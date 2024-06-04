Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 04, 2024 11:37 AM ETCore & Main, Inc. (CNM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.17K Followers

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robyn Bradbury - VP, Finance and IR
Steve LeClair - Chairman and CEO
Mark Witkowski - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets
Asher Sohnen - Citigroup
Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Core & Main Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Angela and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Robyn Bradbury, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations to begin. Please go ahead.

Robyn Bradbury

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Robyn Bradbury, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Core & Main. We're excited to have you join us this morning for our Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. I am joined today by Steve LeClair, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Witkowski, our chief financial officer.

Steve will lead today's call with an overview of our first quarter execution highlights. Mark will then discuss our financial results and updated fiscal 2024 outlook, followed by a Q&A session. We will conclude the call with Steve's closing remarks. We issued our earnings press release this morning and posted a presentation to the investor relations section of our website.

As a reminder, our press release, presentation and the statements made during this call include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors set forth in our earnings press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We will also

