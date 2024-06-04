tadamichi

The Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is a pure play covered call ETF, which sells options using the S&P 500 index. It has a market cap of over $8 billion and the expense ratio is just 0.6%, which is quite low given that XYLD incorporates option strategies.

The overall objective of XYLD is to maximize the current income potential from the covered call strategy as it writes calls on a full notional exposure. In other words, the entire AUM base is linked to covered calls, which means that the only upside in terms of the ETF price appreciation is bound by the difference of market price and call strike price at the time when an option is sold.

An important element in this context is the frequency at which XYLD sells these options. XYLD implements a monthly option strategy, where each month the ETF has to sell fresh options to maintain the necessary exposure and get the premium.

Now, if we compare the historical 3-Year total return performance of XYLD with that of the S&P 500 and its close peer the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) (which also bases its option strategy on the S&P 500), we will notice that XYLD has underperformed both of them.

YCharts

The total return divergence really started to take place in late 2023, when the market took off in a quite significant fashion. Up to that time, XYLD performed more or less in line with JEPI and SPY as the overall equity markets were trading sideways.

The reason for this lies in XYLD's option strategy, where the call options are sold near or at the money, thereby almost completely shutting down the price appreciation potential. In the times of upward trending markets, such a strategy obviously produces subpar results, especially relative to those instruments that enjoy great upside potential (e.g., in JEPI's case the option strikes are not that close to the underlying index value at the time when they are sold).

Thesis

There are several reasons why, in my opinion, XYLD is an attractive enough vehicle to be included in yield-seeking investor portfolios.

First, the current yield offered by XYLD is enticing, close to 10%, which as compared to other high yield generating asset classes could be deemed quite attractive. Even compared to JEPI, XYLD offers more than 200 basis points in yield because of the same reason as outlined earlier in the article (i.e., distance between option strike and underlying index values). On top of this, XYLD currently exhibits a favorable momentum in the dividend growth, which is clearly supportive of capturing abnormal yields over the foreseeable future.

Global X Management Company LLC

Second, if we look at the VIX dynamics below, we will notice rather unfavorable picture. Since late 2023, the VIX has been trending down, imposing headwinds for covered call strategies as the lower volatility levels inherently lead to less expensive options. Currently, it seems that the VIX has stabilized in the 12.5 to 15 range, which is closely in line with the 10-year historical average.

What is interesting, however, is that XYLD's yield is still high despite the depressed volatility levels. Part of this is explained by the fact that XYLD writes at the money or close to being at the money options, which are per definition more expensive and less impacted by the overall dynamics in the VIX curve.

YCharts

Third, the combination of high yield, depressed VIX and some notable uncertainty at the macro front related to the unpredictable nature of interest rate cuts and the uncertainty around the lagged effects from restrictive monetary policy create a beneficial situation for covered call investors.

While it is almost impossible to predict the economic conditions and forthcoming volatility levels, in my humble opinion, considering the aforementioned elements, the upside for XYLD is greater than any downside.

The only scenario, which would bring inferior results by holding XYLD is if the equity markets continued to surge higher from the current levels. In that case, XYLD would still generate decent yield income, but just as depicted in the very first chart of the article, there would likely be a negative alpha relative to SPY or JEPI.

The bottom line

At this specific macroeconomic juncture, allocating part of capital into XYLD seems like a smart move, especially for investors who follow a yield-seeking investment strategy.

Currently, XYLD offers a dividend yield of 9.5%, which compared to other yield-focused asset classes is very attractive. One of the main reasons why XYLD is able to provide such a yield even though the VIX is quite depressed, is related to the fact that the options which XYLD sells are at the money or very close to it. On the one hand this inherently allows it to generate higher income, but on the other hand, it comes with some opportunity cost in terms of the upside potential for the ETF's price appreciation.

However, given that the market has continued to surge higher, while the broader macroeconomic and interest rate risks have remained open, in my opinion, the probability of a sideways trading or downward sloping market is higher than experiencing incremental upside in a meaningful fashion.

As a result of this, I view the Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF as a nice diversifier and yield enhancer in dividend seeking investor portfolios, especially for those that have assumed a more conservative view on the market outlook.