Chevron (NYSE:CVX) remains a leading player in the oil and gas industry, showing evergrowing production volumes, positive FCF and a healthy dividend. Investors usually own this stock mainly for the dividend. In this article, I discuss some arguments based on pattern recognition suggesting the benefits of the high dividend yield may not be worth the downside risk at this level.

Evergrowing Volumes, Falling Revenue

Trends in production volumes and revenue show a divergence similar to those that occurred on previous occasions during major downturns for the stock. Chevron's total liquid production reached all-time highs at 2,015 MB/D in Q1’24 and remained very close to that level in Q2’24 at 1,968 MB/D. All operating statistics are at or very close to all-time highs and have kept increasing during declining energy prices, creating a pattern similar to 2019, when volumes kept increasing on declining revenue.

Company Filings, Author

Similarly to 2017-19, the stock has not gone anywhere in the past two years during a significant divergence between volumes and revenue. At the end of 2019, a major downtrend started, further exacerbated by the 2020 COVID-induced recession. The 2020 case was affected by the COVID lockdowns, so it might not be the cleanest analogy. However, if we zoom out we can see that the situation that led to the oil bear market started in 2014 was very similar, with falling revenue on overexpanding production.

Company Filings, Author

Here is what Chevron’s stock chart looked like in those previous instances of growing volumes and declining revenue, and how it looks now. A consolidation period occurred during the initial divergence between volumes and revenue, followed by sharp drawdowns of 50-60%.

TradingView

It's important to note that this trend isn't unique to Chevron. I am looking at total volumes so there is certainly a mix effect depending on prices and volumes of oil versus natural gas. However, the main driver of the divergence is pricing. As a result of basic supply/demand economics, growing production volumes at the industry levels eventually result in supply expanding beyond demand, leading to pricing pressures that eventually lead to periods of losses. What I'm showing is how these dynamics, which are largely industry-driven, affect Chevron specifically during the usual cycles in the oil sector.

There could also be sound strategic reasons to keep expanding production despite falling prices. Oil & Gas companies operate with different levels of efficiency and break-even volumes, and for instance, some businesses remain profitable at lower prices than others. Strategically, there could also be long-term benefits from generating some losses to gain market share in difficult times when competitors may face even deeper losses. In the table below, we can see that Chevron’s losses were relatively moderate in 2016, and even in 2020 considering the firm’s size.

Company Filings, Author

Regardless of how these dynamics affect Chevron’s position in its market in the very long term, these have not been favorable to investors, who have experienced 50-60% drawdowns in previous cases.

Other Fundamental Patterns

We have seen how recent revenue and volume patterns are similar to those experienced right before major drawdowns. As shown in the table above, this has also resulted in margin contraction (both at the EBIT and Net Income levels) preceding the drawdowns.

Dividend Trends

Dividend yield slowly rising in the meantime is also another analogy to what happened preceding the previous drawdowns started in 2014 and 2019. In both cases, dividend yield was slowly expanding from 3 to 4% during peak conditions, potentially attracting more income-focused investors.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield expanded to 8%+ as the stock subsequently halved. Holding Chevron for its current ~4% dividend yield might be a very bad deal if a similar drawdown occurred now.

Chevron usually maintains its dividends steady during earnings declines. Debt/EBITDA ratios suffer from falling profits and at the same time, the balance sheet gets stretched by periods of dividend distributions in excess of FCF. Again, patterns might suggest we might be at the beginning of a similar cycle, with debt/EBITDA, as well as the absolute levels of net financial debt suggesting a potential bottom might have formed.

Data by YCharts

For Q1’24, in particular, Chevron’s dividend distribution surpassed FCF in the quarter by $264m compared to plenty of excess FCF generated in corresponding quarters of 2023 and 2022. While this has only occurred in Q1 and might improve over the rest of the year, crude oil has been weak lately with a price now below the Q1 average, potentially suggesting further pressure in Q3.

Company Filings, Author

Growing inventories

Days of inventory for crude are also showing a similar pattern. Although inventory levels are affected by pricing and the company’s use of LIFO, we can see a clear pattern analogy with previous peak conditions. Before previous drawdowns, days of inventory for crude bottomed at around 12-13 days, followed by a significant expansion.

Company Filings, Author

Expansion of days of inventory without revenue growth (and especially on revenue declines) can indicate slowing sales and a potential confirmation of oversupply conditions emerging.

Valuation and Cyclical Nature of Oil Stocks

A dynamic that many investors still fail to grasp is that cyclical stocks tend to top at low multiples. The cyclical nature of these businesses, which go from overearning to underearning as a result of supply/demand cycle, means that markets can’t generally extrapolate very strong or very weak profits. The result is that multiples go down during the uptrends and up during the downtrends. Chevron’s multiples follow this pattern pretty well. The current P/E multiple is at ~14x, in line with the previous peak conditions we have analyzed (2014, 2019).

Data by YCharts

To invalidate these dynamics, there should be a structural growth emerging that should boost the business’ revenue trends in the long term. I am not seeing anything similar happening in the market. Concerns and awareness around the negative impact of oil production have only increased over the past ten years, and clean energy investments are at a multiple of what they were in previous cycles, growing 17% in 2023 and hitting $1.8 trillion. The International Energy Agency expects peak oil in as little as four years. If their expectation is met, one of the next cyclical peaks (or even the one that potentially formed recently) might be the all-time peak before the beginning of a secular decline.

Conclusion

The oil market has been recently exposed to disrupting factors such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as war and tensions in the Middle East. While these short-term dynamics have boosted the financials of businesses like Chevron, trends have been deteriorating, and some patterns in volumes, revenues, dividends, cash flows, inventories, and valuation multiples resemble what was seen in previous peak conditions followed by large drawdowns in Chevron stock.

Combined with the potential secular challenges of a potentially peaking oil market, I believe these factors suggest big downside risk and that an investment in Chevron in the current conditions is best avoided.

I plan to keep following Chevron and update on my thoughts around this name.