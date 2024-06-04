Sezeryadigar/iStock via Getty Images

LEG stock: the dividend king cut its dividends

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) caught my attention in early 2022 during my routine screening of dividend stocks. In these screens, I specifically look for stocks that pay regular dividends and are yielding either far above or below their historical average yield. LEG was yielding around 5% at that time as seen in the next chart, close to the highest level in at least 10 years (except for the period of fire sale during the breakout of COVID-19). Leggett was a dividend king that had hiked its dividend payouts for 51 consecutive years (at that time).

So, seeing the yield of a dividend king so out of the historical range, I just had to dig in and find out why. Experiences have taught me the first place to dig is dividend safety. And from hindsight, I am glad that I learned and applied this lesson. Last month, the stock announced a dramatic dividend cut from $0.46 per quarter to $0.05. The stock prices have plunged from about $40 in 2022 when I showed up on my screening to the current price of about $10.

Against this background, the thesis of this article is twofold. First, I want to share the notes that I made at that time with the hope that it could help other dividend investors to avoid potential pitfalls. Second, I would like to provide my outlook for the stock going forward. In a nutshell, I am still seeing large profitability headwinds ahead, which are further compounded by its inventory buildup and balance sheet risks ahead.

Dividend lesson: don’t only look at payout ratios

I am sure payout ratios are among the first things all dividend investors check. Back in 2022, LEG’s payout ratios are showing some troubling signs, but really nothing too alarming as seen in the chart below. Its earnings payout ratio was slightly below 100%, which is close (actually slightly better) than the average level in previous years. And many businesses sustain close to a 100% earning payout ratio for years. Its cash payout ratio surged to be above 100% in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak (which was totally understandable) and was showing signs of renormalization in early 2022 as seen.

However, the key lesson we’ve learned: Do NOT stop at the payout ratios. As explained in an earlier article on dividend cushion ratios, the payout ratios have many limitations:

The simple payout ratio ignores the current assets that a firm has on its balance sheet. Obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with more cash sitting on its balance sheet should have a higher level of dividend safety. The simple payout ratio also ignores the upcoming financial obligations. Again, obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with a lower level of obligations (pension, debt, CAPEX expenses, et al) should have a higher level of dividend safety.

Thus, I have been reminding my readers whenever I get a chance to look beyond these simple payout ratios by other metrics such as the cushion ratio. For readers who really do not want to spend the effort, at least take a look at the credit ratings. In LEG’s case, its credit rating (see an example report from Fitch Ratings below) was already showing red flags at that time. For example, In June 2022, its ratings were affirmed at BBB, but the outlook was revised from stable to negative. The negative outlook was then reiterated in September 2022 again. And finally, the credit rating was downgraded in August 2023 to BBB-.

LEG stock: earnings outlook

Now, with the beaten-down stock prices and dividend cuts, many potential investors are probably thinking that the worst has already happened – for good reasons. For one thing, the stock now trades at very attractive valuation multiples, as seen in its valuation grades. The P/E multiples are close to basement bargain deals, either in absolute terms or relative terms. In absolute terms, LEG’s P/E ratio is in the single digits only (around 8.7x on TTM basis). In relative terms, its P/E ratios are now about 40% discounted from the sector median. LEG historically has been trading with a premium relative to the sector (its median P/E in the past 10 years has been around 18x).

However, I would suggest against such bottom-fishing attempts. I am seeing several strong headwinds ahead, which likely can cause its profit to fall. As such, the FWD valuation multiples can be much more expensive than the numbers above indicate. First, I anticipate the ongoing lackluster bedding markets to persist due to softness in the residential home market. It is intuitive for most investors that high borrowing rates (and also high inflation) tend to make people more reluctant to buy new homes. But my experience is that they also make current homeowners more reluctant to SELL their existing homes. I am truly speaking out of my own current experience – I really have to think twice if I want to give up my existing 2.5% mortgage rate and take on a much higher rate.

Second, LEG’s current inventory further compounds the issue here. As seen in the chart below, its inventory sits around $807M in dollar amount, far above the historical normal range. In terms of days of inventory outstanding, the level is currently 82 days, near the highest level in at least 10 years. Sitting on such a large inventory adds substantial operating costs (storage, insurance, etc.), ties up cash, and further heightens its balance sheet risks.

Speaking of balance sheet risks, the company’s balance sheet is becoming much more stretched. The next chart shows LEG’s operating income and liabilities in the recent few quarters. As seen, the good news is that the company has started deleveraging in earnest in the recent 1 year or so. Long-term debt reached a peak of $2.1B in the September 2022 quarter and has declined to the $1.7B level currently. However, a debt of $1.7B is still at the same level as in September 2021 as seen. Yet, the company’s current operating income is only a fraction (only $55M in the most recent quarter) of its 2021 level.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of upside risks, the company has other revenue sources besides the residential markets. For example, its sales could benefit from higher demand in the automotive and industrial businesses to partially offset the headwinds mentioned above. Moreover, raw material prices are highly volatile and could fluctuate in the direction in favor of LEG. Looking further out, improvements in profitability are a possibility given the significant restructuring plan the company is undertaking. The company plans to move production across its bedding supplies and innerspring furniture manufacturing, flooring, and other businesses. This plan involves the moving of production from smaller facilities into larger ones, while dropping a few product lines that have been less favored by the market.

It is very likely that these moves will eventually lead to margin and EPS improvements down the road. However, in the near term (say the next year or the next two years), these reconstruction efforts are very likely to lead to higher costs and reduced profits.

To reiterate, my goal in this article is twofold. First, I want to use LEG to illustrate some of the lessons I learned as a dividend investor. Whenever you see an extraordinarily high yield, your first response should be caution, as this often indicates the danger of unsustainable payouts like the case of LEG. When analyzing dividend safety, do not stop at the simple payout ratio and consider the company’s financials more holistically. Second, I want to caution against bottom-fishing attempts here. Despite the beaten-down prices and large valuation discounts, I am seeing signs of a value trap in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated stock given the EPS headwinds I am anticipating.