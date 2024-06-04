HealthEquity: A Trading Vehicle Performing As Expected, Strong Growth Hard To Ignore

Jun. 04, 2024 11:57 AM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Stock
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • HealthEquity, Inc. reported solid Q1 results, with revenue beating estimates and strong bottom line earnings per share.
  • The company has shown strong growth in accounts under management, with total HSAs increasing by 13% year-over-year.
  • Management has provided an outstanding outlook,  projecting strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.
  • Shares behaving as we predicted, can they break higher?
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Building blocks growth concept

PM Images

There are reasons to like HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). We have previously outlined several winning trades for the public on this stock. Here we are struggling to break out much above $80 for months. Now, each time the stock looks

We make winners. Come make money with us

Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing at a 60% off sale annually!

Our hedge fund analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

  • Available all day during market hours with a vibrant chat.
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week from our hedge fund analysts
  • Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
  • Deep value situations
  • Stocks, trades, dividends, options education, and one-on-one attention

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.28K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HQY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HQY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HQY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News