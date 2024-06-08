Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Let me share with you the five reasons I've sold 60% worth of Schwab's US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) to create full 7% positions in British American (BTI) and Enbridge (ENB).

I'm not saying SCHD is a "sell" for everyone. I'm saying that there are three reasons why I think my savings are better placed into superior defensive, higher-yield alternatives to SCHD.

Reason One: Historical Bear Market Performance

I can see how various ETFs, stocks, and entire portfolios performed in bear markets, quickly determining the optimal choices for my needs.

DK Zen Portfolio Optimization Tool

I can also quickly compare and contrast summary tables.

Company 2022 Pandemic 2018 Bear Market 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis Great Recession Tech Crash Average Median US Stocks (S&P 500) -27.5% -35.3% -20.2% -21.6% -55.2% -49.2% -34.8% -31.4% High-Yield Stocks (VYM, SCHD After 2010) -15.8% -32.8% -17.1% -13.1% -54.9% NA -26.7% -17.1% British American (BTI) 1.2% -36.4% -32.7% -2.3% -28.4% 128.0% 4.9% -15.4% Enbridge (ENB) -4.3% -43.4% -13.8% -3.1% -23.9% -5.8% -15.7% -9.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Zen Portfolio Optimization Tool, FactSet, Ycharts, Portfolio Visualizer)

Enbridge and British American are famous for their recession-resistant business models and low volatility in bear markets. But now we have specific data about every bear market of the last 33 years.

ENB suffers a median decline of just 9.8% losses (at the peak of the market's decline) and BTI a 15% decline.

That's compared to 31% losses for the S&P.

Thanks to BTI's 128% rally in the tech crash (it was 50% historically undervalued at the time, similar to today), BTI averages 5% gains during bear markets.

Of course, you should never count on low-volatility, high-yield blue chips to act as "bond alternatives."

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Note how the value bear market of 1997 to 2000, in the last days of the tech bubble, was especially hard on BTI due to the Tobacco Master Settlement.

At the time, sentiment for tobacco was at all-time lows.

Enbridge Joining The Fantastic Five Enhances My Portfolio's SWANiness.

I'm targeting 35% of my portfolio in individual stocks, my highest-conviction individual company ideas, which I believe offer something superior to what ETFs can provide.

Hyper-growth companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) have an obvious appeal. They can potentially generate 20%-plus long-term return and fuel astonishing income growth.

However, they are very volatile, making them hard to own, especially if the market is up and your preferred stocks are in a bear market for whatever reason.

I love to barbell high-volatility growth stocks like AMZN and NVDA and low-volatility, high-yield Ultra SWANs like ENB and BTI.

DK Zen Portfolio Optimizer

While not always more volatile, like Amazon's surprising 8% gain in the Pandemic, typically owning a mix of hyper-growth blue-chips and high-yield defensive like BTI and ENB can significantly reduce peak declines in bear markets.

For example, by adding ENB to my Fantastic Four and creating the Fantastic Five, the median bear market decline falls by 5% to just 27%.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Consider the tech crash. Growth stocks fell 82%, but if you bar-belled high-growth with high-yield defensive like ENB and BTI, the decline fell 80% to just 17%.

Why do I love high-yield + hyper-growth in my 35% stock bucket?

Hyper-Growth + High-Yield + Maximum Long-Term Income Growth Potential AND Smoother Returns

Historical Returns Since 1999

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Unsurprisingly, adding hyper-growth blue chips like AMZN and NVDA to a portfolio can boost returns over time. However, combining hyper-growth with high yield can generate smoother and more consistent returns.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Note how the S&P has lost 13 years and the Nasdaq has lost 15 years. BTI and ENB combined have suffered as much as seven years of negative returns.

However, combining three hyper-growth blue chips with ENB and BTI generated far smoother and stronger returns.

Higher returns with more consistent returns are the power of diversification through investing strategy and style.

25% Annual Income Growth For A Quarter Century Combining Yield with Hyper-Growth

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

$1,000 invested into the Fantastic Five in 1999 now generates $9,329 in annual dividends.

BTI and ENB grew their income by 15% annually, which is still impressive.

What's the difference of 10% annual income growth over a quarter century?

Per $1,000 Investment In 1999

Metric BTI + ENB Fantastic 5 Total Dividends $11,185 $51,846 Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends $6,013.44 $27,874.19 Annualized Income Growth Rate 14.6% 25.4% Total Income/Initial Investment % 11.19 51.85 Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment 6.01 27.87 More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than BTI and ENB alone NA 4.64 Starting Yield 5.7% 5.1% Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost) 132.2% 932.9% 2024 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost) 71.1% 501.6% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The power of diversification applies to annual rebalancing.

As you rebalance, hyper-growth blue chips buy more high-yield blue chips.

