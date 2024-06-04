CocoSan

Following our update on Diageo 'Low Beta And Economic Moat Mean Long Upside,' today we are back to comment on Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (OTCPK:DVDCF). Since our last update (FY 2023 results comment and Courvoisier bolt-on acquisition), Campari stock's price has been down by approximately 4.67%. As a reminder, the company has undergone significant changes with a new CEO after 18 years of Bob Kunze-Concewitz.

Mare Ev. Lab Rating Update

In the meantime, the company released its Q1, completed the Courvoisier acquisition with a convertible bond transformed into equity, and provided insightful information about H2. Campari is a worldwide major player for our new reader, with a product portfolio of over 50 premium and super-premium brands. Priority brands include Aperol, Campari, SKYY Vodka, and Wild Turkey, which account for more than 50% of the total sales. Campari focuses on organic and external growth through bolt-on acquisitions, having completed over 26 since 1995. More details are in our initiation of coverage (June 2023).

Courvoisier acquisition

Source: Campari Q1 results presentation

Q1 Results

The company closed the first quarter, a traditionally low-seasonal period, with €663.5 million in net sales. This was down 0.7% compared to the €668 million recorded in Q1 2023. However, looking at the details, Q1 2023 sales were up by 19.6%, with one of the toughest competitions over the year. In addition, there were some temporary phasing effects of pre-buying ahead of price rises and changes in Chinese price market adjustment. In addition, the company was negatively impacted by the US dollar weakness, playing a negative role at -1.4% vs. -1.2% expected. Even if Campari's Q1 2024 results seemed a bit softer at the top-line level, the core operating profit margin drop was limited to 60 basis points, compared to an expectation of minus 80 basis points. The favorable A&P phasing supported this. Aperitifs division signed a plus 20 basis point of EBIT accretion, and we should report the favorable mix and tail-ends from last year's price actions. This partially offsets COGS inflation. In numbers, Campari's adjusted EBIT reached €151.5 million and was down -2.3% organically with a margin of 22.8%. On a reported basis, the company's EBIT was down by -4.9%.

Campari EBIT bridge

Why are we still neutral?

Starting with the positive news, we report the CEO's words: Campari "entered the year again with momentum and a resilient performance in a low-season quarter. In the future, our outlook remains unchanged." In addition, following the Courvoisier acquisition, Campari's pro-forma net debt to EBITDA was at 3.5x. Considering the convertible bond and the company's Q1 results, this ratio is now at 1.8x.

Campari net debt evolution

On the negative side, the current poor European weather conditions (there were +40% rainy days in April and May) may impact Q2 sales' evolution, even though we continue to see solid demand for aperitifs. In Q1, Espolon (tequila), Aperol, and Campari drove the company's organic growth sales.

APAC Q1 sales were very weak, signing a minus 20.2% on a yearly basis. This was due to higher competition, notably in Australia. Still related to comps, in Europe, the company's competitors are very aggressive on pricing. We understand that Campari is adopting a wait-and-see strategy; however, the company might fight back with promotional activity. In detail, the company sees some potential impacts from aggressive promotion in the gin category. In our estimates, we now slightly lower our core operating profit margin. By contrast, looking at the overall Campari product portfolio, we believe the company is not exposed to high US competition. The company offers different price points and product categories. The company is also satisfied with the region's current inventory level.

SKYY is experiencing some softness in the product category; however, the CEO is confident it will outperform the United States market.

Looking at the recent acquisition, on a negative consideration, we confirmed a core operating profit impact of €10 million due to one-off costs. However, what we lack is investment visibility. Here at the Lab, according to NABCA, we are cautious about the Courvoisier acquisition as its sales in Cognac have been underperforming the market. Our team has medium-term positive views on long-term acquisition, but we believe the real market and cost benefits will contribute to the group's margin in the fiscal year 2025.

Campari Outlook

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Incorporating our new financial estimate of Courvoisier and higher net sales in Q1 (we previously estimated €638 million), we decided to lower our Fiscal Year 2024 top-line sales from €3.21 billion to €3.15 billion. This is mainly due to APAC's lower performance and weather impact. In our estimates, we now project a lower FX evolution of 1.6%. This is aligned with the current FX on €/$ terms. On the margin, there is no change in D&A at €130 million; however, including one off-cost, we arrive at a core operating profit of 675 million. Considering the convertible, we lower our net interest rate payment to €76 million, arriving at a net income of €418 million from €428 million. For this reason, our EPS projection is now estimated at €0.34. This also includes a higher number of shares.

On our 2024 estimates, Campari currently trades at 27.6x. Looking at Campari comps, the company's valuation still looks full. As a reminder, Campari has traded in the past at a premium valuation of almost 50% versus the consumer staples index. Therefore, even applying a P/E of 30x, we arrive at a valuation of €10.2 per share. For this reason, considering the current challenging trading environment, we maintain our hold rating recommendation.

SA Campari Valuation Data

Source: SA Valuation Data

Risks

Our last analysis covered the downside risks well. In addition, we should report that the company is dependent upon beverage market competition. Consumer expenditure levels are also subject to weather conditions. Furthermore, given the low debt/EBITDA ratio, Campari might once again be active in M&A. Therefore, there is some execution risk for Courvoisier's recent acquisition and potential value-destructive M&A for new brands.

Conclusion

There were no major surprises in Q1, but we lack visibility on Courvoisier's inventory, and we should hope for a sunny summer. As already mentioned, the company is a show-me story with a positive catalyst in H2. That said, the company's valuation is expensive, and considering a few challenges ahead on a twelve-month basis, we confirm our neutral rating status.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.