cheap either. As the chart below shows, Chevron's forward PE ratio today boasts a significant premium relative to 2022. Even when looking at historical PE ratios starting from 2010, the market never rewarded Chevron with a high valuation multiple. As such, Chevron may be trading near the high end of its historical valuation multiple range today.

Chevron is definitely not cheap at current levels, as the company is trading near the high end of the historical valuation multiple. As such, it is unlikely that the company will see meaningful valuation multiple expansion. Yet, I continue to be bullish on Chevron as I believe that the underlying earnings will see meaningful growth due to the macroeconomic factors discussed earlier, leading to the potential stock price appreciations. However, because the company's valuation multiple is toward the high end of the historical range, investors should monitor this metric in case Chevron becomes more expensive.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts]

Long-term Stable Value Generation

Chevron, despite a potential for the demand decline to offset the supply limitations in the near term, offers an attractive investment for long-term investors as one of the company's priorities is achieving a strong shareholder return.

In terms of dividends, Chevron has been consistently increasing its dividend payouts, returning additional capital to shareholders including 2024. During the earnings call, the company's management team said that the dividend payout had increased by 8%.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts]

Beyond dividends, Chevron, during the earnings presentation, said that the company will be buying back about 3% to 6% of the outstanding shares or about $10 to $20 billion.

Finally, Chevron's healthy balance sheet will likely create a massive financial buffer supporting the company's operation even in times of unexpected negative headwinds. At the end of 2024Q1, Chevron had total cash holdings of about $6.278 billion, with about $261.6 billion in total assets. On the other hand, the long-term debt stood at about $21.55 billion with a total liability of $100 billion, bringing the total liability to asset ratio to only about 38.22%. Chevron's liability relative to total assets is small, while the $20.3 billion in net income generated in the trailing twelve months is nearly enough to cover the long-term debt.

Overall, I believe these strong shareholder returns and balance sheets create insulation for potential investors, as any short-term hiccups or delays in the growth thesis could be offset by buybacks and dividends.

Summary

I believe Chevron is a buy. The macroeconomic environment paired with a conservative management team's 2024 expectation, in my opinion, creates an attractive entry point for investors. OPEC is continuing to limit the oil supply with a likelihood of the organization continuing the limitation for the foreseeable future, which could positively impact the oil prices, creating a stronger-than-expected tailwind for Chevron. Further, with the company's attractive dividend growth rate and buybacks for long-term investors, I believe Chevron is a buy.