RiverNorthPhotography

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is one of the best-known investment managers with an almost century-long history behind it. It is headquartered in Maryland but has offices all over the world.

One of its main traits is to be a dividend aristocrat, in fact it has been increasing its dividend per share for 37 years in a row. Its dividend yield is currently quite high, 4.21%, and this is attracting more and more investors hunting for passive income.

In this article, I will highlight the strengths and weaknesses of this company, plus there will be an analysis of its dividends. Is T. Rowe Price worth it?

Strengths and weaknesses

Among the main strengths is certainly the reliability that this company has built up. Operating for nearly 100 years in such a competitive market as asset management is not for everyone, and it necessarily implies a competitive advantage due to a high capacity in terms of capital allocation. After all, if T. Rowe Price funds had lost money over time, it would have been impossible to raise the dividend for three decades in a row.

T. Rowe Price Q1 2024

As you can see from this image, most T. Rowe Price funds tend to outperform their benchmark over the long term. Logically, those that are most relevant in terms of AUM are also the best performing.

Seeking Alpha

T. Rowe Price's competitive advantage can be seen by comparing its profitability with that of its reference sector:

Net Income Margin of 29.09%.

Return on Total Capital of 11.93%.

Return on Common Equity of 20.09%.

These are all signs of a solid company that is among the best in its industry despite not being as popular compared to a behemoth like BlackRock (BLK). Yet, in terms of profitability they are quite similar.

Seeking Alpha

BlackRock has a slightly better Net Income Margin, but Return Ratios are far lower. This, of course, does not mean that T. Rowe Price is better, but that it stacks up well against an industry giant that has an AUM of $10.50 trillion. In terms of business diversification, brand awareness and influence, clearly BlackRock is more than a step ahead, but there is a difference of as much as $89 billion in market capitalization between the two companies. In addition, T. Rowe Price's valuation multiples are significantly lower, despite both operating in a market subject to the same dynamics.

Seeking Alpha

Compared to BlackRock, there is a discount of at least 20-30%, perhaps too large a difference. Moreover, T. Rowe Price is also at a discount compared to its 10-year average P/E (FWD).

TIKR

The 10-year average was 15.25x and had peaks near 20x; today the P/E (FWD) is 13.49x.

In light of what has been said so far, it would seem that T. Rowe Price is the perfect company: high profitability, dividends that have been growing for decades, and also undervalued. But if it is so perfect, why is the price per share the same as in January 2018?

The answer to this legitimate question lies in the company's pro-cyclical business model.

Chart based on SA data

As anticipated, revenues come mainly from fees on AUM, and although AUM is increasing over the long term, there are periods when it suffers major setbacks. In particular, when the U.S. stock market gets a subdued year, it is almost certain that AUM will fall (as well as revenues); conversely, it will rise when there is euphoria.

T. Rowe Price Q1 2024

Ironically, investors' timing is almost always wrong, which makes T. Rowe Price's revenues pro-cyclical. If they were all rational, the periods of greatest net flows would correspond to the years when the S&P500 is declining.

Compared to 2022 and 2023, net flows are about to turn positive again, which is an important factor for AUM growth. In any case, the performance achieved in 2023 and early 2024 has led AUM to grow regardless of net flows.

Looking at what has happened since 2009, net flows had never been negative for two years in a row; in 2024 we are in our fourth year in a row. This lack of interest in T. Rowe Price funds is something to monitor, especially because 2023 was a great year for the stock market. Personally, as I described in my last article on this company, I would have expected a recovery, but in the end there was not.

Moreover, April 2024 was a terrible month for the S&P500, in fact it lost about 4.50%. As a result, updated AUM data report a 3.90% decline, bringing it to about $1.48 trillion.

From a long-term perspective, I do not question the AUM growth and high profitability, but it is clear that over the past three years investors have not been particularly impressed with the performance of T. Rowe Price funds.

T. Rowe Price Q1 2024

Analyzing the previous slide again, it is no coincidence that the company has not been attracting positive net flows for three years; in fact, it corresponds to the worst time horizon in terms of outperformance of benchmarks. In the last year, there has been a recovery, but on a three-year basis the returns have been disappointing, especially in equity. In any case, long-term (10-year) performance remains strong, and that is what matters most in my view.

Dividend analysis

As mentioned, T. Rowe is a dividend aristocrat, and this means that it has gone through virtually any economic cycle and always come out successful in the long run. Currently, the dividend yield is quite high, 4.25%.

Chart based on SA data

The dividend was also increased during the crisis of the early 2000s and the severe recession of 2008, which is a sign of high resilience. However, from this graph we can see a problem: growth is flattening out.

Seeking Alpha

The 10Y Dividend Growth Rate (CAGR) was 11.98%, which is excellent and far above the sector median. Nevertheless, you can see that in recent years growth has slowed dramatically to 1.66%. Declining revenues and negative net flows are inhibiting growth and dividend potential: the same thing happened in early 2000 and 2008.

To have a new growth cycle, it is necessary for equity funds to give continuity to last year's performance, so that returns on a three-year basis are put on the back burner. In my view, it is likely that AUM may continue to suffer, but I absolutely do not believe that the dividend is at risk.

The current Dividend Payout Ratio is only 58%, slightly higher than the historical average of 47%. Once net flows become positive again, it will trigger a virtuous cycle by which it will bring the dividend back to double-digit growth: this is what has happened whenever AUM has encountered difficulties.

Over the long term, U.S. equities have always been bullish, which is why I am not worried about short-term volatility.

Chart based on SA data

Finally, it is worth pointing out that T. Rowe Price not only remunerates shareholders through dividends but also through buybacks. In the past 10 years or so, total shares outstanding have decreased by 14.35%.

Conclusion

T. Rowe Price is going through a complex period, but it does not jeopardize the soundness of the company. There have been far more difficult times in the past, but the company has always managed to cope with them.

Certainly, equity funds could have done better in recent years, and this has triggered a net outflow. In any case, investors' choice may have been affected by the uncertainty of the current macroeconomic environment, since the yield curve has been inverted for almost two years. There is continuous talk of recession from 2021 even though the economy is still resilient for the time being, and this may have disincentivized investment.

Be that as it may, the performance of T. Rowe equity funds over the past year has been positive relative to benchmarks, and this could mean the beginning of a recovery.

Just as in my previous articles, I still consider T. Rowe Price a buy, not only because of objectively outstanding fundamentals, but also because valuation multiples signal an undervaluation relative to peers and historical values. Moreover, I consider the dividend yield of 4.25% sustainable over the long term, so T. Rowe Price may be an ideal choice for dividend investors.

Finally, I conclude this article with estimates of the yield on cost by purchasing T. Rowe Price at the current price. Earlier, we saw that the 10-year CAGR of dividends was 11.98%; assuming a lower growth rate of 10%, the yield on cost in 2034 would be 11%.

Wanting to be even more pessimistic, with a CAGR of 8% the yield on cost would be 9.16%, still a very interesting result. It is not easy to find a dividend aristocrats with similar potential in terms of passive yield.