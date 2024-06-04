XYLD: Attractive High Yielder With An Element Of Defense

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.65K Followers

Summary

  • The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF is a low-cost ETF that sells options using the S&P 500 index.
  • The ETF's objective is to maximize income from covered call strategy, which limits the potential for capturing gains from the price appreciation.
  • Yet, given the prevailing macro conditions and uncertainty around interest rates, it seems that sideways trading or a downward sloping market scenario are more realistic.
  • In such situations, XYLD should deliver solid relative total returns, while still delivering attractive distribution income.
  • In this article I assess XYLD and outline my thoughts on why I think that this ETF is an attractive portfolio diversifier especially for yield-chasing investors.
Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

The Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is a pure play covered call ETF, which sells options using the S&P 500 index. It has a market cap of over $8 billion and the expense ratio is just 0.6%, which is

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.65K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XYLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XYLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News