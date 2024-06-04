John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) in 2024, posting a 1% gain in the face of broad-based US real estate weakness, with the VNQ down some 6% so far this year.

I expect this outperformance to continue, with shareholders potentially looking at a 9-18% gain depending on the cap rate achieved to unlock the company's remaining office portfolio value.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Equity Commonwealth is an Office REIT that owns just four office properties, with the Denver, Colorado building contributing 54% of annualized rental income. The property is also the only one with a good leased rate (91.6%), with the remaining three properties reporting a sub-70% leased rate, indicating their highly distressed operations.

The key thing to note about the company is that it had $2.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 2024, leaving it with an enterprise value of just $30 million.

Operational Overview

As of the end of Q1 2024, only 75.4% of the company's portfolio was leased, down 6.2% Y/Y, underscoring the weakness in the company's operations, in line with what other US office REITs have reported recently.

Same property net operating income, or NOI, was 4% higher Y/Y, driven by lower demolition costs and lease termination fees. The more conservative cash basis NOI (which excludes straight-line rent adjustments and lease termination fees) was 7% lower Y/Y, hampered by lower rental revenues:

Normalized FFO per share was $0.26/share in Q1 2024, up 13% Y/Y, helped by higher interest income.

Capital structure

After significant disposals in prior years, Equity Commonwealth runs a debt-free capital structure, with only $123 million in Series D preferred shares complementing the $2.08 billion market cap. As such, we can say the company's capital structure is 94% equity-funded and 6% financed from the preferred shares.

Market-implied cap rate

To calculate the market-implied capitalization rate, I will use the more conservative cash basis NOI, but also adding back the deduction for straight-line rents. As such, I estimate the company currently produces NOI of about $8 million per quarter from its property portfolio.

If we take the $123 million in preferred shares, $2.08 billion market cap and deduct the $2.17 billion in cash equivalents, we find that the company has an enterprise value of about $30 million, which is ridiculously low considering that the REIT will make $32 million annualized from its property portfolio. Calculating a market-implied cap rate against the $30 million enterprise value produces a return of 100%, which is not very meaningful.

Where is the catch? Well, the catch is that the company also spends some $8 million a quarter in general and administrative expenses. As such, what the REIT makes on rent, it pays for administrative purposes, which makes no sense.

Business prospects

With such a high cash balance, the company actively explored deals in recent years, "seeking to acquire a business with strong fundamentals and a compelling risk-reward" (Q1 2024 earnings release). However, such an opportunity has not been found, with management noting that "We remain focused on opportunities in our pipeline where we can create long-term value for our shareholders, while concurrently taking steps to facilitate the potential wind down of our business. Before the end of this year, we expect to either announce a transaction or move forward with a plan to wind down our business."

To summarize, the company will either use the current office market downturn to expand its portfolio or will sell the remainder of its assets.

Fair value estimate

In the table below, I will use my $32 million NOI estimate to produce a value of the REIT's property portfolio, which is currently valued at just $30 million as per the company's enterprise value:

Value of office portfolio, $ million /A/ Enterprise value, $ million /B/ Value increase (A-B) Gain in market capitalization, % Price target, $/share 8% cap rate (Optimistic) 400 30 370 18% 22.9 12% cap rate (Realistic) 267 30 237 11% 21.5 15% cap rate (Pessimistic) 213 30 183 9% 21 Click to enlarge

As summarized in the table above, I distinguish three scenarios for Equity Commonwealth:

The company finds a buyer for its office portfolio at an 8% cap rate, producing an 18% gain in market capitalization (Optimistic scenario).

The company finds a buyer for its office portfolio at a 12% cap rate, producing an 11% gain in market capitalization (Realistic scenario).

The company finds a buyer for its office portfolio at a 15% cap rate, producing a 9% gain in market capitalization (Pessimistic scenario).

Risks

As shown above, investors should expect a 9-18% gain if a deal to unlock the value in the company's office portfolio is reached. The main risk facing shareholders is that not all of the value created by the transaction would go to shareholders, with liquidation or transaction expenses taking a chunk of the deal's value.

The other risk is that management deploys the excess cash into an investment opportunity which goes badly. Whether the investment team will buy something instead of pursuing an exit transaction is currently unknown.

Preferred dividend coverage

Since the company does not pay regular dividends, you may want to consider the Series D preferred shares, which offer a yield of 6.5%. The $2 million quarterly distribution is covered over 4x by net operating income, or over 17x if we factor in the cash interest received on the company's $2.17 billion cash pile. As such, the Series D preferred shares are one of the best-covered preferred issues you can find.

Conclusion

Equity Commonwealth is sitting on a large cash balance which will either be deployed this year to grow the company's portfolio, or alternatively, the REIT will pursue an exit strategy for its remaining properties. The value creation in the event of an exit strategy ranges between 9-18%, resulting in a price target for the company between $21.00 and $22.90/share. As such, I think the shares are a buy and will likely produce a ~10% return over the next year.