Over decades, you can purchase more BTI and ENB with AMZN and NVDA proceeds (other people's money) and own far more income-producing shares than your salary could ever afford to purchase.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

DK Zen Portfolio Optimizer

The correlation between the Fantastic Four and Fantastic Five to the S&P during bear markets, the only time we want low correlations to stocks, is 0.36.

The consensus long-term total return potential of 24% to 27% is exceptional for both, as are their Negative-Correlation Adjusted Total Returns.

I call this new metric "SWAN adjusted returns."

Think of it like this. During a bear market, anything that's declining less or even rising, meaning a low correlation to stocks or even a hedge with a negative correlation, can help you sleep well at night by minimizing declines.

While short-term paper losses are not fundamental risks, they can become fundamental risks if you can't emotionally tolerate them.

So, I've created this metric: The consensus post-tax total return potential divided by (1+ the bear market correlations).

If something is negatively correlated, it sees its SWAN-adjusted total return potential rise above its return potential and visa-versa.

Note that the Fantastic Five's SWAN-adjusted return potential is almost 3X that of the S&P, including the FactSet/Morningstar 13.2% long-term forecast.

Based on the market's 10% historical return, the Fantastic Five have 4X the SWAN-adjusted total return potential of the S&P.

OK, so you can see why I'm impressed with BTI and ENB as part of a diversified portfolio. But if I'm going to buy a lot more of both blue chips, I need to free up some cash, and that's where SCHD's weaknesses come in.

Reason Three: SCHD Can't Compete With ENB and BTI During Bear Markets Over The Long-Term

Let me be very clear: I'm not saying that SCHD is a "sell" for everyone.

It remains the gold standard of high-yield blue chips in terms of quality, courtesy of its four screening techniques.

However, 4% yield and 6% growth can't be completed with ENB and BTI, and I'm not just talking about long-term income growth and total return potential.

DK Zen Portfolio Optimization Tool

The correlation between SCHD and the S&P during bear markets is 0.98.

Between the S&P and ENB and BTI? -0.27.

BTI's correlation to the S&P during bear markets is 0.37 if you exclude its 128% rally during the tech crash. That's still exceptionally low, similar to ENB's 0.28.

However, SCHD's inferiority to BTI and ENB as defensive high-yield income sources is most evident in their future return potential.

British American and Enbridge Have Superior Fundamentals To SCHD

Metric High-Yield Stocks (VYM, SCHD After 2011) ENB + BTI 2022 -15.8% -1.6% Pandemic -32.8% -39.9% 2018 Bear Market -17.1% -23.2% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis -13.1% -2.7% Great Recession -54.9% -26.1% Tech Crash NA 61.1% Average -26.7% -5.4% Median -17.1% -13.0% Bear Market Beta 0.98 -0.27 Forward Yield 4.2% 8.4% Consensus Future Return Potential 10.4% 15.4% Historical Tax Expense 8.3% 15.0% Post-Tax Returns 9.5% 13.0% Negative Correlation-Adjusted Net Return Potential 4.8% 16.7% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Zen Portfolio Optimization Tool)

Remarkably, ENB and BTI are much less volatile than SCHD, even though SCHD comprises 100 companies.

Of course, that concentration has risks, including the fundamental risk far greater for BTI and ENB than a 100-stock ETF like SCHD.

The yield being 2X higher than SCHD's creates a very attractive opportunity to boost portfolio income.

By selling that $100K worth of SCHD and buying BTI and ENB, I can boost my annual income by $5,000.

That's $400 monthly in higher income while improving my portfolio's risk management goals.

However, that's why I own ENB and BTI as 14% of my portfolio, ensuring that the portfolio would be OK even in a worst-case scenario, complete bankruptcy (approximately 1 in 400 chance according to S&P).

And, of course, I track the Fantastic Five very closely since it represents almost 35% of my net worth.

Bottom Line: Enbridge and British America Are The Best High-Yield Dividend Growth Names For My Needs

I still have a 4% allocation to SCHD, and I still consider it the gold standard of high-yield dividend ETFs, but when I need to fund superior investment choices, it's the obvious source of capital.

Why am I still holding onto 40% of my SCHD when its growth outlook has fallen to 6%, and it focuses on slower-growing companies?

FactSet Research Terminal

In the past, SCHD has also owned slower-growing companies, and then its strategy pivoted to faster growth. In other words, I still believe it's possible for SCHD to re-accelerate its growth rate to its historical 10%.

Especially when my goal is to maintain a 50/50 value/growth portfolio.

However, it will likely take a year or two to confirm whether SCHD's growth slowdown is permanent or temporary. In the meantime, I've studied Enbridge and British American for 11 years.

When it comes to companies I want to own individually, exposing my portfolio's capital and my family's hopes and dreams to individual company risk, I want to ensure I have the best. World beaters like Enbridge and British America, along with the growth kings of Amazon, Nvidia, and Brookfield.

For everyone else, I can use the best ETFs I know to achieve ownership of the same great companies I recommend to readers and subscribers each day.

And at the moment, SCHD is not one of the top ETFs for my personal needs.