MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:MAIA) is developing the telomere targeting agent, 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine ("THIO"), in a range of oncology conditions. I wrote about MAIA in July 2023, when I rated it a buy, as I expected, subsequent updates from the company's THIO-101 trial in non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") to provide a rally. This article looks at where MAIA stands now following the recent update at the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") 2024 annual meeting, and why I now rate the company a hold.

The THIO-101 of THIO with Libtayo in 2L+ NSCLC

MAIA's only trial underway is called THIO-101. THIO-101 looks at treating patients with second-line or beyond (2L+) NSCLC with THIO, followed by Libtayo (cemiplimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody) from Regeneron (REGN). The patients in this trial have previously been treated with checkpoint inhibitors.

Design of the THIO-101 study. (Supporting deck from ASCO 2024, June 3, 8-K filing.)

At ASCO 2024, MAIA presented data from a data cut-off of April 30, 2024, at which point 69 patients had at least one post-baseline assessment. Among those patients, there were nine partial responses, although only six were confirmed by a second scan. Of the three unconfirmed partial responses, we can look at MAIA's June corporate presentation, and their June 3, 2024, 8-K filing, to see what happened with these patients. One patient entered follow up before a second scan (no longer on treatment), another experienced progressive disease, and another was still undergoing treatment.

Results from the THIO-101 study as of April 30, 2024. Note the right panel includes 3L NSCLC patients (20 patients) and 4L+ NSCLC patients (4 patients). (MAIA Corporate Presentation, June 2024.)

MAIA is now focusing on patients in 3L NSCLC, where it presented data from 20 patients, and has seen three responses. Notably, the three responses in 3L NSCLC were all at the 180 mg dose of THIO, a subgroup where there are only eight patients total at the time of the data cutoff, so the response rate in that group ends up being 37.5%.

Results as of April 30, 2024, cutoff, in the THIO-101 trial (180 mg THIO, 3L NSCLC subgroup). (Supporting deck from ASCO 2024, June 3, 8-K filing.)

MAIA selected the 180 mg dose for further study in November 2023, but it looks like six of those eight 3L NSCLC patients have been on the study for nine months at least. That means MAIA already had a high rate of response in the 3L, 180 mg group, when they announced they were focusing on the 180 mg dose group in November 2023. It isn't a case of MAIA having picked that group and confirmed such a high rate of response with newly enrolled patients, not that MAIA is suggesting that, but it is worth being clear.

I imagine what would happen if MAIA were to run this trial again. I think it could be possible that there isn't much of a difference between the 180 mg dose and the 60 mg dose, but MAIA happened to get more responses with 180 mg. Indeed, the biomarker data presented at ASCO don't show a compelling difference, in my opinion, between the 60 mg and 180 mg dose of THIO that might explain why THIO is more effective. The 60 mg group includes 16 patients with before (cycle 1, day 1) and after (cycle 1, day 5) data on a relevant biomarker. The 180 mg group includes 29 patients, and yet the 60 mg group produces a smaller p-value. Similarly, if the trial were run again, would the drug really work better in 3L NSCLC than 2L NSCLC? Responses were seen in both groups, perhaps a second time around the 2L group might perform slightly better.

Changes in telomere dysfunction induced Foci (TIF) prior to and following treatment with THIO. (MAIA 8-K filing, June 3, 2024.)

Of course, my thoughts on how the trial might go if run again are speculation, and it makes sense to make decisions based on the data you did produce, rather than some hypothetical data set. My point in discussing the theory is that a 37.5% rate of response might not keep up with subsequent dosing of 180 mg THIO in 3L patients. In any case, it is survival that matters in the end, so a focus on responses alone isn't ideal. MAIA notes a 3L median overall survival of 5.8 months, but the reference provided is from 2009! Checkpoint inhibitors weren't approved then, so the treatment landscape has changed.

Financial Overview

As of March 31, 2024, MAIA had $8.3M in cash on its balance sheet. R&D expenses were $2.3M in Q1'24, and G&A expenses were $1.6M in the same quarter. MAIA reported a net loss of $8.1M for Q1'24 and net cash used in operating activities was $3.6M for Q1'24. At that rate, MAIA wouldn't even have three quarters of cash left, but the company has been able to raise cash as it goes along via private placements. For example, on April 23, 2024, MAIA announced it was raising $1M as part of a private placement. Adding those funds in to MAIA's cash would bring cash to $9.3M, and still would only mean MAIA had less than three quarters of cash runway at the current cash burn rate.

MAIA's stock has enjoyed a substantial run up this year, however, and is up over 100% since the April 23, 2024, private placement. There were 21,837,149 shares of MAIA's common stock outstanding as of May 14, 2024, giving it a market cap of $111.4M. It would take much less dilution now for the company to raise a little more cash. The company has much more breathing room now then than it did even just a few months ago.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions, rating and risks

MAIA may have something with THIO in NSCLC, although additional evidence of the drug's efficacy in 3L NSCLC would be ideal with a replication of the current result. Luckily, investors can expect an attempt of that replication as MAIA notes, in its slides supporting the ASCO presentation, that the company plans to run an expansion cohort based on the data from Part B of the THIO-101 study.

MAIA's methods slide notes plans for an expansion cohort. (Supporting deck from ASCO 2024, June 3, 8-K filing.)

I now rate MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. a hold because while I think the data shows promise, I can see the company using the run-up in its share price to dilute investors, raising funds to run its other trials, such as the THIO-102 study. There is no guarantee the market would like the terms of any dilution. Further, I'm not sure how much of an update there will be time to produce between now and the European Society of Medical Oncology ("ESMO") 2024 meeting (September 13-17, 2024).

Milestones for MAIA. Note the THIO-102 trial has an estimated timeline suggesting a start in 2025. (MAIA corporate presentation, June 2024.)

The risks of holding MAIA are several-fold, a few of which I'll note here. Firstly, MAIA will provide additional data at ESMO 2024, which, if it included more 3L patients dosed with 180 mg, but no more responses, could be viewed negatively.

Secondly, if MAIA conducts a private placement, but on terms the market doesn't like (too many shares sold or too generous a price), the stock could fall.

Lastly, if there are delays in initiating work in an expansion cohort, investors/traders could close out their positions, looking to come back later closer to the company producing results from those newly enrolled patients.