WH Group Ltd ADR: Where Pigs Make Money

Sonsedska/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

You can add the WH Group Ltd -ADR (OTCPK:WHGLY) to the watch list of Chinese companies seeking market dominance in an industry, making the stock an attractive buy opportunity but not without risk. WH Group is a growing producer, processor, and distributor of fresh meat from hogs, packaged processed meats, and poultry. The drivers of its revenue and market share growth are acquisitions and partnerships.

China's success for example in dominating manufacturing, consumer goods, electronics, and NEVs (new electric vehicles) excites our imagination that China wants to dominate this agribusiness sector making WH Group a worthwhile long-term buy opportunity, in our opinion. China is the top producer of pig meat, controlling 50% of global production. EU countries hold 18% of the production market share, the U. S. 11%, and Brazil 4%.

The stock is slightly risky due to geopolitical vagaries, the reluctance of foreign investors to buy into Chinese firms, and headwinds facing the global pork and packaged meat businesses.

Revenue Share in 2022 by Segment (Statista)

WH Group stock only trades on average about 28K shares daily. Its market cap is $10.2B, compared to the average food processing company's $406,262 market cap. The WH Group dividend yield is 9.8% (TTM) compared to the average dividend yield in the food processing sector of 2.92%. The payout ratio among food processing companies is 68.7% versus a cash dividend payout ratio (TTM) for WH Group of about 60%; its next semiannual payout of $0.64 will be June 10, '24.

Stability/Growth of Dividend Payments (Simply Wall Street)

Company Profile

Management sticks to the knitting, fulfilling its stated mission to:

form a leading competitive advantage in the pork industry…(and) unrivalled advantage over our peers thanks to a globally integrated platform that realizes complementary resources and significant synergies.

M&A is a leading strategy. WH Group acquired dozens of hogs, packaged meat, and poultry processors across China, Mexico, Europe, and America. It partnered in 2020 with Brazil's largest poultry producer when management foresaw rising costs and downward pressures on SG&A in the pork and packaged meat segments. It owns Smithfield in America, the largest hog meat producer, slaughterer, processor, and distributor of fresh and packaged pork products in North America. According to Reuters, WH Group increased poultry processing by 30% in 2023.

About 54% of revenue and +22% of the operating profit are generated from North American operations. Revenue from Asia totals 38.5% which includes +33% from China. 64% of the company's operating profit is from China operations and 9.5% from Europe.

Another critical strategy is to brand name packaged processed meats for retail sale in. all its markets. Company fresh pork, poultry, and packaged products sell in most American and EU grocery chains plus "60K exclusive WH Group points of sale in (China)" Feedstuff points out.

WH Group owns 29.67% of China's Henan Shuanghui Investment and Development company. "WH Group owns subsidiary companies of Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd., Asia's largest meat processing company," according to the WH Group website. Henan operates over 30 poultry and hog production facilities in China. The President of Henan is a member of WH Group's board of directors. Henan's website infers it is pursuing new investment opportunities in agribusinesses since arable land in China suffers shrinking acreage. Concomitantly, a U. S. Congressional committee is investigating the increasing sales of U. S. farmland to Chinese companies.

Risks and Pros

WH Group faces a weak Chinese economy and an oversupply of hogs that can stagnate revenue there in 2024. After restructuring its Smithfield subsidiary, we can expect lower revenue from North America but better profits. Moreover, according to the U. S. National Hog Farmer, "weekly pork consumption dropped from 56% Q4 2022 to 53% Q4 2023." Pork and poultry consumption is forecast to increase slightly this year. Hog production will be down, resulting in higher prices that can be an attractive opportunity leading to better margins.

Organizational troubles forced shuttering operations in California and Arizona; sow numbers were cut in other states. Other pressures on revenue are from the sales of a hog producer in Mexico that lost money and a spice company that diverted focus from the core business.

China has been experiencing similar issues. Fewer hogs are being slaughtered. Supply outpaces demand. Government policies are to cut hog inventory this year, to reduce production, and to increase demand and profits. An outbreak of the African Swine Flu in Europe caused a 6.6% reduction in production, causing significant price increases. Reuters reported the company processed ~30% more chicken, geese, and turkey in 2023 and used lower-cost meats to be more competitive.

We think the company might have greater growth potential if the board of directors is more diversified with "fresh blood" in leadership positions. This multi-billion dollar company has the air of a family business with all the drama. A father-son kerfuffle over succession planning and financial misconduct broke in 2021 and was covered by the major financial media; shares dropped 15% worth about $2B. The founder has been the Chairman since 1958. His son is Deputy Chairman. The directors are all Chinese, except for an officer from Smithfield. In this case, the 80/20 rule might kickstart greater sustainable returns.

Momentum

WH Group stock's performance over the last year outpaced the SP500 (+26.17%). The Price Return generated over the past year compared to peers is healthy

Price Return to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Momentum began ticking up early in 2024. North American operations improve. Pork consumption in the EU steadied and is growing again, about 5% this year. As reported in the Q1 '24 financial overview, operating profit and earnings from operations popped 37.3% and 73% in Q1 '24 over Q1 '23. The share price rose +33% over the last 12 months and 8.25% YTD to close May '24; these percentages are about 10% lower following a share price pullback from a high in May of $15.26 per share.

Financial Overview Q1 '24 (WH Group)

The consensus among analysts on financial sites we reviewed is the stock deserves a buy rating.

Consensus on WH Group (Market Screener)

We arrive at a fair valuation of ~$16.87 per share by multiplying an estimated $1.18 EPS for FY '24 (based on $0.98 for '23 plus a 1.21% increase) by a PE of 14.3 (the average PE trading--May 23 through June 3). The 2-year-high PE ratio hit 15.18. WH Group's valuation is below the market valuation metrics of its peer group industries by comparison:

The food processing industry's average PE is 43.42;

the average PE for meat companies is 25.5;

for packaged foods, the average PE ratio is 21.36; and

for consumer staples, the PE GAAP (TTM) is 20.54.

Our average target price over the next 12 months is closer to where it was several years ago when we last assessed the stock as a buying opportunity. Free cash flow to shares was $0.07 in 2023. We expect slight increases in the 2024 operating margin, net profit, and free cash flow to shares of $0.07 in FY '23 to be the same or better in FY '24 from the strategies management is pursuing as defined in their 2024 Outlook.

GPRV Analysis (Infront Analytics)

The company's total debt on the balance sheet as of December '23 was $3.71B; that number is down from about $7.5B in 2015. The company holds over $1B in cash and generated $1.82B of positive cash flow from operations. Fitch is holding its BBB+ credit rating.

Takeaway

The stock is a potential long-term buy opportunity but slightly risky with a narrow moat. It can be a good long-term investment. The dividend appears safe, but the yield depends on maintaining healthy cash flow and margins. Organic growth is probably going to be stagnant. We suspect China's government is committed to dominating the industry, and might do so with subsidies and tax benefits. Individuals/insiders own 11.3% of the common shares. They have a vested interest in the success of WH Group. The stock's price performance momentum and positive buy ratings undergird our opinion that WH Group deserves a buy rating, especially on dips.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.