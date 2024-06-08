3 Reasons I'm Ditching SCHD For Better Alternatives

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I'm selling 60% of SCHD and buying more British American and Enbridge shares for the family charity fund.
  • There are three reasons why this is the right decision for my family, including an instant $5K increase in annual income.
  • BTI and ENB are two of my highest conviction ideas, part of my Fantastic Five —companies I trust with over 35% of my life savings.
  • SCHD is still a wonderful high-yield ETF, and I still have a 4% position, but its slower growth prospects after the latest reconstitution no longer meet my needs, for now.
  • Combining your highest conviction stocks with the best ETFs for your needs is a great way to optimize your portfolio for both yield, total return, and volatility.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Let me share with you the five reasons I've sold 60% worth of Schwab's US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) to create full 7% positions in British American (BTI) and Enbridge (ENB).

I'm not saying SCHD is a "sell" for everyone. I'm saying that

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • my $2 million family charity fund. 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
111.99K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure I am not providing personalized investing advice. I am simply sharing what I am doing for my family charity fund and the logic, reasoning, and why it’s right for me. Please make your own informed investing decisions based on your personal needs. For personalized investing advice, consult a fiduciary registered investment advisor (RIA) or another qualified investment advisor. Think of it like Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust. Subscribers pay to see how he manages that trust and understand the reasoning behind his trades and investments. They know he’s not advising them to make the same trades.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News